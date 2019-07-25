Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/06/2020 08:07:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam's garment industry yet to enjoy benefits from EVFTA

 
 
30/06/2020    07:04 GMT+7

It is anticipated that local textile and apparel firms will not be able to enjoy any immediate benefits from the European Union -Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) once it enters into force due to rules of origin, according to insiders.

garment industry yet to enjoy benefits from evfta hinh 0

A representative from the Thanh Cong Textile Garment - Investment - Trading Joint Stock Company (TCM) stated that the average import duties imposed on the company’s clothing products in the EU market currently stands at approximately 12%.

Once the EVFTA comes into effect, several tariff lines will be slashed to 0%, with the firm aiming to increase the export rate to this market from between 5% and 8% this year to between 12% and 15% next year.

In line with the commitments outlined in the EVFTA, the EU has pledged to exempt import duties on 42.5% of tariff lines for garment and textile products exported to the bloc, while the remaining tariff lines will be gradually reduced to 0% over the course of the next five to seven years.

Garment and textile enterprises are therefore being advised to strictly follow the rules of origin on fabric and other requirements which relate to the outsourcing stage as stipulated by the trade pact in an effort to boost exports to the EU and enjoy the tax reductions set out by the EVFTA.

Accordingly, fabric used when making clothes must be woven within the country, EU member states, or third-party nations that have signed FTAs with the EU.

Tran Nhu Tung, deputy general director of TCM, expressed his belief that the company’s clothing products will be able to enjoy preferential tax from the EVFTA as TMC is also a supplier of yarn and producer of fabric.

Tung therefore predicts that Vietnamese clothing manufacturers will move to increase the purchase of the company’s fabric products in order to enjoy preferential tariffs, rather than simply importing fabric from the Chinese market.

At present, TCM will continue to expand fabric production in an effort to seize opportunities from the EVFTA, Tung noted.

Pham Van Viet, chairman of Viet Thang Jean's board of directors, said the company’s garment exports to the EU are now subject to a tax rate of between 14% and 18%, depending on their respective product category.

Viet emphasied that the trade deal will allow businesses to lower their production costs and move to enhance their competitiveness, while simultaneously increasing the proportion of exports to EU market in the near future due to import duties being slashed to 0%.

The representative from Viet Thang Jean stated that the company has already changed its the supply source of fabric from China to Thailand and the Republic of Korea (RoK), both of which have signed an FTA with EU.

 

Despite this, not all garment enterprises have followed the example of TCM or Viet Thang Jean by making timely preparations in an effort to enjoy the full benefits from the EVFTA. In fact, Vietnam largely imports fabrics from the Chinese market or from countries at the request of foreign customers.

To resolve the shortage of fabric materials and enjoy the incentives of the EVFTA, some firms use imported fabrics from the RoK for sewing in Vietnam. However, the rate of importing fabric from the RoK market still remains low due to local businesses prioritising the import of fabrics from China thanks to lower prices, geographical advantages, and diversification of designs. 

Moreover, it is estimated that 60% of fabrics imported into the country come from either China or Taiwan (China), with prices far lower than those which are imported from the RoK. This has led to difficulties for local companies enjoying preferential tax rates from the EVFTA.

This shortage of fabric materials can also be attributed to the fact that some localities do not grant investment licenses to dyeing and weaving projects due to increasing concerns regarding their impact on the environment.

According to a representative from the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas), some localities have decided to reject projects with investment capital of up to hundreds of millions of US dollars due to worries surrounding their environmental impact.

Vitas stated that this represents a major challenge for the industry as they try to meet regulations whilst enjoying export tax benefits to European markets.

Most notably, the injection of money into the country by foreign investors will contribute to developing supporting industries for the textile sector, thereby helping to boost the localisation rate and avoid a heavy reliance on imports.

Vitas leaders point out that whilst only a few textile and dyeing projects have violated environmental regulations, many localities turn down the majority of projects, causing difficulties for businesses as they are dependent on the supply source of fabric materials from the country.

As such, economic experts have advised localities not to worry much about missing out on opportunities to enjoy preferential tariffs in numerous markets.

Economists underscored the importance of zoning plans for projects and application of advanced technologies in a bid to ensure the environment protection and the supply source of fabric materials within the country. VOV

Vietnamese textile and garment industry: difficulties still ahead

Vietnamese textile and garment industry: difficulties still ahead

With demand decreasing sharply, the textile and garment industry is expected to continue facing difficulties in Q2.

VN textile and garment shares lose appeal

VN textile and garment shares lose appeal

Textile and garment companies are facing double problem: they find it difficult to import input materials and cannot export their goods.

