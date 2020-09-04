Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/09/2020 08:56:15 (GMT +7)
Funds enjoy growth in August

05/09/2020    07:52 GMT+7

Investment funds involved in Vietnam’s equity market reported positive growth in net asset value (NAV) in August due to a stock market upturn.

Illustrative image. – File photo 

The VN-Index enjoyed an increase of 10.43 per cent in August, reaching 881.65 points. This was also reported as the strongest increase among markets around the world, according to statistics from Stock.

The local exchange-traded fund VFMVN Diamond ETF, operated by the Vietnam Fund Management Co (VFM), had a NAV of VND1.9 trillion (US$81.6 million) as of the end of August. In August alone, the NAV per certificate increased 16.7 per cent, reaching more than VND12,724.

This fund focuses on stocks that have reached their limit of foreign ownership. Many of those stocks recorded high price increases in August such as Mobile World Group (MWG), Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation (REE), Phu Nhuan Jewelry (PNJ), logistics firm Gemadept Corporation (GMD), FPT Corporation (FPT), Vietinbank (CTG) and Techcombank (TPB).

The SSIAM VNFIN LEAD, managed by SSI Asset Management Co Ltd (SSIAM), had initial capital of VND262 billion which had risen to VND779 billion by the end of last month. In August alone, the fund's NAV per certificate increased by 14.4 per cent.

This fund's portfolio mostly comprises of leading financial stocks. In August, stocks in banking, securities and insurance climbed including Vietinbank (CTG), insurer Bao Viet Holdings (BVH) and Saigon Securities Company (SSI).

Other ETFs also enjoyed NAV growth including VFMVN30 ETF, up 11.6 per cent, SSIAM VNX50 ETF, gaining 11.2 per cent, SSIAM VN30 ETF, climbing 11.2 per cent and VinaCapital VN100 ETF, rising 10.5 per cent.

Active funds

 

Pyn Elite Fund, the Finnish fund which focuses on Vietnamese shares, led the uptrend with positive NAV growth of 12.76 per cent in August.

The fund attributed the growth to rising banking and retail shares, such as Vietinbank (CTG), increasing by 21.2 per cent, HDBank (HDB), rising by 18.4 per cent and Mobile World Group (MWG), up by 25.4 per cent. 

Dragon Capital's billion-dollar VEIL fund also witnessed NAV growth of 12.1 per cent in August, with a portfolio size of $1.39 billion. VEIL's biggest investments also include banking stocks which account for about 26 per cent.

Vietnam Holdings, a fund managed by Dynam Capital, reported a NAV increase of 11.1 per cent in August. The fund manages more than $126 million in assets with the largest proportion in the portfolio invested in FPT Corporation (FPT), Hoa Phat Group (HPG) and Mobile World Group (MWG).

However, some investment funds still reported poor NAV growth such as LionGlobal Vietnam Fund, JPMorgan Vietnam Opportunities Fund, Tundra Vietnam Fund and VOF.  VNS

Most investment funds in VN suffer losses in the first half

Most investment funds in VN suffer losses in the first half

Most investment funds in Vietnam’s equity market reported negative growth in net asset value per share (NAVPS) in H1 due to a stock market downturn, resulting from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.  

Private equity funds still interested in Vietnam

Private equity funds still interested in Vietnam

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, more private equity funds have been seeking ways to enter Vietnam as investors see bright prospects in the long term.

Investment funds remain active in Vietnamese stock market

Investment funds remain active in Vietnamese stock market

The fears of coronavirus have clouded prospects for the global economy and caused difficulties for Vietnam's stock market.

 
 

More chances of export for winter crops: Agriculture Minister
More chances of export for winter crops: Agriculture Minister
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The agricultural production area of the winter crop in northern provinces was expected to increase by 20 per cent to meet the increasing demand from China, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

Leaving university, he now earns VND30bil/year from growing mushrooms
Leaving university, he now earns VND30bil/year from growing mushrooms
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Trieu Quang Trung decided to leave university to pursue his passion – growing mushrooms. He now owns a mushrooming growing facility which brings turnover of VND30-36 billion a year.

