21/07/2020 15:56:29 (GMT +7)
Government, experts discuss rescue of Vietnam Airlines

21/07/2020    15:46 GMT+7

The members of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council all agree that it is necessary for the State to help state-owned Vietnam Airlines overcome difficulties caused by Covid-19.

Tran Dinh Thien, former director of the Vietnam Economics Institute, said the State needs to take responsibility for Vietnam Airlines as the owner. However, he said that the action aims to rescue the economy, not to rescue one enterprise.

Duong Tri Thanh, CEO of Vietnam Airlines



“Who to save and how to save are the issues that need thorough discussion,” Thien said.

“If considering aviation a business field that needs to be prioritized to save to protect the economy, the government would have to clarify the arguments for saving Vietnam Airlines and consider the role of Vietnam Airlines in the economy,” he added.

Prior to that, Vietnam Airlines, the national flag air carrier, reporting a 50 percent turnover reduction and weak cash flow, asked for a financial support package of VND12 trillion to overcome current difficulties.

“The words that can be used to describe the situation of the aviation sector are ‘paralysed’ and ‘frozen’.” said Duong Tri Thanh, CEO of Vietnam Airlines.

According to Thanh, Vietnam Airlines has been making a profit since 2010, but it foresees a loss of VND13 trillion this year because of the pandemic. 


As for the domestic market, though domestic travel demand increased again, the domestic passenger output 84 percent of that in June 2019 and the revenue in H1 was 46 percent of the same period last year.

Thanh said the impact of Covid-19 on Vietnam Airlines has been ‘terrible’. “The Vietnamese sky has not seen so few flights since 1975,” Thanh said, adding that the air carrier only had three flights a day in April.

An analyst said rescuing Vietnam Airlines is a must, because aviation is an important sector in the economy and it will save other business fields that interact with it.

“Other countries also have to choose one or two airlines to rescue,” he said.

However, many legal problems need to be resolved to rescue Vietnam Airlines.

Dinh Viet Tung, deputy general director of the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) said, as a financial investor, SCIC will have to follow procedures, including due diligence, which will take 6-9 months to complete. Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines needs urgent support. 

Chi Mai

Vietnam Airlines will continue expanding its domestic flight network with July 22 seeing the addition of four air routes connecting different regions nationwide in order to facilitate greater travel demand among local passengers.

The application made by Vietravel Airlines satisfies all conditions for licensing as an aviation transport business, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

 
 

Other News

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

No new airlines will be allowed to open in Viet Nam until 2022 at the earliest, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has announced.

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Associations shake hands to promote local tourism

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Despite numerous challenges in the first half of the year, the automobile market is expected to improve significantly in the remaining half thanks to timely policies from the government and recovering growth speed in the following years

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The advantages of one real estate firm over others will lie in its land holdings.

BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam is expected to attract 15 Japanese firms of different sizes that will receive Japanese government’s subsidies to shift manufacturing plants out of China to diversify its supply chain.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A report from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) showed that the biggest corporate bond issuers in H1 were enterprises related to the richest billionaires.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The added value share of the real estate sector in gross domestic product (GDP) has gradually declined due to its lower growth versus the overall growth of the economy

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many private enterprises said they want to invest in building renewable energy infrastructure, but Viet Nam still lacks mechanisms to encourage private enterprises to participate in this activity.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam has for the first time been named a “Semi-Transparent” market in the 2020 Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI) by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) thanks to the progress in its largest markets, HCM City and Ha Noi. 

BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

A number of banks have announced plans to auction off their collateral assets in an attempt to speed up bad debt recovery.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may have found a new equilibrium in current price areas, according to Mirae Asset.

BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Brokerages have forecast that the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh exchange may approach 900 points by the end of this year despite worries over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Risk provision may write some revenue off the record for Song Hong Garment JSC as the company prepares for the likely bankruptcy of its US partner’s parent firm.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Buffets, beloved by many Americans, are rapidly changing their business model to adapt to the virus.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Exporters are mulling plans on how to increase shipments to the US and China after Covid-19 ends.

BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic was accelerating Vietnam’s shift towards omni-channel purchasing behaviours and retailers should capitalise on this momentum to drive expansion and increase penetration rates in the post-COVID period, 

BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Lao Cai to build border market and trade promotion centre

BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Many Vietnamese exporters are facing multiple difficulties as air transport charges have been revised up sharply by foreign airlines amid the hardships caused by the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Many solar power plants have managed to get hooked to the power grid early to enjoy the high electricity prices, thus overloading the grid.

BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

The Ministry of Investment and Trade noted that though the export turnover of the processing industry could not regain the strength it had before Covid-19, the recovery was very clear.

