25/03/2020 20:18:30 (GMT +7)
BUSINESS
 
 
Foreign investors pour $8.55b in VN in Q1

 
 
25/03/2020

Foreign investors poured a total of US$8.55 billion in Viet Nam from January 1 to March 30, equivalent to 79.1 per cent of the same period last...

Japan-invested Sumi Viet Nam Wiring System in Ha Nam Province. Foreign investors poured a total of US$8.55 billion in Viet Nam from January 1 to March 30. 


Foreign investors poured a total of US$8.55 billion in Viet Nam from January 1 to March 30, equivalent to 79.1 per cent of the same period last year, according to the latest report by the Foreign Investment Agency.

Of the figure, $5.5 billion was registered to invest in 758 new projects. The rest were poured to increase capital of existing projects, which was worth $1.07 billion and to purchase shares worth nearly $2 billion.

The realised capital was estimated at $3.85 billion, 6.6 per cent lower than the first quarter of 2019.

As of March 20, Viet Nam had 31,665 valid projects with a total registered capital of $370 billion. The accumulated realised capital of FDI projects totalled $215.6 billion, equalling 58.3 per cent of the total value of registered capital.

The Republic of Korea was the largest foreign investor in Viet Nam with 8,702 valid projects with a total accumulated registered capital of $68.57 billion.

Japan came second with 4,494 projects worth $59.7 billion, followed by Singapore with 2,484 projects worth $54 billion.

 

HCM City, Ha Noi, Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Ba Ria – Vung Tau were the top destinations for FDI which altogether attracted 21,572 projects worth $179.26 billion.

FDI was mainly poured into manufacturing and processing industry with $216.7 billion in registered capital and real estate business with $58.6 billion.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was forcing global producers to rearrange their production network to reduce dependence on China, according to Vo Tri Thanh, Director of the Institute for Brand and Competitiveness Strategy.

Thanh said that it was providing Viet Nam with opportunities to become a hub for FDI inflow of the region and the world.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s forecasts, Viet Nam expected to attract $38.6 billion FDI in 2020 if the COVID-19 pandemic was over in the first quarter of this year and $38.2 billion if the pandemic lasted to the second quarter, compared to $38 billion FDI attracted in 2019. Viet Nam targeted to attract $39.6 billion FDI in 2020 when there was no COVID-19.

In the first quarter of this year, Viet Nam invested $49.3 million abroad, equalling 41.1 per cent of the same period of 2019. — VNS

 
 

COVID-19 to pull Vietnam’s growth down to 6.3%: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions on Tuesday revised down Viet Nam’s economic growth in 2020 to 6.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent previously due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

VN seafood exporters floundering due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A survey by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) found that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was hitting seafood companies hard, especially since the beginning of March.

Vietnam increases application of trade defence instruments
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam is increasing the application of trade defence instruments to protect the legitimate rights of domestic producers as the country integrates rapidly into the global economy.

Ministry addresses land issues to boost SOEs’ equitisation
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

As issues related to land use rights still hinder State-owned enterprises (SOEs) from executing equitisation on time, the finance ministry has built a draft to amend the current decree regulating land issues.

Enterprises face hardships, workers worried about future
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

As many enterprises are considering laying off workers, the unemployment rate is expected to rise in the time to come.

Price gap of gold narrows in Viet Nam and globally
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Gold prices went up in both global and local markets on March 24 when the gap of the prices between the two markets narrowed.

Nike turns to digital sales during China shutdown
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Sportswear giant Nike says online sales have helped cushion blow of widespread store closures during virus.

Companies race to buy back shares as stocks tumble
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Dozens of companies are racing to buy back shares to stabilise prices amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus: Asia markets rise after US stimulus package agreed
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Stocks rally around the world as America agrees a near-$2tn financial package to support its economy.

Vietnam’s e-commerce sees few benefits during Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

While Amazon has had to recruit 100,000 more workers to satisfy orders, at Vietnam’s marketplaces, purchases remain weak except for face masks and hand sanitizers.

Vietnam suspends rice export to ensure food security in face of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

A leading official of the General Department of Vietnam Customs just signed an urgent document sent to the provincial and municipal Departments of Customs, asking them to suspend the export of rice from the country starting from 0:00am of March 24.

Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 epidemic has affected the Vietnamese economy, including the construction sector.

Trade Ministry proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc permit customs clearance of goods through auxiliary border gates on the Vietnam-China border.

VN agro-forestry-fishery exports to US, EU hit by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

With Vietnam’s main agro-forestry-fishery export markets after China such as the US and Europe being hit by the new coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19), Vietnamese exporters are suffering.

Ford temporarily suspends production in Vietnam due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Ford Motor Company has announced it will temporarily cease production at its assembly plant in Vietnam in response to the growing impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnam has sufficient resources to stabilise forex market: State Bank
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam has said it is ready to intervene in the market when the intervention rate is lower than the current listed exchange rate on a large scale by spot or forward transactions to stabilise the foreign exchange market.

Vietnam calls for investment in fruit, vegetable processing
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Vietnam is in need of major investors in fruit and vegetable production in order to boost processing, especially in the packaging and post-processing stages, to preserve products for longer and enhance their value.

Shopping services boom amid COVID-19 outbreak
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

As the Covid-19 epidemic has been escalating, more people are buying things online or using shopping serviced.

Supply chain interrupted, VN woodwork processors go online
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

E-commerce is one of the best solutions for woodwork enterprises to cope with the Covid-19 epidemic, which has led to a sharp fall in demand.

Rice products remains bright star among VN's farm export items
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

While most farm export items met with difficulties in the first months of the year, rice exports unexpectedly soared as the world increased its reserves.

