Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/07/2020 11:39:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in VN petrol and oil firms

15/07/2020    11:31 GMT+7

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed the Government to allow petrol and oil businesses to transfer stakes to foreign investors, but not exceeding 35 per cent.

Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in VN petrol and oil firms

A petrol station of PetroVietnam Oil Corporation in the southern province of Tien Giang. – Photo PVOIL

The proposal is part of the draft revision and supplement of several articles in the Government’s Decision No 83/2014/ND-CP on petrol and oil trading, creating favourable condition for foreign investors to participate in petrol and oil distribution in Viet Nam.

In a report submitted to the Government, the MoIT said petroleum is a strategic commodity, greatly affecting people’s living and energy security, so it has calculated carefully the appropriate time to allow foreign investors to take part in the local distribution network.

When Viet Nam joined the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2007, petroleum was a field that the country did not commit to opening up so that domestic enterprises had the opportunity to grow, build facilities and keep an important position in the domestic petroleum distribution system.

“Today, after 13 years, Viet Nam has opened its doors to foreign investors to invest in most important areas such as electricity, oil and gas, and aviation,” the MoIT said in the report.

 

The ministry said the Prime Minister has just approved the participation of foreign investors in a number of large State-owned enterprises, including PetroVietnam Oil Corporation with 35 per cent and Vietnam National Petroleum Group with 20 per cent. This participation has significantly contributed to improving corporate governance, raising efficiency and competitiveness.

The ministry said that the foreign investors’ participation is expected to help domestic enterprises attract capital, technology and business management skills. – VNS

Petrolimex plans stock sale, divestment of State capital

Petrolimex plans stock sale, divestment of State capital

The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) plans to sell 15 million treasury stocks in transactions held between June 16 and July 15 to mobilise capital for investment in 2020, 

Local petroleum firms forecast plunging revenue in 2020

Local petroleum firms forecast plunging revenue in 2020

Pressed by COVID-19 and the oil price war between Russia and the OPEC, local petroleum manufacturers expect great plunges in revenue.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel
Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Viet Nam has asked the Philippines to exclude Viet Nam from three safeguard investigations on some steel products.

Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced there were only a few cases of incorrect electricity bills after checking its records from June 25 to July 3.

Vietnam struggles to have 5,000 science and tech firms this year
Vietnam struggles to have 5,000 science and tech firms this year
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam would have difficulty achieving the goal of having 5,000 science and technology enterprises this year under the 2011-20 science and technology development strategy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 15
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 15
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Automobile market on recovering track: VAMA

Price wars imminent as initial fees reduce
Price wars imminent as initial fees reduce
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

As car sales continue to reduce, local importers have asked authorised agencies to apply a 50% reduction in registration fees for imported cars in order to remove discriminatory tax reduction currently used for only locally-assembled vehicles.

Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups
Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

After months of challenges and faults in the global ingredient supply chain, peaks and valleys are the landscape for Vietnamese drug giants in their first-half performance, 

EVFTA benefits yet to be seen
EVFTA benefits yet to be seen
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

While the whole world was aggressively fighting Covid-19, Vietnam and the European Union ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVTFA).

Bad debts get worse
Bad debts get worse
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Even after launching a credit package worth hundreds of trillions of dong to support businesses, bad debts will still increase this year.

Rising price of pigs yields expansion across the board
Rising price of pigs yields expansion across the board
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The price of pigs in Vietnam, which while dropping remains much higher than before the global health crisis, is being deemed the main factor creating breakthrough profits for husbandry groups, 

Low credit growth may redirect bank money to securities
Low credit growth may redirect bank money to securities
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The increasing number of guests booking tours and hotel rooms during the summer vacation has given a much needed boost to the tourism industry, which has been down due to the Covid-19 pandemic over the past several months.

Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19
Vietnam's electronics exports face difficulties due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The electronics industry in the last six months of the year is forecasted to be still greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduces demand in the US and European markets.

What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19
What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Speeding up infrastructure development and improving ease of doing business and vocational training are among things Vietnam can do to make itself more attractive to foreign investors post-Covid-19, according to VinaCapital.

EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition
EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnamese goods are likely to face intense competition once the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect in early August, economists have forecast.

Renewable energy market picks up as many projects put on sale
Renewable energy market picks up as many projects put on sale
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

As wind and solar power project developers now can enjoy a high FIT (feed in tariff) price, investors are registering more projects to resell for profit.

Foreign investors request prosecution and arrest of Huy Nhat
Foreign investors request prosecution and arrest of Huy Nhat
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Four foreign investors petitioned Vietnamese authorities to prosecute and take Huy Nhat into custody for appropriating $25 million from them.

Investing in automation to help VN logistics firms compete
Investing in automation to help VN logistics firms compete
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

As the pandemic brings opportunities to the e-commerce sector, the local logistics industry also has a chance to grow.

Trade Ministry proposes opening fuel market to foreign retailers
Trade Ministry proposes opening fuel market to foreign retailers
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent the Government a draft decree amending and supplementing certain articles of Decree 83/2014 on petrol and oil trading, proposing allowing foreign investors to enter the country’s fuel retail market.

Travel companies find it hard to get bank loans
Travel companies find it hard to get bank loans
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

Several travel companies admitted that although they are struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s hard for them to secure bank loans because banks classify them as high-risk businesses.

Investors return to condotel market, with caution
Investors return to condotel market, with caution
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Investors have once again shown interest in condotels as the legal issues for this kind of real estate product have been clarified. However, the market remains cool.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 14
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 14
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

Tra fish exports enjoy robust growth to UK, Singapore

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 