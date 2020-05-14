Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/05/2020 09:20:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Foreign investors call for greater flexibility in Vietnam's upcoming PPP law

 
 
16/05/2020    08:13 GMT+7

A lack of a unified legal framework governing PPP is the main factor that Vietnam’s infrastructure sector growth potential is capped at 6.1% per year through 2029.

There may be concern that an open and flexible public-private partnership (PPP) law may lead to policy abuses, but on the contrast, limited investor protection to a greater extent can be disincentive to “good investors”, according to Toru Aguin, chief representative of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) in Vietnam.

 Overview of the online conference. Source: IPS. 

More flexibility in PPP law needed

As the Covid-19 pandemic has led to growing global uncertainties, foreign investments are becoming risk-averse and may slowdown, Aguin said at an online conference discussing the prospect of Vietnam’s upcoming PPP law on May 13.

 Toru Aguin, Chief Representative in Vietnam of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). Source: IPS. 

“In this context, for Vietnam to develop quality PPP infrastructure, it is essential to develop a legal environment which more than ever responds to the expectations and concerns of foreign investors,” Aguin suggested.

Referring to recent estimation made by the Economic Commission of the Party's Central Committee that Vietnam would need US$15 billion annually for energy investments, Aguin said he has “high hopes” for the PPP, especially as national budget is limited and cannot afford such a huge amount.

Aguin recommended the PPP law to provide appropriate support from the government, saying this is essential for foreign investors and lenders to see high predictability and stability of PPP business in the long run.

This would include guarantees for contractual performance and foreign currency convertibility, as well as proper recognition of the Step-in Right of foreign lenders in case of emergency as a security holder.

Moreover, every single PPP project is different. Therefore, the law should leave room for parties’ agreement on a project-by-project basis, he said.

On this issue, Nguyen Thanh Hai, lawyer at Baker McKenzie, said investors expressed concern over risk sharing mechanism and project’s financial feasibility.

“The law should allow greater flexibility for investors during the contract negotiation process. The government should have a long-term vision of 10 years or more”, Hai said. 

 Managing Director of KIND in Vietnam Park Jae Hyun. Source: IPS. 

Managing Director of Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development (KIND) in Vietnam Park Jae Hyun said while it is clear that the government should share risks with investors in public projects, the government should reconsider the risk sharing mechanism in terms of revenue.

Park said the government should raise the threshold to trigger risk sharing mechanism when the actual revenue is equal to 90% of the financial plan, instead of 75% as in the current draft law.

Efficient PPP law to boost economic growth

 

Regarding suggestions from foreign businesses and investors, Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vu Tien Loc said the government expects the PPP law to create breakthrough in Vietnam’s infrastructure development, otherwise, Vietnam would fail to attract high quality foreign capital inflows.

As the country is further integrating in global economy, a well-developed legal environment would make an investment destination more attractive than the others, Loc stressed.

Loc agreed with previous opinions there should be clear details in the law to ensure mutual benefits, as well as risk sharing between all parties involved.

According to Loc, PPP mechanism should be expanded to other fields of energy and public services, and not only limited to transportation infrastructure, a move Loc said would help utilize experience and expertise of private investors.

Loc noted as government agencies are still struggling to disburse the target amount of US$30 billion in public investment, partly due to complicated administrative procedures.

“It is essential for Vietnam to avoid a similar situation in drafting the PPP law, so that more resources are utilized in the most efficient way and lay the foundation for stronger economic growth,” Loc urged.

There is currently an absence of a unified legal framework governing  PPP in Vietnam similar to that seen in some of its regional peers (e.g. the Philippines, Thailand).

Instead, there are provisions covering PPP dispersed in other pieces of legislature, such as the Law on Investment, Law on Construction and the Law on Bidding, continues to government directives on PPPs alongside Decree 63. As such, in a bid to further improve the current PPP framework, the Standing Committee of the National Assembly had passed a resolution for the creation of a PPP law back in 2017.

While certain types of government guarantees are provided for through various laws and decrees, the inadequacy of these guarantees and the lack of clarity of related articles and provisions have been a common stumbling block for foreign participation in Vietnamese PPPs.

Furthermore, there is no guarantee for project revenues, considered a major financial risk for investors and a key issue which is currently being addressed by the implementation of the new PPP law.

Fitch Solutions, a subsidiary of Fitch Group, said a lack of a unified PPP legal framework is the main factor that Vietnam’s infrastructure sector growth potential is capped at 6.1% per year through 2029, despite having one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Fitch forecast Vietnam’s economy to grow at an average of 6.4% year-on-year in real terms over the next decade through 2029, as it emerges as a choice for manufacturing hub and continues to attract foreign direct investments.