 
 

Other News

.
Managing fresh automobile clusters for post-virus boost
Managing fresh automobile clusters for post-virus boost
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The outbreak of the coronavirus has had negative effects on global supply chains in the world’s automobile industry.

Vietnam GDP growth forecast in 2020 remains highest in Asia: IMF
Vietnam GDP growth forecast in 2020 remains highest in Asia: IMF
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) maintains its forecast for Vietnam’s GDP growth at 2.7% in 2020, the highest in Asia, and the pace is expected to speed up to 7% in 2021.

ASEAN needs to collaborate for better tax policy: report
ASEAN needs to collaborate for better tax policy: report
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

ASEAN and all member states must collaborate to establish a better tax policy system to build sustainability and resilience across the region, found a report launched on Thursday in Ha Noi.

Massive IP development worrisome
Massive IP development worrisome
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

In anticipation of the investment shift driven by the Covid-19 epidemic and the Sino-U.S. trade war, multiple industrial real estate developers are rolling up sleeves with their investment. 

More foreign investment inflows into Vietnam
More foreign investment inflows into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Sino-American trade war together with supply chain disruptions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has prompted many an investor to plan to relocate their production facilities in order to reduce their reliance on China. 

Vietnam records lowest GDP growth rate in 30 years
Vietnam records lowest GDP growth rate in 30 years
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased 1.81 percent during the first six months of 2020, the lowest first-half growth pace since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Petrolimex plans stock sale, divestment of State capital
Petrolimex plans stock sale, divestment of State capital
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) plans to sell 15 million treasury stocks in transactions held between June 16 and July 15 to mobilise capital for investment in 2020, 

Global coffee price fluctuates, domestic price plunges
Global coffee price fluctuates, domestic price plunges
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Coffee prices in the Central Highlands and the south are predicted to continue to slide downward as prices have fallen globally.

It's matter of time more European investments will come to Vietnam
It's matter of time more European investments will come to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Representatives of European organizations explained to Hanoitimes what the future holds for Vietnam–EU business cooperation on the sidelines of the “Hanoi 2020 – Investment and Development Cooperation” conference on June 27.

Hanoi offers good opportunities for high-tech agriculture for investors
Hanoi offers good opportunities for high-tech agriculture for investors
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

A number of high-tech agricultural projects have been proposed in Hanoi, a trend encouraged by the recent Hanoi investment promotion conference.

July to be a hard month for Vietnamese shares
July to be a hard month for Vietnamese shares
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

July looks set to be a hard month for investors as market turbulence continues due to the unpredictability of global stocks and with attention on second-quarter earnings expectations.

M&amp;A deals could help VN businesses restructure amid pandemic
M&A deals could help VN businesses restructure amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Merger and acquisition (M&A) deals will likely increase post-pandemic, which industry insiders see as a chance for enterprises to restructure their operations to be more viable.

Vietnam's ‘big four’ banks raise charter capital to meet standards
Vietnam's ‘big four’ banks raise charter capital to meet standards
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Increasing chartered capital is the most important task for the four state-owned commercial banks. If their CARs are lower than Basel II standards, they will have to restrict lending.

Starbucks suspends social media ads over hate speech
Starbucks suspends social media ads over hate speech
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The coffee giant said it would pause advertising on some platforms in an effort to address hate speech.

How will mobile money affect e-wallets?
How will mobile money affect e-wallets?
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Non-cash payment activities have developed strongly in recent years with many payment services such as digital banks and e-wallets.

Vietnam lures US$6 billion FDI into industrial parks
Vietnam lures US$6 billion FDI into industrial parks
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Nearly US$6 billion in foreign direct investment was poured into Viet Nam’s industrial parks (IPs), processing zones and economic zones (Ezs) in the first half of the year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone
Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

A 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone is scheduled to be built in the central highlands province of Gia Lai to develop breeding pigs and produce organic cattle feed and fertiliser.

Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
VIDEOicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam has undergone profound changes since first opening its doors to FDI more than 30 years ago.

Doing business with US: preparing thoroughly, giving specific offers
Doing business with US: preparing thoroughly, giving specific offers
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The government of Vietnam needs to improve the business environment and transport infrastructure, in addition to simplifying administrative procedures, to attract the expected new FDI 'wave'.

Vietnamese business bemoans support conditions
Vietnamese business bemoans support conditions
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Amid numerous difficulties, slow-paced implementation of government-led policies to assist enterprises hit by the health crisis are leaving many businesses in the lurch, making it hard to boost local production, a key driver of  economic growth.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 