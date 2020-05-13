Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:16:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Golden opportunity for VN farm produce to regain home market

 
 
18/05/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Because of Covid-19, the global farm produce supply chain has been interrupted because of logistics problems. Now is the right time for domestic farm produce to conquer domestic consumers’ hearts, experts say.

Chair of the Vietnam Digital Agriculture Association (VIDA) Truong Gia Binh said at an online workshop on solutions to agriculture production in the context of Covid-19 that Vietnamese food companies now have great opportunities in the home market as people are consuming more domestic products.

Golden opportunity for VN farm produce to regain home market



Previously, urbanites were using more imports, but now they have to consume domestic products because of problems occurring with the world’s logistics networks.

Experts says domestic firms have about a year to do this.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) reported that in the first three months of the year, Vietnam imported $294 million worth of vegetables and fruits, a decrease of 29.8 percent over the same period last year.

The sharpest decrease has been reported for imports from Thailand, by 90 percent. Meanwhile, imports from China fell by 27.7 percent and from Australia by 18.5 percent.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) reported that in the first three months of the year, Vietnam imported $294 million worth of vegetables and fruits, a decrease of 29.8 percent over the same period last year.

Vo Quan Huy, director of Huy Long An – My Binh Company in Long An province, said he can see a clear tendency of consumers shifting from imports to domestic products.

 


He said Covid-19 brought opportunities to agriculture. Farm produce has been selling well in the domestic market and can also be exported.

“Bananas are exported to China and they are selling very well,” Huy said. Ecuador’s bananas, Vietnam’s major rival in the Chinese market, have seen lower output because of the pandemic.

According to Nguyen Hoang Cung, director of Dai Thuan Thien Clean Agricultural Products in Can Tho City, though demand has decreased in the epidemic, if clean farm product can satisfy requirements, they still can ‘live well’. Only farmers who make products for export to China across border gates face difficulties.

“The domestic market is very large, which promises great opportunities to those who sell clean food at reasonable prices,” Cung said.

“It is time for producers to have a sense of responsibility for their products and attach importance to sustainable development rather than run a race for higher yields,” he said.

A survey by the Institute of Social Public Opinion showed that 92 percent of polled consumers said they were very interested in domestic goods, while 63 percent of consumers affirmed that they would prioritize using Vietnamese products, and 54 percent said they advise relatives and friends to choose Vietnamese goods. 

Le Ha

Vietnam seeks new markets for farm produce

Vietnam seeks new markets for farm produce

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has asked its Vietnam Trade Offices (VTRs) overseas to help connect Vietnamese enterprises with foreign partners to boost farm produce exports.

VN farm produce exporters urged to look at markets other than China

VN farm produce exporters urged to look at markets other than China

Exporters of agricultural products, especially dragon fruit, must improve quality and focus on the domestic and new export markets and reduce their dependence on the Chinese market amid the current epidemic outbreak, experts have said.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam remains among 4 most optimistic countries worldwide despite Covid-19
Vietnam remains among 4 most optimistic countries worldwide despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Health continued to be No.1 concern among Vietnamese consumers, with the highest level globally.

Vietnam businesses eyed by foreign investors
Vietnam businesses eyed by foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Instead of following procedures to become nvestors, foreign enterprises are preferring to ‘take a shortcut’ by taking over Vietnamese businesses, which allows them to penetrate the market more quickly.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 18
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 18
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

VN to strengthen simplification of business regulations in 2020-25 period

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 17
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 17
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

Signs of recovery for businesses who weather COVID-19 storm

Ministry to strictly manage rice exports via international border gates
Ministry to strictly manage rice exports via international border gates
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will continue to strictly manage rice exports through international border gates, said an official.

To become face mask supplier, Vietnam told to focus on quality, not quantity
To become face mask supplier, Vietnam told to focus on quality, not quantity
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Vietnamese face mask producers will have to satisfy CE and FDA standards when exporting products to the EU and US markets.

Protectionism no good for economies amid COVID-19: APEC expert
Protectionism no good for economies amid COVID-19: APEC expert
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Some developing countries in Asia, including Vietnam, could still grow amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to an increase in domestic demands when the manufacturing sector recovers.

Where will FDI head after leaving China?
Where will FDI head after leaving China?
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Foreign investors are considering relocating their production bases out of China, and many of them are heading for Vietnam.

VN businesses need capital immediately: economist
VN businesses need capital immediately: economist
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

Businesses would rather borrow money at commercial interest rates and get loans immediately than wait for preferential loans, according to Vu Thanh Tu Anh, a respected economist.

More M&amp;A deals in VN's real estate sector during COVID-19
More M&A deals in VN's real estate sector during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

The epidemic has brought great opportunities to businesses with powerful financial capability to ‘hunt’ for attractive projects and take them over.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 16
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 16
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Vietnam takes first ever measures to kick-start ailing economy

Foreign investors call for greater flexibility in Vietnam's upcoming PPP law
Foreign investors call for greater flexibility in Vietnam's upcoming PPP law
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

A lack of a unified legal framework governing PPP is the main factor that Vietnam’s infrastructure sector growth potential is capped at 6.1% per year through 2029.

In Vietnam, hotels are being sold as owners take losses amid Covid-19
In Vietnam, hotels are being sold as owners take losses amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

Many owners cannot maintain operation of their hotels during the epidemic and want to sell them.

Covid-19 highlights Vietnam’s omni channel shopping trend
Covid-19 highlights Vietnam’s omni channel shopping trend
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Local retailers in FMCG should rethink their channel strategy as Covid-19 impacted the way Vietnamese consumers shopping.

Small businesses change business models to survive pandemic
Small businesses change business models to survive pandemic
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Seeking new markets, making new products and following new business thinking are actions now being taken by Vietnam’s businesses to overcome current difficulties.

Multinationals riding high in Vietnam’s pharma landscape
Multinationals riding high in Vietnam’s pharma landscape
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Multinational corporations like Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, and Reckitt Benckiser gaining the advantage in Vietnam’s over-the-counter channel, or non-description drugs, in the first quarter of 2020 has in part fuelled their global performance.

A vaccine for real estate amid challenging times
A vaccine for real estate amid challenging times
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

The Vietnamese real estate market has been feeling the pinch, but it can make a swift recovery when the pandemic is brought under control with support policies from the government and promotional campaigns from developers.

Vietnam hopeful about post-COVID-19 investment wave
Vietnam hopeful about post-COVID-19 investment wave
VIDEOicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam is expecting to welcome a new wave of high quality foreign direct investment in the near future according to some economists thanks to the country’s internationally acclaimed efforts to fight COVID-19, a new factor to assess business risks.

Keys to nation’s investment optimism
Keys to nation’s investment optimism
FEATUREicon  15/05/2020 

Recent analyses by the World Bank indicate that Vietnam will be one the few countries in the entire world to experience positive economic growth in 2020.

Maritime transport firms hit hard by coronavirus pandemic
Maritime transport firms hit hard by coronavirus pandemic
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Maritime transport firms in Vietnam are feeling the brunt of the novel coronavirus pandemic as a large number of their ships are idle due to the falling demand for cargo transport.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 