Tough spot for steel ventures as pandemic cuts off progress
Tough spot for steel ventures as pandemic cuts off progress
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The global coronavirus developments coupled with the falling demand are adding more pressure for some steelmakers to lay idle their projects, cut products, or ponder mergers and acquisitions strategies to ensure their cash.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 4
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 4
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Number of newly-established enterprises tops 13,400 in August

90 percent of Vietnamese millionaires invest in real estate
90 percent of Vietnamese millionaires invest in real estate
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

While COVID-19 continues to impact the whole economy, most millionaires in Vietnam have been investing in the real estate market.

Vietnam retaining fast-growing status
Vietnam retaining fast-growing status
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Over past decades, Vietnam has weathered all difficulties to orchestrate economic miracles, with its deepened international integration bringing about massive opportunities to expand trade and investment.

Corporate bond issuance expected to drop after new policies take effect
Corporate bond issuance expected to drop after new policies take effect
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Warnings from management agencies plus new policies that take effect soon will make it more difficult to issue corporate bonds, a capital mobilization channel that was worth $8.5 billion in the first seven months of the year.

Investors ‘win big’ with real estate in suburbs
Investors ‘win big’ with real estate in suburbs
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Big investors are pouring money into properties in the suburbs, which they had previously ignored.

Selling assets to pay debts, 'Boss Duc' still cannot escape difficulties
Selling assets to pay debts, 'Boss Duc' still cannot escape difficulties
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The enterprise of Doan Nguyen Duc, or Boss Duc as he is known, is still in doubt, though the businessman, once the richest man in Vietnam, has sold many assets to restructure his company.

Farm produce deficiency in China offers opportunity for Vietnamese exports
Farm produce deficiency in China offers opportunity for Vietnamese exports
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

Northern farmers have been advised to increase the winter crop growing area and increase exports to China, in anticipation of a farm produce shortage there caused by severe floods.

SMEs want sharper interest rate cuts
SMEs want sharper interest rate cuts
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need capital to revive their production, but cannot access bank loans or receive support from local credit guarantee funds.

Interest rates drop, but loans are not increasing
Interest rates drop, but loans are not increasing
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

Lending interest rates have decreased significantly, but many businesses still cannot access bank loans at low costs.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 3
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 3
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

Red River Delta to be logistics centre of the country

Anti-dumping lawsuits looming over exporters
Anti-dumping lawsuits looming over exporters
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

Trade protectionism is on the rise around the world, as governments attempt to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Hanoi tightens management over condotels, officetels and resort villas
Hanoi tightens management over condotels, officetels and resort villas
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

The Hanoi People's Committee recently issued a written request to tighten the management of the investment, construction and business of condotels, tourist villas and officetels.

JICA proud to be part of Vietnam’s development progress: Chief Representative
JICA proud to be part of Vietnam’s development progress: Chief Representative
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is proud to be part of Vietnam’s socio-economic development progress, said Chief Representative of JICA in Vietnam Shimizu Akira in an interview with VNA.

HCM City office market begins to feel COVID-19 impact
HCM City office market begins to feel COVID-19 impact
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City’s office market has started to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with grade A buildings impacted more than grade B, experts have said.

The multi-billion dollar empires that exist outside the stock market
The multi-billion dollar empires that exist outside the stock market
BUSINESSicon  02/09/2020 

Many large corporations, valued at billions of dollars, do not intend to list their shares on the bourse.

Japanese retailers rouse Vietnamese market, despite pandemic
Japanese retailers rouse Vietnamese market, despite pandemic
BUSINESSicon  02/09/2020 

While most enterprises have had to scale down their business during Covid-19 and give back their retail premises to landlords, Japanese retailers have continued to open more shops in Vietnam recently.

How have the so-called ‘iron fists’ performed after restructuring?
How have the so-called ‘iron fists’ performed after restructuring?
BUSINESSicon  02/09/2020 

Having been driven onto the right track, unprofitable state-owned economic groups and general corporations, informally called ‘iron fists’, thanks to their important role in the economy, have recovered strongly.

