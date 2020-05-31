Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/06/2020 08:39:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Gov’t to boost private investment to accelerate post-pandemic growth

 
 
01/06/2020    07:34 GMT+7

The Government is focusing on boosting the development of enterprises and encouraging private investment to accelerate post-pandemic economic growth.

Gov’t to boost private investment to accelerate post-pandemic growth hinh anh 1

Enterprises and and private investment were among key drivers to accelerate post-pandemic economic growth (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed enterprises into difficulties and the Government’s target of having one million firms by the end of this year might be a long shot, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The number of new firms set up in the first four months of this year fell by 13.2 percent against the same period last year while the number of firms temporarily halting operations rose by 33.6 percent.

The Agency for Business Registration forecast that even in the best scenario, the number of new firms this year would be around 125,000, 13,000 less than 2019.

A survey conducted by the ministry at the end of April found that about 86 percent of firms suffered negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this landscape, the Government identified domestic private investment among drivers of economic growth, besides strengthening exports, accelerating public investment, encouraging domestic consumption and attracting foreign direct investment.

Unprecedented fiscal and credit packages were really helpful to enterprises to overcome the difficult time, Vu Tien Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) said.

VCCI’s survey conducted earlier this month revealed that 55 percent of firms would maintain their operation scale in the third quarter of this year, 22 percent planned expansion while only 21 percent would narrow their business. VCCI said that the trend was better than the findings a month ago.

Besides urgent measures to support firms after the pandemic, the Government was also hastening administrative reforms to create favourable conditions for businesses and attract private investment.

 

Latest figures showed that some 3,893 out of 6,191 business prerequisites were removed or simplified together with 6,776 out of 9,926 categories of goods subjected to customs checks, which helped save an estimated 6.3 trillion VND.

A Prime Minister’s working group was also set up to review the existing legal documents to remove overlaps or inconsistencies as well as the regulations which were infeasible or causing difficulties to enterprises.

In the latest effort, the Government issued Resolution No 68/NQ-CP mid-May, setting targets for the 2021-25 period that at least 20 percent of the number of regulations would be removed or simplified and at least 20 percent of compliance costs firms incurred to adhere to Government regulations which were in effect as of May 31 would be reduced.

Phan Duc Hieu, Deputy Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management, said that the resolution was a more comprehensive administrative reform programme than implemented previously.

Under this regulation, any regulations which caused difficulties to enterprises must be removed, this was different, Hieu said.

Tran Dinh Thien, former Director of the Vietnam Institute of Economics, said that the resilience of the post-pandemic economy would largely depend on the ability of enterprises to stand up.

Thien, however, noted that the resources should not be wasted on inefficient businesses, instead, should focus on those which brought efficiencies./.VNS

Vietnam strives to effectively attract private investment

Vietnam strives to effectively attract private investment

Vietnam has been advised to introduce a range of solutions aimed at attracting private investment in an effective manner with the private economic sector increasingly becoming a key part of the national economy,

Vietnam encourages private investment in energy: Politburo

Vietnam encourages private investment in energy: Politburo

The Politburo will encourage all economic sectors, especially private businesses, to invest in energy projects, Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong has said.

 
 

Other News

.
E-commerce a positive for VN retail sector
E-commerce a positive for VN retail sector
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year still recorded positive results from e-commerce, online shopping and delivery services.

VN Gov’t steps up measures to support Coronavirus-affected businesses
VN Gov’t steps up measures to support Coronavirus-affected businesses
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Government has introduced a range of new measures to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its Resolution No. 84.

American, European investors eye Vietnam’s businesses
American, European investors eye Vietnam’s businesses
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Asian investors are the buyers in most M&A and capital contribution deals in Vietnam. However, more and more investors from the US and EU have appeared in recent deals.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 31
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 31
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Local firms should have good knowledge about CE and FDA standards: seminar

VN banking sector 2020: lower profitability, higher vulnerability anticipated
VN banking sector 2020: lower profitability, higher vulnerability anticipated
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Commercial banks all can anticipate a sharp fall in profits this year because of Covid-19, though they faced difficulties later than other businesses.

Local airlines regain 35-40% passenger capacity
Local airlines regain 35-40% passenger capacity
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Air travel demand has increased after a long period of travel restriction because of Covid-19.

How big are the wage funds of the largest enterprises in Vietnam?
How big are the wage funds of the largest enterprises in Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietcombank and Vietnam Airlines spend VND40 million a month on each employee, much higher than other enterprises.

More giant foreign firms plan to shift investment into Vietnam
More giant foreign firms plan to shift investment into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam is expected to see a new foreign direct investment (FDI) wave as more foreign companies plan to move investment into the country.

VN garment exports forecast to plummet due to lack of orders
VN garment exports forecast to plummet due to lack of orders
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam's garment and textile exports in the first four months fell 10 percent year-on-year to 10.63 billion USD and could fall much further as buyers cancelled orders due to COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas).

How can foreign investors be prevented from acquiring Vietnamese enterprises?
How can foreign investors be prevented from acquiring Vietnamese enterprises?
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises, hit hard by Covid-19, may be the ‘aiming points’ of foreign ‘sharks’ attempting to swallow up enterprises at low costs.

Vietnam strives to effectively attract private investment
Vietnam strives to effectively attract private investment
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam has been advised to introduce a range of solutions aimed at attracting private investment in an effective manner with the private economic sector increasingly becoming a key part of the national economy,

Kylie Jenner: Forbes drops celebrity from billionaire list
Kylie Jenner: Forbes drops celebrity from billionaire list
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

The magazine says the Kardashian family misled the press about the value of Jenner's makeup business.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 30
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 30
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam at advantage in economic recovery post-COVID-19: Former Deputy PM

Vietnam wind power sector to see growing opportunities: Fitch Solutions
Vietnam wind power sector to see growing opportunities: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam contains one of the highest potential for wind power in the region, as it is endowed with high wind speeds particularly in the offshore or near-shore areas.

Winners, losers expected from EVFTA
Winners, losers expected from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

As free trade agreements (FTAs), including the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) that is about to be ratified by the Vietnam National Assembly, tend to be asymmetric in nature, 

Public investment to offer benefits to many local businesses
Public investment to offer benefits to many local businesses
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Public investment is expected to play a very important role in promoting economic growth in 2020 and the enterprises in the building material sector are the biggest beneficiaries, economists say.

IZ developers still make high profits amid Covid-19
IZ developers still make high profits amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Industrial infrastructure companies are still thriving amid Covid-19, and are expected to continue to grow as Vietnam is one of the best destinations for investors in the post-epidemic period.

Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects
Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

To ensure rural residents have access to fresh water in the 2021-2025 period, localities in the Mekong Delta will require an investment of VND5 trillion.

From containment to recovery: rescuing the ASEAN from crisis
From containment to recovery: rescuing the ASEAN from crisis
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Strong regionally co-ordinated actions and strong leadership are the key elements required to rescue the ASEAN from economic difficulties due to the ongoing pandemic.

Catfish sales focus on home market as exports fall
Catfish sales focus on home market as exports fall
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Catfish products can bring export turnover of $2 billion a year, but, surprisingly, the fish has not been favored in the home market.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 