Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/07/2020 16:57:52 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Foreign company proposes to be allowed to buy social housing units for workers

09/07/2020    15:37 GMT+7

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has proposed the Government to allow enterprises in industrial zones (IZs) to purchase or lease-purchase social housing units for their workers.

Social housing projects for workers in Nhon Trach Industrial Park, Dong Nai Province. — Photo baodongnai.com.vn

The proposal was raised when Foxconn faced difficulty in developing three social housing projects near IZs where its factories were located.

Those included the project covering 9.9 hectares worth more than VND1 trillion near Binh Xuyen 2 IZ in Vinh Phuc Province, Van Trung social housing project covering 16.7 hectares with a total investment of VND3.4 trillion in Van Trung IZ, Bac Giang Province, and 6.3-hectare Golden Park worth VND2.9 trillion in Que Vo IZ, Bac Ninh Province.

Foxconn proposed companies operating in these three IZs to be allowed to represent workers to purchase or lease-purchase social housing units to meet the housing demand of their workers, which would help promote the development of social housing projects for workers which were facing a severe shortage.

Foxconn said that its survey found most workers had urgent demand for houses to settle down but even social housing units for workers were unaffordable for them.

According to Hoang Van Dao from the Viet Nam Lawyers Association, in accordance with the Law on Housing 2014 there were no regulations allowing foreign companies to buy social housing units.

If the proposal was approved, it was necessary to develop specific mechanisms for these projects or to amend the established laws which would require the approval of the National Assembly, Dao said, adding that the amendment process would not be simple.

Director of the Ministry of Construction’s Housing and Real Estate Management Department Nguyen Trong Ninh said to Lao Dong (Labour) online newspaper that such a proposal must be given careful consideration because it required amendments to the established law.

 

An expert in urban management Tran Quoc Viet said that allowing enterprises to purchase or lease-purchase houses for workers could be put into consideration as workers at IZs had high demand for homes.

Viet, however, warned that if the proposal was approved, it was necessary to pay attention to problems which might arise such as higher housing prices for workers.

According to Nguyen Quang Hoc from the Viet Nam National University of Agriculture, allowing foreign companies to buy social housing units might cause a lot of problems.

Hoc said that it was difficult to manage who they leased the social housing projects to, whether they were workers or not. In case the workers quit their jobs and changed accommodation, the problem would be who would own the houses, Hoc said.

Hoc stressed that foreign companies operating in Viet Nam must comply with the country’s laws. — VNS

Foreigners allowed to own homes in 22 Hanoi commercial housing projects

Foreigners allowed to own homes in 22 Hanoi commercial housing projects

The Hanoi Department of Construction has listed 22 commercial housing projects, some complete and some under construction, where foreigners can own homes.

Social housing projects in Vietnam wait for incentives

Social housing projects in Vietnam wait for incentives

Demand for low-priced social houses and houses for long-term rent was high but incentive policies have not yet encouraged investors.

 
 

Other News

.
Binh Son JSC asks for tax exemptions to overcome difficulties
Binh Son JSC asks for tax exemptions to overcome difficulties
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s largest refining and petrochemical firm, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), asked for tax exemptions to overcome current and future difficulties in the oil industry.

VN State Bank designs 'sandbox' for P2P lending
VN State Bank designs 'sandbox' for P2P lending
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Peer to peer lending (P2P Lending) will become legal in Vietnam after a draft decree on fintech management is compiled.

VN electronics industry put at disadvantage due to falling demand
VN electronics industry put at disadvantage due to falling demand
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese electronics industry is anticipated to continue being hit by the challenges brought about by the increasingly complicated hurdles caused by the COVID-19 epidemic during the second half of the year, 

Vietnam outlook remains ‘one of the brightest’ in Asia: UBS economist
Vietnam outlook remains ‘one of the brightest’ in Asia: UBS economist
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Edward Teather, a senior ASEAN economist from the Union Bank of Swizerland (UBS), has hailed Vietnam as one of the “brightest” spots throughout Asia despite COVID-19 challenges, adding that the national economy now looks poised to rebound.

Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael
Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Domestic gold prices soared to a record nine-year high on the morning of July 9 after climbing to VND50.4 million per tael for the first time.

2019 Provincial Open Budget Index released
2019 Provincial Open Budget Index released
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research and the Centre for Development and Integration on July 8 released the 2019 Provincial Open Budget Index (POBI), 

Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure
Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Around $108.7 million sourced from the State budget, private donors and Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees will be invested this year in building 57 new pieces of infrastructure in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh.

M&amp;A set for a bustling second half
M&A set for a bustling second half
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

M&A deal-making will probably increase at a steady pace in the second half of 2020, led by the upcoming mega deal of Vietnam’s leading brewer Sabeco.

Vietnam considers allowing foreigners to buy tourism property
Vietnam considers allowing foreigners to buy tourism property
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has asked to amend the 2014 Housing Law and Real Estate Business Law, allowing foreign institutions and individuals to buy tourism properties in Vietnam.

Stronger actions needed for economic rebound
Stronger actions needed for economic rebound
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The local economy is confronted with multiple hardships, and to beef up development and quickly rebound, faster and stronger actions become an urgent need.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 9
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 9
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

ACV targets nearly 487 million USD in revenue amid COVID-19

Pharmaceutical groups yearn for end to VAT tangle
Pharmaceutical groups yearn for end to VAT tangle
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Amidst lingering complaints from businesses on VAT for imported medical devices, the Ministry of Finance has broken its silence by announcing the ongoing revision of prevailing rules, 

Complicated administrative procedures hinder development of industrial property in VN
Complicated administrative procedures hinder development of industrial property in VN
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Problems in land access and administrative procedures continue to exist, making it difficult for industrial real estate to develop over the long term, experts say.

State audit on the right track to realise Moscow Declaration
State audit on the right track to realise Moscow Declaration
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), Nguyen Tuan Anh, talks about his office’s contributions in strengthening independent external oversight on the achievement of nationally agreed goals.

VN customs watchdog to focus on origin frauds
VN customs watchdog to focus on origin frauds
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The General Department of Customs will focus on cracking down origin frauds and illegal transhipment as violations are becoming more rampant and complex as Viet Nam integrates more deeply into the global economy.

Da Lat - hub of flower exports
Da Lat - hub of flower exports
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Da Lat, known as the city of flowers, is set to become a fresh flower export hub in Southeast Asia. 

Vietnam activates new wave of reform to lure foreign investors
Vietnam activates new wave of reform to lure foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Preferential tariffs and incentives for land access are not enough to woo investors looking to move operations out of China, experts say.

Car sales rocket after registration fee cut
Car sales rocket after registration fee cut
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

After the Government’s move to lower car registration fees by half took effect more than a week ago, the domestic car market has picked up.

Vietnamese enterprises: The evidence of inefficiency
Vietnamese enterprises: The evidence of inefficiency
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

While the 2020 White Book on Vietnamese businesses offers only data which can be used for reference, this report points out that the majority of Vietnamese enterprises are very small, and their business efficiency seems to be also extremely low.

Higher labor productivity: pay rise
Higher labor productivity: pay rise
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Business owners should be authorized to decide whether minimum wages are raised or not in the year that follows because it is only they who are able to determine whether labor productivity

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 