France to import hundreds of millions of masks from Vietnam

France has announced it would import hundreds of millions of antibacterial cloth masks from Vietnam by air.

An antibacterial cloth mask production line. France will import hundreds of millions of the masks from Viet Nam. — Photo moit.gov.vn

Accordingly, around 50 direct flights from Viet Nam to international airport Roissy-Charles de Gaulle in Paris will be operated until the end of May for the mask deliveries.

According to Tuoi tre (Youth) newspaper, Patrick Martin, president of the French Employers Association, said French businesses have been rushing to buy masks at high prices. They must prepare the masks before citizens return to work under the newly announced easing of the country’s lockdown.

It was estimated that France would need 250 million masks each month while the country could only produce 40 million. They therefore have to import masks to meet demand.

RTL Radio said made-in-Viet Nam masks would be given to students, police officers and civil servants, as well as being sold at pharmacies.

The transport and logistics group Bollore Logistics would take responsibility to bring the masks to France quickly. The company is expected to organise two flights a day to transport the masks. — VNS

