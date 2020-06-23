Hanoi receives 36 proposals for investment cooperation worth $26b

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
 The capital city of Ha Noi as of Monday received 36 proposals for memorandums (MoU) of understanding for investment cooperation, which were estimated to be worth more than US$26 billion in total.

The investment promotion conference themed “Ha Noi 2020 – Investment Cooperation and Development” will be organised on June 26. — Photo hanoimoi.com.vn

The proposed MoUs were expected to be signed at the upcoming investment promotion conference themed “Ha Noi 2020 – Investment Cooperation and Development” scheduled for June 26.

Among them, 23 proposals were from domestic companies and 13 from foreign enterprises and organisations.

At the conference, the capital city would call on investment for 116 projects with a total capital of more than VND339 trillion ($14.6 billion). These projects were mainly in urban housing, office buildings, tourism-services and industry, technical infrastructure and finance and banking sector.

The city would also call for investment in 282 projects which failed to find investors at previous conferences with a total capital of VND483 trillion.

According to Ha Noi Promotion Agency, about 540 enterprises already confirmed their participation in the conference, while 120 of them were foreign-invested. The conference was expected to attract 1,500 participants.

 

Secretary of the Ha Noi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue said that the conference would send a strong message that Viet Nam and Ha Noi were safe and attractive investment destinations for both domestic and foreign investors.

Through the conference, Ha Noi wished to show the determination of becoming a pioneer in post-COVID-19 economic recovery and development.

The capital city also strived to strengthen administrative reform and improve its investment climate to accelerate economic growth. The city targeted to achieve an economic growth rate 1.3 times higher than the country’s average.

Statistics of the Foreign Investment Agency showed that Ha Noi attracted more than US$1.17 billion in foreign investment in the first five months of this year with 258 new projects and 66 projects increasing their capital. Domestic investment was estimated at more than VND9.1 trillion in January – May.

The capital city has so far attracted $37 billion worth of foreign investment in more than 6,200 projects as of May 20, ranking second among 63 provinces and cities nationwide in terms of attracting foreign investment.

More than 12,260 new firms were set up in the capital city in the first five months of this year with total registered capital of VND181 trillion, a drop of 10 per cent in volume but a rise of nine per cent in registered capital over the same period last year. — VNS

 
 

.
Alternative strategies for sourcing
Alternative strategies for sourcing
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam can continue to profit from an increased significance of “local-for-local” and dual/multiple sourcing strategies as foreign investors use the country as a supply hub for the Asia-Pacific region.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 24
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Two more Vietnamese dairy firms licensed to export to China

Credit grows slowly, but banks still make profits
Credit grows slowly, but banks still make profits
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Though demand for loans was low in the first five months of the year, commercial banks were able to implement 40-50 percent of their business plans.

Breaking down barriers to recovery
Breaking down barriers to recovery
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

ASEAN member states are aiming to enhance supply chain resilience, improving connectivity and the free flow of goods by minimising trade restrictiveness, particularly non-tariff measures.

Japanese experts, entrepreneurs to arrive in Vietnam soon: Japanese FM
Japanese experts, entrepreneurs to arrive in Vietnam soon: Japanese FM
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Some 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs are likely to travel to Vietnam by charter flight from June 25 to 27, according to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Amended investment law to relieve funding burdens
Amended investment law to relieve funding burdens
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

With the strategic plan to attract qualified FDI into Vietnam in the light of the Politburo’s Resolution No.50-NQ/TW, the drafted amendment of the Law on Investment 2014 simplifies licensing procedures for setting up a foreign-invested entity.

Vietnam to go digital through decade of all-purpose action
Vietnam to go digital through decade of all-purpose action
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam has made a new policy move in its journey to transform itself into a digital economy and improve its legal framework, much to the appreciation of investors and businesses.

Europe and Vietnam draw ties together at time of dire need
Europe and Vietnam draw ties together at time of dire need
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The overwhelming positive vote of the Vietnamese National Assembly on the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) confirms the strong Vietnamese commitment

Retailers say rent for retail premised are too expensive
Retailers say rent for retail premised are too expensive
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Chair of the Vietnam Retail Association (VRA) Vu Thi Hau, at a recently held event, complained about the suffering borne by Vietnamese retailers. 

Vietnamese consumers turn to online shopping amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese consumers turn to online shopping amidst COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Criteo recently unveiled the results of its research analysing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the e-commerce landscape.    

Tasty takeovers sorely lacking as 2020 continues to frustrate
Tasty takeovers sorely lacking as 2020 continues to frustrate
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Merger and acquisition deals in Vietnam’s food and beverages arena in the first five months of this year were inevitably subdued due to global slowdowns across the board.

Fruit exports to China down, Vietnam pins hopes on Japan, India
Fruit exports to China down, Vietnam pins hopes on Japan, India
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s litchi can now be exported to the Japanese market, and dragon fruit to India.

Local outlets of Zara possibly subject to major restructuring by Inditex
Local outlets of Zara possibly subject to major restructuring by Inditex
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Losses following COVID-19 caused Zara's parent company Inditex to close many of its fashion shops, and both Vietnamese Zara outlets could be included.    

Dozens of foreign firms fail to register MLM business in Vietnam
Dozens of foreign firms fail to register MLM business in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Only three of the 20 firms lodging an application last year have met all registration criteria to run multi-level marketing (MLM) business in Vietnam.

Foreign-invested enterprises hopeful about plans to list shares on bourse
Foreign-invested enterprises hopeful about plans to list shares on bourse
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), suggesting solutions to help the stock market overcome the Covid-19 crisis, has once again proposed allowing foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) to list on the bourse. 

Trade defence investigations into wood products on the rise
Trade defence investigations into wood products on the rise
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Although accounting for a small proportion of the total trade defence cases, investigations into wood products are on the rise.

In Vietnam, M&amp;A 'wave' strong in Covid-19 crisis
In Vietnam, M&A 'wave' strong in Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Many companies have been sold during the COVID-19 crisis due to lack of capital and longterm financial durability.

Suitable tiered pricing mechanism urged for Vietnam's electricity sector
Suitable tiered pricing mechanism urged for Vietnam's electricity sector
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is proposing reducing power price tiers from the current six to five levels.

Vietnam's auto consumers expected to enjoy 50 percent cut in registration fee
Vietnam's auto consumers expected to enjoy 50 percent cut in registration fee
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has officially asked the Government to cut 50 percent of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles.

ASEAN, partner nations set to restore multilateral trade mechanisms
ASEAN, partner nations set to restore multilateral trade mechanisms
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The 10th Meeting on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) can be considered an opportunity for regional countries to affirm that they will soon be able to overcome the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) 

