Four Vietnamese billionaires named in Forbes 2020 rich list

Four Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been named in the list of the world’s richest people in 2020 by Forbes magazine.

The four Vietnamese billionaires

They are Chairman of private conglomerate Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong, ranked 286th; CEO of budget carrier Vietjet Air Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, 1,001st; Chairman of Truong Hai Auto Corporation (Thaco) Tran Ba Duong, 1,415th; and Chairman of Techcombank Ho Hung Anh, 1,990th.

Fish sauce magnet Nguyen Dang Quang, who entered the Forbes’ billionaire list last year for the first time, did not appear this time.

Centi-billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos maintains the top spot in this year’s ranking, for the third consecutive year, despite his net worth hitting 113 billion USD, down 8 billion USD from last year.

This is the 34th year Forbes magazine has compiled its list of the world's billionaires. This year's list sees a total of 2,095 billionaires with a combined wealth of 8 trillion USD, down from 8.7 trillion USD in 2019.



In addition, three Vietnamese businesspeople have been also honoured in the magazine’s annual “30 Under 30 Asia” list.

They are among six entrepreneurs receiving support from the Ministry of Science and Technology via a start-up support scheme called Project 844 till 2025.

The Vietnamese honourees include Nghiem Xuan Huy, co-founder and CEO of Finhay, one of the top 10 potential start-ups in the national start-ups and innovation competition Techfest 2017.

The second is Han Ngoc Tuan Linh, co-founder and CEO of Vietnam Silicon Valley Capital, a 7-million-USD accelerator that invests in world-class early-stage start-ups in Vietnam.

The last honouree is Nguyen Thi Ngoc Huyen, founder of the medical technology start-up Medlink Asia, which connects producers, distributors and consumers together in the eco-system of pharmaceuticals sector./.

