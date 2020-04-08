Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Four Vietnamese billionaires named in Forbes 2020 rich list

 
 
09/04/2020    00:06 GMT+7

Four Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been named in the list of the world’s richest people in 2020 by Forbes magazine.

Four Vietnamese billionaires named in Forbes 2020 rich list hinh anh 1

The four Vietnamese billionaires 

They are Chairman of private conglomerate Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong, ranked 286th; CEO of budget carrier Vietjet Air Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, 1,001st; Chairman of Truong Hai Auto Corporation (Thaco) Tran Ba Duong, 1,415th; and Chairman of Techcombank Ho Hung Anh, 1,990th.

Fish sauce magnet Nguyen Dang Quang, who entered the Forbes’ billionaire list last year for the first time, did not appear this time.

Centi-billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos maintains the top spot in this year’s ranking, for the third consecutive year, despite his net worth hitting 113 billion USD, down 8 billion USD from last year.

This is the 34th year Forbes magazine has compiled its list of the world's billionaires. This year's list sees a total of 2,095 billionaires with a combined wealth of 8 trillion USD, down from 8.7 trillion USD in 2019.
 
In addition, three Vietnamese businesspeople have been also honoured in the magazine’s annual “30 Under 30 Asia” list.

They are among six entrepreneurs receiving support from the Ministry of Science and Technology via a start-up support scheme called Project 844 till 2025.

 

The Vietnamese honourees include Nghiem Xuan Huy, co-founder and CEO of Finhay, one of the top 10 potential start-ups in the national start-ups and innovation competition Techfest 2017.

The second is Han Ngoc Tuan Linh, co-founder and CEO of Vietnam Silicon Valley Capital, a 7-million-USD accelerator that invests in world-class early-stage start-ups in Vietnam.

The last honouree is Nguyen Thi Ngoc Huyen, founder of the medical technology start-up Medlink Asia, which connects producers, distributors and consumers together in the eco-system of pharmaceuticals sector./.

Three Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been honoured in the US prestigious magazine Forbes’ annual “30 Under 30 Asia” list, said the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on April 7.

The total asset value of Vietnamese dollar billionaires have dropped according to statistics from Forbes.  

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

There were no new ODA projects signed during March according to a report sent to the Government by the Ministry of Planning and Investment on socio-economic performance during the first quarter of the year.

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant, negative impact on European business in Vietnam, according to the latest Business Climate Index (BCI) from the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham).

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines is among 51 stocks that had been barred from margin lending in the second quarter, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

About 16,000 businesses are not included in the Ministry of Finance’s support package on tax and land rent.

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Garment 10 Company was investing in producing medical face masks as well as cloth masks with ten production lines being installed, the company’s director Than Duc Viet said

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Government has officially decided to approve a new feed-in-tariff mechanism to encourage development of solar power in Vietnam.

BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has estimated that the city’s tourism industry suffered losses worth close to $426.2 million in the first quarter of this year due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

More points of sales needed to ensure good supply: says MoIT

FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

Many retailers in phone and electronics segments focus on developing online channels to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Experts warn that businesses suffering the most may not be able to access the VND285 trillion aid package because they cannot prove solvency.

BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Offline shops have become deserted as people are staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. As a result, online shopping activities have become busier.

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Novaland Group, a leading real estate developer in Vietnam, received the second disbursement of US$101 million from the international syndicated loan worth $250 million in late March 2020. 

BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The global economic impact of coronavirus could leave nearly 200 million people jobless, a UN agency says.

BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Despite sharp price cuts of hundreds of million of dong, cars still cannot find buyers. The automobile market is predicted to see a minus 15 percent growth rate this year.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has asked the Government to resume rice exports. However, the export volume would be limited at 800,000 tonnes for April and May.

BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

 Demand for cold storage is increasing due to the lower consumption of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Da Nang City and Quang Nam Province – two key economic driving forces for the central region – have both suffered sharp reductions in growth in the first quarter due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Last year, VinaCapital’s flagship fund, Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF), invested US$25 million in a private hospital operator, Tam Tri Medical Joint Stock Company.

BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Leading melamine maker Thailand's Srithai Superware Plc is pushing its investment in Viet Nam, Vietnam News Agency reported.

BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

 The Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested northern provinces to promote cooperation with their Chinese partners to implement disease control processes and allow goods through the border.

