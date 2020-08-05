Hanoi’s Old Quarter businesses bear brunt of COVID-19 impact

The second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic to hit Vietnam has continued to deal a devastating blow to small businesses, travel agencies, and tourist accommodations in the Old Quarter of Hanoi due to the suspension of operations.

A series of shops located on some of the busiest streets in the Old Quarter such as Hang Gai, Hang Be, Hang Bac, and Dinh Liet have been forced to close their doors while notices can be seen on the shutters of many stores

The negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic has also forced a series of souvenir shops for foreigners to halt business.

At present only a few fashion shops remain open.

During busy times like rush hour, only a few people can be spotted in the streets around Hanoi’s Old Quarter

Pham Thi Dinh, a merchant operating on Dinh Liet street, says the majority of renters have been unable to survive the COVID-19 crisis.

Plenty of businesses throughout Hang Gai street seal their doors

For-rent and franchise notices can be spotted on several streets such as Hang Ngang, Hang Dao, and Hang Ma.

The impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic has become a nightmare for both local and tourist accommodations

Restaurants have offered a variety of incentives to lure visitors, but few can be seen

Hoan Kiem district, that houses major tourist destinations in the capital, has seen six-month tourism revenue decrease by 65%, with 390 businesses and nearly 1,200 trading establishments being forced to halt operations

VOV