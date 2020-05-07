Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/05/2020 14:04:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam's GDP growth to decline because of COVID-19

 
 
08/05/2020    14:00 GMT+7

VinaCapital has predicted a 3 percent GDP growth rate reduction because of Covid-19, while Fitch has projected a modest growth rate of 3.3 percent, and ADB 4.8 percent.

VinaCapital’s report on Covid-19 impacts on Vietnam’s economy predicted that Covid-19 would be contained in Vietnam in late Q2 thanks to the strong and prompt measures taken by the government.

Vietnam's GDP growth to decline because of COVID-19



Covid-19 is expected slow global economic growth in the next two years.

Vietnam will be affected by the pandemic as it is a highly open economy with export/GDP and import/GDP ratios at 100 percent.

Sixty percent of Vietnam’s export products have low added value, such as textiles and garments, and low-cost wooden furniture. Meanwhile, the other 40 percent of exports have higher added value, including smartphones (accounting for 20 percent of total export value), digital cameras and household appliances.

The impact of the slowdown to the economy will be smaller than the sharp fall in the number of foreign travelers to Vietnam.

The value Vietnam gets from every dollar foreign travelers spend in Vietnam is higher than the money it earns from assembling products for export.

The value Vietnam gets from every dollar foreign travelers spend in Vietnam is higher than the money it earns from assembling products for export.

 

VinaCapital estimated that Covid-19 would lower Vietnam’s GDP by 3 percentage points this year. The 50 percent reduction in number of foreign travelers would lead to a 1.5 percentage point GDP decrease, while the production output growth would slow down by 1 percentage point and lower domestic consumption by 0.5 percentage point.

Fitch Ratings believes that Vietnam’s GDP will grow by 3.3 percent this year, the lowest growth rate since the mid-1980s.

The firm has revised the Outlook on Vietnam’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Positive, and has affirmed the rating at ‘BB’.

This year’s GDP growth rate is unpredictable since it depends on the pandemic both in Vietnam and its’ key export markets. The number of coronavirus cases reported so far remains low, but it may increase in the future, while some economic activities have been suspended to prevent the spread of the virus.

ADB on April 3 released a report, predicting that Vietnam’s GDP would grow by only 4.8 percent this year because of Covid-19 and the global trade decline.

A series of business fields, from manufacturing and processing to retail and import/export, all saw decline in Q1. The GDP growth rate in Q1 dropped to 3.8 percent from the 6.8 percent of the same period last year.

A survey conducted by the Advisory Council for Administration Procedure Reform in March found that 74 percent of polled businesses may have to suspend operation if COVID-19 cannot be contained by June 2020. 

Thanh Lich

Vietnam must reach GDP growth of 5 per cent this year: PM

Vietnam must reach GDP growth of 5 per cent this year: PM

Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2020 must reach 5 per cent, higher than the 2.7 per cent the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened

Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened

Sticky projected prospects caused by the global health crisis among  Vietnam’s key trading partners are expected to hit the domestic economy this year with the manufacturing and processing sector, one of the key growth pillars, to be hit hardest.

 
 

Other News

.
VN businesses redirect production to adapt to Covid-19
VN businesses redirect production to adapt to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Some large corporations have shifted to making products that can be useful in the fight against Covid-19. Vingroup has promised to make ventilators, and garment companies are making face masks from antibacterial fabric.

Vietnam Airlines to increase flight frequency from May 16
Vietnam Airlines to increase flight frequency from May 16
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Members of the Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco plan to increase the frequency of flights from May 16 to meet the increasing travel demand of passengers after the COVID-19 outbreak ends.

Minister of transport calls for resumption of international flights
Minister of transport calls for resumption of international flights
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has called for the resumption of international flights in and out of the country. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 8
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 8
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Trade turnover of garment and textile plunges in first four months

Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

The central bank of Vietnam had previously cut the benchmark interest rates by 0.5 – 1 percentage point in March.

Will FIEs distribute rice in the local market?
Will FIEs distribute rice in the local market?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

As a market economy, Vietnam has to open its markets to foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) but the opening may lend a hand to FIEs to control the home market.

Innovation for a green future
Innovation for a green future
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Intellectual property rights are the centre of all efforts to create a green future, Dinh Huu Phi, director-general of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam, tells Vietnam Government Portal.

Vietnam intensifies economic recovery efforts post COVID-19
Vietnam intensifies economic recovery efforts post COVID-19
VIDEOicon  20 giờ trước 

Despite the impacts of Covid-19, Vietnam recorded growth of 3.82 percent in the first three months of 2020. Economic recovery plans are also being developed for after the pandemic.

Overseas remittances to Vietnam forecasted to drop by 17% this year
Overseas remittances to Vietnam forecasted to drop by 17% this year
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Overseas remittances to Vietnam this year have been forecasted to fall by 17% this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a local economist.

VN businesses switch from ‘standby’ to ‘run’ mode to earn money
VN businesses switch from ‘standby’ to ‘run’ mode to earn money
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Unable to wait for the pandemic to end and seeing revenue drop to zero, businesses have been trying every method to earn money in the Covid-19 crisis.

Petrol firm Petrolimex reports a loss of VND1.9 trillion
Petrol firm Petrolimex reports a loss of VND1.9 trillion
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) reported a loss of nearly VND1.9 trillion (US$80.75 million) in the first quarter of 2020 as consumption was dampened by the coronavirus outbreak.  

Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

A wave of challenges stemming from the pandemic and volatile market could throw a monkey wrench in the works for state divestment, but may well open the door wider for foreign investors in Vietnam.

Economic rebound still outwith reach
Economic rebound still outwith reach
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Asteep decline in business confidence is expected to contribute to a drop in economic growth this year, but the Vietnamese economy is projected to rebound significantly next year

Vietnam’s businesses warned of being acquired by foreigners
Vietnam’s businesses warned of being acquired by foreigners
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many businesses will struggle if the pandemic lasts a long time, leaving them vulnerable to foreign takeovers, experts say.

Insurers record revenue increase during COVID-19
Insurers record revenue increase during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Insurance companies have been enjoying an increase in sales in the first quarter of this year.

Vietnamese currency forecast to continue weakening in 2020
Vietnamese currency forecast to continue weakening in 2020
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Weaker foreign direct investment inflow on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic and a likely preference by the central bank for a weaker Vietnamese dong to support export competitiveness would be key drivers of dong weakness over the near term,

Signs indicate that Apple plans to set up factory in Vietnam
Signs indicate that Apple plans to set up factory in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Apple is running a large recruitment campaign in Vietnam, while many other foreign technology firms are considering pouring capital into projects in the country.

Many fees slashed to support businesses post-pandemic
Many fees slashed to support businesses post-pandemic
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has slashed administration fees in numerous sectors to help the economy get back on its feet when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

Vietnam ranks fourth in ASEAN in access-to-electricity index
Vietnam ranks fourth in ASEAN in access-to-electricity index
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Vietnam takes the fourth position in the access-to-electricity index in 2019 in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with 82.2 points, according to the World Bank’s Doing Business report. ​

Vietnam's woodwork industry expects minus growth rate for 2020
Vietnam's woodwork industry expects minus growth rate for 2020
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

The woodwork industry is experiencing many hardships with 80 percent of orders postponed in April.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 