06/08/2020 22:11:18 (GMT +7)
Hanoi’s Old Quarter businesses bear brunt of COVID-19 impact

06/08/2020    21:02 GMT+7

The second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic to hit Vietnam has continued to deal a devastating blow to small businesses, travel agencies, and tourist accommodations in the Old Quarter of Hanoi due to the suspension of operations.

hanoi’s old quarter businesses bear brunt of covid-19 impact hinh 1

A series of shops located on some of the busiest streets in the Old Quarter such as Hang Gai, Hang Be, Hang Bac, and Dinh Liet have been forced to close their doors while notices can be seen on the shutters of many stores

hanoi’s old quarter businesses bear brunt of covid-19 impact hinh 2

The negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic has also forced a series of souvenir shops for foreigners to halt business.

hanoi’s old quarter businesses bear brunt of covid-19 impact hinh 3

At present only a few fashion shops remain open.

hanoi’s old quarter businesses bear brunt of covid-19 impact hinh 4

hanoi’s old quarter businesses bear brunt of covid-19 impact hinh 5

During busy times like rush hour, only a few people can be spotted in the streets around Hanoi’s Old Quarter

hanoi’s old quarter businesses bear brunt of covid-19 impact hinh 6

Pham Thi Dinh, a merchant operating on Dinh Liet street, says the majority of renters have been unable to survive the COVID-19 crisis.

hanoi’s old quarter businesses bear brunt of covid-19 impact hinh 7
 

Plenty of businesses throughout Hang Gai street seal their doors

hanoi’s old quarter businesses bear brunt of covid-19 impact hinh 8

For-rent and franchise notices can be spotted on several streets such as Hang Ngang, Hang Dao, and Hang Ma.

hanoi’s old quarter businesses bear brunt of covid-19 impact hinh 9

hanoi’s old quarter businesses bear brunt of covid-19 impact hinh 10

The impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic has become a nightmare for both local and tourist accommodations

hanoi’s old quarter businesses bear brunt of covid-19 impact hinh 11

Restaurants have offered a variety of incentives to lure visitors, but few can be seen

hanoi’s old quarter businesses bear brunt of covid-19 impact hinh 12

Hoan Kiem district, that houses major tourist destinations in the capital, has seen six-month tourism revenue decrease by 65%, with 390 businesses and nearly 1,200 trading establishments being forced to halt operations

VOV

 
 

. Latest news

