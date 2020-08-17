Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/08/2020 17:25:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Gold price escalates but gold miner incurs losses

17/08/2020    17:19 GMT+7

Though the gold price has soared recently, gold miners have mysteriously incurred losses.

Lao Cai Gold JSC (GLC) has made public a resolution from its 2020 annual shareholders’ meeting on business results in 2019. The company reported a loss of VND15.6 billion because the revenue dropped by 90 percent to VND11 billion.

Gold price escalates but gold miner incurs losses

GLC is the only listed gold exploitation company. It is exploiting, sorting and refining gold at Minh Luong, Van Ban, and Lao Cai mines.

Gold mining is considered an attractive business field, especially when the gold price increases, but GLC has had poor business performance.

The company said its revenue and profit have decreased because its gold exploitation license expired in April 2019 and the company halted exploitation.

Gold mining is considered an attractive business field, especially when the gold price increases, but GLC has had poor business performance.

As of the end of 2019, GLC had reported a short-term debt of VND10.7 billion and cumulative loss of VND53.4 billion. The stockholder equity fell to VND51.6 billion.

Unlike most of the other shares in the market, GLC shares have not seen considerable fluctuations since they entered the bourse on January 9, 2019. The shares have always traded at VND10,000 per share.

The other noteworthy feature of the company is the structure of shareholders and the company’s board of management.

At the end of 2018, the major shareholders of the company included Vinacomin which held 46.1 percent of charter capital; Vimico with 21.7 percent; Uong Gia Huy, an individual investor with 8.65 percent of shares; Bitexco Mineral with 6.4 percent; and Dong Duong Mineral with 6.3 percent.

 

In late January 2019, after GLC entered the bourse, Vinacomin divested all its capital.

The current shareholders include Cao Truong Son (23.29 percent), Uong Huy Giang (22.94 percent), Chu Quang Tu (22.86 percent), Pham Anh Tuan (13.48 percent) and Bitexco Mineral (6.43 percent).

However, the members of the board of management and board of directors are other individuals who do not hold shares. The chair of the board of management is Doan Thi Yen Chau, while Hoang Thi Que is a member of the board of management and director of the company. Tran Dinh Dung is a member of the board of management.

The managers of the company said at the shareholders’ meeting in late June that the company is following administrative procedures to apply for an extension of the exploitation license.

Prior to that, Besra Vietnam also reported losses after many years of exploitation at Bong Mieu Gold Mine and Phuoc Son Gold Mine.

Some gold miners have reported they have exploited thousands of tons of gold. However, unanswered questions remain about what the actual figures are and how the money from gold sales has been used while gold miners continue to incur big losses. 

V. Ha

Domestic gold prices suffer huge drop to VND51 million per tael

Domestic gold prices suffer huge drop to VND51 million per tael

The price of gold in local and global markets continued to suffer a sharp decrease on August 12 following an announcement on Russia's progress in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine.  

Latest drops see gold prices plunge to VND56 million per tael

Latest drops see gold prices plunge to VND56 million per tael

The opening trading session of August 11 saw the price of domestic gold endure a sharp fall and is now hovering around VND56 million per tael following a series of consecutive increases over the past few days.  

 
 

Other News

.
New-generation FTAs to provide fresh impetus for industries amid COVID-19
New-generation FTAs to provide fresh impetus for industries amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Despite several industries being hard hit by the negative impact of COVID-19 epidemic, the agricultural sector is anticipated to enjoy a rebound thanks to export opportunities brought about by new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 17
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Steel sector seeks entry into EU market

McKinsey: 8-13% of Asia GDP to be at risk from climate change by 2025
McKinsey: 8-13% of Asia GDP to be at risk from climate change by 2025
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The newest report by global consultancy McKinsey & Co. has just highlighted the severe socio-economic impacts of intensifying climate hazards for Asian countries, including Vietnam, 

Hotel owners face tough times in Hanoi
Hotel owners face tough times in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The lobby of a hotel on Hang Be Street in the heart of Hanoi that used to be full of tourists is now filled with furniture.

Two electricity options offered for household consumers
Two electricity options offered for household consumers
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Under a ministry proposal, consumers would pay for electricity use under either a 5-tier price system or a single-price system.

Condotels no longer hot, farmstays the ‘rising star’
Condotels no longer hot, farmstays the ‘rising star’
BUSINESSicon  16/08/2020 

After several years of witnessing the strong rise of condotels, Vietnam’s real estate market is now seeing a new trend in farmstays.

What do local businessmen think about the effects of the second Covid-19 wave?
What do local businessmen think about the effects of the second Covid-19 wave?
BUSINESSicon  16/08/2020 

Anticipating difficulties ahead, businesspeople believe that it is not the time to leave the market.

VN bond market remains underdeveloped despite years of existence
VN bond market remains underdeveloped despite years of existence
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

While in developed markets, corporate bonds act as the major channel that conducts capital for the economy, in Vietnam it is still in a very early stage of development.

Foreigners purchased about 16,000 real estates in Vietnam
Foreigners purchased about 16,000 real estates in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Foreigners have bought some 16,000 housing properties across the country since they were allowed to do so in 2015, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association (HoREA).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 16
BUSINESSicon  16/08/2020 

Trade ministry proposes same price for power consumption

Traditional taxi firms lose ground as e-hailing taxi services boom
Traditional taxi firms lose ground as e-hailing taxi services boom
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Mai Linh and Vinasun, the two big traditional taxi firms, are losing their positions in the market as they have found it difficult to compete with e-hailing taxi firms.

WB expert advises Vietnam to think about FDI role
WB expert advises Vietnam to think about FDI role
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

A World Bank expert’s advice about attracting FDI deserves consideration, according to Bui Trinh, a respected economist.

Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market
Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Lower lending rates in the financial-banking market may not mean good things for the securities market, specialist Dao Phuc Tuong said.

VN stock market grows rapidly in last 20 years
VN stock market grows rapidly in last 20 years
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

As of the end of 2019, the capitalization value of the securities market at HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE) had reached 3.28 million of billion of VND, or 54.3 percent of GDP with 2.3 million investors’ accounts.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 15
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 15
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Vietnam outstrips Thailand in rice export price

Saigontourist withdraws capital, public land bought by private company
Saigontourist withdraws capital, public land bought by private company
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Saigontourist, which once held 50 percent of capital at Sai Gon Golf JSC, has divested all of its contributed capital.

Decree aims to ensure companies benefit from corporate income tax cut
Decree aims to ensure companies benefit from corporate income tax cut
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

A decree has been published to guide the implementation of a National Assembly resolution offering firms a 30 per cut corporate income tax (CIT) cut.

Why do private investors want to take over Saigon Co-op?
Why do private investors want to take over Saigon Co-op?
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

With high revenue of tens of trillions of dong a year and an ROI (return on investment) of 30 percent, Saigon Co-op has drawn the interest of many investors.

Vietnamese firms plan production expansion amid Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnamese firms plan production expansion amid Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Many Vietnamese corporations have rushed to raise capital for plans to expand production and business activities amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The total mobilized capital is up to tens of trillion VND.

Vietnam increases coal import for thermal power activities
Vietnam increases coal import for thermal power activities
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Vietnam has increasingly imported coal and crude oil during the social distancing period for thermal power plants.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 