“A comprehensive PPP law is currently being crafted and discussed in Parliament. When passed, we believe the law will reduce project risk and be a boost to growth of Vietnam’s PPP market,” stated Fitch. Hanoitimes

Ngoc Thuy

Ownership, risk-sharing must be clarified in PPP law: experts

Ownership, risk-sharing must be clarified in PPP law: experts

Ownership rights and risk-sharing mechanisms must be clarified in public-private partnership (PPP) law to encourage the participation of private investors and ensure efficiency as well as transparency of PPP projects.

 
 

Other News

.
Covid-19 highlights Vietnam’s omni channel shopping trend
Covid-19 highlights Vietnam’s omni channel shopping trend
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Local retailers in FMCG should rethink their channel strategy as Covid-19 impacted the way Vietnamese consumers shopping.

Multinationals riding high in Vietnam’s pharma landscape
Multinationals riding high in Vietnam’s pharma landscape
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Multinational corporations like Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, and Reckitt Benckiser gaining the advantage in Vietnam’s over-the-counter channel, or non-description drugs, in the first quarter of 2020 has in part fuelled their global performance.

A vaccine for real estate amid challenging times
A vaccine for real estate amid challenging times
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese real estate market has been feeling the pinch, but it can make a swift recovery when the pandemic is brought under control with support policies from the government and promotional campaigns from developers.

Vietnam hopeful about post-COVID-19 investment wave
Vietnam hopeful about post-COVID-19 investment wave
VIDEOicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam is expecting to welcome a new wave of high quality foreign direct investment in the near future according to some economists thanks to the country’s internationally acclaimed efforts to fight COVID-19, a new factor to assess business risks.

Keys to nation’s investment optimism
Keys to nation’s investment optimism
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

Recent analyses by the World Bank indicate that Vietnam will be one the few countries in the entire world to experience positive economic growth in 2020.

Maritime transport firms hit hard by coronavirus pandemic
Maritime transport firms hit hard by coronavirus pandemic
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Maritime transport firms in Vietnam are feeling the brunt of the novel coronavirus pandemic as a large number of their ships are idle due to the falling demand for cargo transport.

Vietnamese consumers among the most optimistic in Asia during COVID-19
Vietnamese consumers among the most optimistic in Asia during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnamese consumers are some of the most optimistic in Asia during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to American management consulting firm McKinsey’s recent consumer survey.

Hotel market to recover next year
Hotel market to recover next year
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The hotel market in Viet Nam this year is expected to face a severe decline in room occupancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will not recover until next year, industry experts have said.

VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020
VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Credit institutions in Viet Nam settled more than VND26.94 trillion (US$1.17 billion) of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the first quarter of this year.

Will investors relocate their production bases to Vietnam after Covid-19?
Will investors relocate their production bases to Vietnam after Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Many international manufacturers are expected to relocate their investments out of China after the epidemic ends. Vietnam is one of the destinations.

Online food sellers in Vietnam develop after COVID-19
Online food sellers in Vietnam develop after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Online food sellers have long been known as a channel to buy local, unnamed products, but now they are growing as an effective source for branded food firms.

VN real estate not hit hard by Covid-19
VN real estate not hit hard by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) said though the epidemic has affected the real estate market, causing a decline in supply and the number of transactions, real estate prices in some localities are still on the rise.

Finance Ministry to loosen credit quota for securities
Finance Ministry to loosen credit quota for securities
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Ministry of Finance’s proposal to increase the quota for credit poured into the securities sector is largely backed by market experts.

VN should encourage casino investment to attract foreign tourists: association
VN should encourage casino investment to attract foreign tourists: association
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The VN Association of Foreign Investment Enterprises (VAFIE) has proposed the Government to encourage the development of casino businesses and gambling activities in hotels and resorts to attract more foreign tourists.

Decree puts focus in right direction
Decree puts focus in right direction
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Decree No.41/2020/ND-CP on extending the deadline of tax and land rent fee payments for enterprises, individuals, and business households affected by COVID-19 was issued by the government on April 8. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 15
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 15
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

HCM City steps up rooftop solar power development

Positive market signs emerge for Vietnam’s grand reopening
Positive market signs emerge for Vietnam’s grand reopening
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Instead of adopting the age-old “sell in May and go away” strategy, and focusing on months with traditionally stronger market growth, investors now could be more bullish about a stock rally, buoyed by optimism about a gradual reopening of businesses.

Some local banks to recover fast after the epidemic
Some local banks to recover fast after the epidemic
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

If the the epidemic is contained by the second quarter of 2020, the profits of some commercial banks may recover from 2021.

In good stead to capitalise on digital tech
In good stead to capitalise on digital tech
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam’s digital transformation is entering a new development period which is expected to lure increasing involvement among local and multinational corporations. 

COVID-19 outbreak enhances trend of "make where you sell"
COVID-19 outbreak enhances trend of "make where you sell"
BUSINESSicon  14/05/2020 

The COVID-19 outbreak is accelerating the shifting of corporate mindsets on diversifying from China and onboarding the trend of “make where you sell”.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 