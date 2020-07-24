Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/07/2020 13:59:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN Government urged to open economy to 17 partners

26/07/2020    13:57 GMT+7

The 17 economies determine 90 percent of Vietnam’s foreign investment, 80 percent of international trade and 80 percent of foreign travelers to Vietnam.

HCM City Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan has pointed out that Vietnam has successfully controlled COVID-19, and its great achievement has been recognized by the world. The total number of infections in Vietnam has never reached 1,000.

VN Government urged to open economy to 17 partners



Nhan said it is necessary to draw up a roadmap for opening the economy to 17 countries which are the most important partners of Vietnam. The opening will be implemented in accordance with the agreements between the parties.

According to Nhan, from May-August 5, ten out of the 17 economies could be relatively free of COVID, if referring to the criterion that requires fewer than 10,000 people out of every 1 million are under treatment for the disease.

The 17 economies determine 90 percent of Vietnam’s foreign investment, 80 percent of international trade and 80 percent of foreign travelers to Vietnam.

These economies include Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Germany and Australia. Vietnam needs to figure out detailed opening plans to these economies.

 

As for the remaining seven economies, including India, the US and Singapore, Vietnam needs to keep a close watch over the epidemic performance in the countries and resume economic exchanges with them after they can meet the requirements, he said.

Nhan mentioned a forecast which is ‘not very good news’ but 'worthy of consideration’: foreign investment in Vietnam in 2020 may decrease by 30 percent compared with last year, while international trade may decrease by 18 percent and tourism by 50 percent.

He thinks policymakers need to consider this prediction to make reasonable adjustments.

To prepare for international tourism resumption, the Tourism Advisory Board has proposed taking a series of measures. It emphasized that Vietnam needs to be one step ahead of regional rivals in the time for opening.

First of all, Vietnam needs to create a set of market opening procedures. Vietnam needs to resume air routes and be sure that only non-stop flights will be provided (allowing chartered flights to markets where there are no routine flights).

The other things that need to be done include: exempting tourism visas; requesting travelers entering Vietnam to make medical declarations; and discussing agreements on coronavirus testing and installation of apps among travelers during their stay in Vietnam.

It is also necessary to ensure safety and prepare measures to close the market if there is risk of infection in the community.

TAB believes that Vietnam needs to first negotiate with countries in Asia and Oceania.

To attract more tourists, TAB said it is necessary to implement a promotion program, positioning Vietnam as a ‘safe paradise’ for tourists.

Le Ha 

Vietnam helps boost ASEAN's economy amid COVID-19: Malaysian press

Vietnam helps boost ASEAN's economy amid COVID-19: Malaysian press

Amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair, has managed to formulate a regional comprehensive economic recovery plan, the New Straits Times of Malaysia reported.  

Vietnam records lowest GDP growth rate in 30 years

Vietnam records lowest GDP growth rate in 30 years

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased 1.81 percent during the first six months of 2020, the lowest first-half growth pace since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam’s 2020 growth at 3%

Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) does not want condotels converted into houses and does not want to grant ‘red books’ (land-use right certificates) to all apartments.

Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion
Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Fifteen Japanese firms chose Vietnam as the destination for their production expansion within the Japanese government’s programme to support Japanese firms to diversify their value chains in foreign countries, according to JETRO.

Vietnam Banks Association urges MIC to reduce telecommunication charges
Vietnam Banks Association urges MIC to reduce telecommunication charges
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Banks Association has just sent a dispatch to propose the Ministry of Information and Communications lower charges for banking services via SMS.

Ministry launches PayGov to upgrade national public portal
Ministry launches PayGov to upgrade national public portal
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched a national payment support gateway (PayGov) yesterday in Ha Noi in the latest move to boost e-government in Vietnam.

R&amp;D spending key to join global supply chain: executives
R&D spending key to join global supply chain: executives
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Challenges will overwhelm opportunities for Vietnamese part suppliers if they are unable to find ways to upgrade technology and meet international production standards, business executives said on July 24.

Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year
Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam is likely to reach its rice export target of 6.7 million tonnes this year thanks to favourable market conditions and high global demand, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 25
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

HSBC: Vietnam has growing attractiveness as business destination

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent
Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Standard Chartered Bank expects Vietnam’s growth to slow to a multi-year low of 3 percent this year on soft external demand, with external headwinds set to offset domestic outperformance.

HCM City sets growth target of 5 percent for 2020
HCM City sets growth target of 5 percent for 2020
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The chairman of HCM City People’s Committee has urged agencies to develop solutions to support enterprises and local residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its effort to revive business activities

Local retailers closing shops because of Covid-19
Local retailers closing shops because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Many retailers have had to close shops and give back retail premises to landlords because of poor patronage and a dramatic drop in sales.

Officials urge hastened issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs
Officials urge hastened issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnam must hasten the process of issuing legal documents and institutional reform to implement free trade agreements (FTAs) and take advantage of these trade deals to boost exports, officials have said.

Small cashew nut processors shut down as raw material becomes too expensive
Small cashew nut processors shut down as raw material becomes too expensive
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

Vietnam’s cashew industry has suffered heavily as raw material prices have increased sharply, while the finished product prices have decreased.

Vietnam plans resumption of international flights
Vietnam plans resumption of international flights
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has submitted to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) a plan to resume international air routes.

Ministry proposes loosening conditions to make credit package more accessible
Ministry proposes loosening conditions to make credit package more accessible
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The deadline for the disbursement of the government's VND62 trillion support package is nearing, but the number of people who can access the package remains modest.

Economic recovery faces uphill battle
Economic recovery faces uphill battle
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The aftermath of the global health crisis may drive Vietnam to a lower-than-expected economic growth landscape, challenging the government’s efforts to revive the economy and restore production.

Rise in overseas interest sparks takeover concerns
Rise in overseas interest sparks takeover concerns
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

In light of its safe and stable investment environment despite the ongoing pandemic, Vietnam has emerged as a promising destination for cross-border mergers and acquisitions 

Business community dissatisfied with ministry's policy on admin procedures
Business community dissatisfied with ministry's policy on admin procedures
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Ministries say they have cut 60 percent of business conditions to simplify administrative procedures that may prevent businesses from joining the market. But the figure is disputed by businesses.

Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment
Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnamese firms have been increasing their overseas investments in recent years in an effort to expand their global reach.

Vietnam's oil sector open on back of new eased FOL cap
Vietnam's oil sector open on back of new eased FOL cap
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Even if the latest proposal for international investors to be able to own up to 35 per cent of Vietnamese oil firms comes true, it may still not be smooth sailing for foreign groups to step up in the market.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 