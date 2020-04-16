Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
16/04/2020 17:58:40 (GMT +7)
Government leader gives go-ahead for export of medical masks

 
 
16/04/2020    16:55 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has given his consent to allow the export of medical masks, protective suits, and medical equipment as a means of providing other countries with the equipment necessary for epidemic prevention and control.

government leader gives go-ahead for export of medical masks hinh 0

Most notably, these items will only be exported to countries that have been heavily affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The decision comes following the government announcing that PM Phuc had reached a conclusion on the matter during a cabinet meeting held in Hanoi on April 15 to discuss COVID-19 prevention and control.

Under Resolution 20 which sets out the conditions for export licenses to be granted for medical masks and protective gear, only 25% of such items produced are allowed to be exported. Consequently, the PM has requested that the Ministry of Health urgently submit adjustments regarding the regulation to the government as a way of boosting the export of the items in the near future.

Elsewhere, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and other relevant agencies have been urged to be fast in dealing with the issue and not miss out on the opportunity amid a growing global demand for medical masks and epidemic prevention equipment.

The production of medical masks and items which can be used to prevent the spread of the virus has developed into a booming industry in many countries, including both China and Vietnam. Aside from producing anti-bacterial facemasks, plenty of textile enterprises have moved to intensify their investment in the production of medical masks, protective clothing, and have so far received a number of orders from nations in Europe, in addition to the Unites States.

 

According to figures released by the Ministry of Health, there are approximately 68 businesses producing medical masks and protective suits which are of sufficient quality to guard against the epidemic, with firms such as May 10 Corporation and TNG Investment and Trading Joint Stock Company putting in place production lines to export these products.

Indeed, leaders of May 10 Corporation have stated that 400 million medical masks will be delivered to foreign partners by July, while TNG is also set to produce masks from the middle of May.

Furthermore, the country has also successfully produced waterproof cloth masks, known as Mask 870, which are highly valued by medical professionals in many nations. VOV

