Hanoi offers good opportunities for high-tech agriculture for investors

 
 
29/06/2020    14:28 GMT+7

A number of high-tech agricultural projects have been proposed in Hanoi, a trend encouraged by the recent Hanoi investment promotion conference.

hanoi offers good opportunities for high tech agriculture for investors
Several projects in high-tech agriculture have been proposed in the capital, with more open for financiers

At the Hanoi investment promotion conference on June 27, 2020, Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong confirmed that this is a good chance to pour money into the agricultural sector.

Vietnam's agricultural production has largely met the local demand of 96 million people with enough left to export. In 2019, the agricultural sector gained $40 billion from exports.

Over the last five years, the value of agricultural exports increased by $2 billion per year, which is a rate few countries could reach and has resulted in improving added value in this sector.

66 per cent of Hanoi's total land area (335,000ha) is rural and agricultural land, while transport and logistic infrastructure are also developed, making a welcoming setting for agricultural development.

There are 35 agricultural institutes, 10 universities and colleges related to agriculture in Hanoi. The capital is also the centre for various agriculture products like cow and poultry breeding. Altogether, Hanoi's annual poultry output is about 350 million animals and has strong processing capacity.

"Promoting agricultural investment in Hanoi is a good choice because the demand for high-quality agriculture and agricultural products is increasing, and high-tech, smart, and organic agriculture is a rising good trend for investment," Minister Cuong stated at the conference.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will collaborate with Hanoi People's Committee and other agencies to support businesses to develop agricultural projects in the city, contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

 

Some projects calling for investment and proposed by investors in 2016-2020 in Hanoi include:

1. Projects calling for investment in 2016-2018:

  • Cattle slaughterhouse at Tri Lai village, Dong Thai commune, Ba Vi district on an area of 4ha and total investment VND350 billion ($15.2 million);
  • Cattle and poultry slaughterhouse in Thang Loi commune, Thuong Tin district on an area of 5ha and total investment VND350 billion ($15.2 million);
  • Cattle and poultry slaughterhouse in Trach My Loc commune, Phuc Tho district on an area of 10ha and total investment VND400 billion ($17.4 million);
  • Integrated high-tech orchid nursery and tourism facility in Soc Son district on an area of 120ha and total investment VND5 billion ($217,400);

2. Proposed investment projects for 2020:

  • Integrated project on agricultural high-tech application to grow and process agricultural products and ecotourism area in My Duc district on an area of 850ha and VND750 billion ($32.6 million) in total investment;
  • Project on concentrated cattle and poultry slaughterhouse in Dong Cheo, Thanh My commune, Son Tay district on an area of 1ha and VND50 billion ($2.17 million) in total investment;
  • Agricultural high-tech area in An Thuong and Song Phuong commune, Hoai Duc district on an area of 668ha and VND1 trillion ($43.5 million);
  • High-tech agricultural area in Hien Ninh commune, Soc Son district on an area of 120ha and VND350 billion ($15.2 million) in total investment;
  • High-tech agricultural area in Thanh Xuan, Tan Dan commune in Soc Son district on an area of 70ha and VND150 billion ($6.5 million) in total investment;
  • Integrated project on high-tech agriculture to grow and process agricultural products and ecotourism area in Phuc Tho district on 200ha and VND1.3 trillion ($56.5 million) in total investment;
  • Quang Lang concentrated slaughterhouse in Phu Xuyen district on an area of 3ha and VND350 billion ($15.2 million) in total investment;
  • High-tech agricultural production area in Day riverbank, Dong Thap commune, Dan Phuong district on 23.3ha and VND1 trillion ($43.5 million) in total investment;
  • High-tech agricultural production area in Kim Son commune in Son Tay district on an area of 80ha and VND1.3 trillion ($56.5 million) in total investment;
  • High-tech agricultural area in Ba Vi district on 300ha and VND100 billion ($4.35 million) in total investment;
  • Cattle and poultry slaughterhouse in Minh Phu commune, Soc Son district on an area of 10ha and VND400 billion ($17.4 million) in total investment. VIR

Nguyen Huong

Hanoi is going to present investment certificates for 229 projects with a total value of US$17.6 billion and sign 38 memoranda of understanding worth a combined US$28.6 billion, according to the Tuoi Tre Online website.  

 The capital city of Ha Noi as of Monday received 36 proposals for memorandums (MoU) of understanding for investment cooperation, which were estimated to be worth more than US$26 billion in total.  

 
 

