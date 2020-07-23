Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/07/2020 09:50:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City proposes PM to bring breakthrough to key projects

24/07/2020    08:44 GMT+7

Despite outstanding disbursement of public investment among Vietnam's localities, HCM City has encountered many difficulties that need to be resolved to accelerate the disbursement of public investment

and contribute to recovering economic growth post-COVID-19.

HCM City proposes PM to bring breakthrough to key projects
Ho Chi Minh City proposed the PM to add Central Square Park and a riverside park to the planning of Thu Thiem New Urban Area


 
According to Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the disbursement of public investment has seen positive signs.

Specifically, as of July 15, VND18.8 trillion ($817.39 million) of public investment capital has been disbursed in the city, reaching 45.18 per cent of the assigned plan, higher in both value and disbursement rate than in the same period last year, Phong announced at the meeting between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City on July 20.

Phong emphasised that under the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ho Chi Minh City has determined that the disbursement of public investment is the most significant task of 2020 because it will be key to economic recovery under the new normal conditions.

"The committee will focus on pushing the disbursement of public investment capital, trying to reach 95 per cent of the annual figure by the end of the year,” Phong said.

The leader of Ho Chi Minh City has also proposed the prime minister to review and solve many obstacles to push up public investment disbursement and accelerate the city's economic recovery post-COVID-19.

It is also focusing on implementing many solutions to accelerate the progress of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects.

Ho Chi Minh City is now home to 166 PPP projects which are implementing investment procedures with the total estimated investment of VND324.7 trillion ($14.1 billion).

In addition, the city is also calling for investment in more than 290 PPP projects in all fields such as transportation, environment, healthcare, culture, and education with a total estimated investment of VND910.4 trillion ($39.6 billion).

 

"For key PPP projects, the city has been organising regular meetings to review their progress and solve difficulties in implementation," Phong said.

Key projects mentioned were the construction of Metro Line No.1 from Ben Thanh to Suoi Tien and Metro Line No.2 from Ben Thanh to Tham Luong.

Phong also stressed that PPP projects in Ho Chi Minh City are facing difficulties in mobilising land funds to return to the investors after they build public facilities.

So far, key transport projects in Ho Chi Minh City are coming along slowly. For instance, only 18 per cent of Ring Road No.2 has been completed while Ring Road No.4 has not even been started yet.

In Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2, the People's Committee asked for the PM's permission to add four more bridges, new channels and a central lake to the construction plan. The PM was also requested to pave the way for investors to build two key projects of the area – the Central Square Park and the riverside park.

“These are important public facilities to host major cultural and political events in the city. The city, therefore, asks for guidance from the PM and related bodies to be able to build them as soon as possible,” Phong added. VIR

Bich Ngoc

HCM City seeks developers for nearly 300 PPP projects

HCM City seeks developers for nearly 300 PPP projects

HCM City is expected to reconsider projects under the public-private partnership investment form meant to combat flooding and land subsidence and resettle people living along canals when new regulations for PPP come into effect.  

HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment

HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment

Nguyen Anh Duc, general director of Saigon Co.op, said the rate of cashless payment at its system, including Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, and Co.op Smile, has increased sharply since last year from 3-5 percent to nearly 21 percent now.  

 
 

Other News

.
A suite of measures suggested to fuel demand in new normal
A suite of measures suggested to fuel demand in new normal
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 


The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unpredictable across the globe. 

Local groups forced to figure out expressway finances
Local groups forced to figure out expressway finances
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Driven by favours and other advantages, domestic construction giants like Cienco4, Hoa Binh Construction Group, Licogi 16, and Vinaconex Corporation have a high possibility of joining five sections of the North-South Expressway via PPP model.

Business community dubious over draft changes
Business community dubious over draft changes
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The draft amending and supplementing a number of articles of a decree on goods labels has received a mixed reaction from enterprises due to continuing difficulties in doing business and preventing international trade. 

Vietnamese businesses need to reach out to global market: experts
Vietnamese businesses need to reach out to global market: experts
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam is entering a level playing field in which efficient solutions to maintain economic development always causes headaches for experts and business leaders.

Coronavirus: South Korea in recession as exports at 57-year low
Coronavirus: South Korea in recession as exports at 57-year low
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

It joins a growing list of trade-reliant countries that have seen their economies slump.

Struggling to survive, businesses try to develop niche markets
Struggling to survive, businesses try to develop niche markets
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Despite the pandemic, some businesses are thriving because they have changed business strategies by developing niche markets.

First housing project in Khanh Hoa allowed to sell apartments to foreigners
First housing project in Khanh Hoa allowed to sell apartments to foreigners
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Scenia Bay Complex became the first housing project in Khanh Hoa Province allowed to sell apartments to foreigners, according to a recent announcement of the provincial Department of Construction.

Business licences to be required for internal transport
Business licences to be required for internal transport
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Units, organisations or companies that use internal transport will have to obtain transport business licences if the proposed revised law on road traffic from the Ministry of Transport is passed.

Experts, government officials call for legalizing casinos, betting services in Vietnam
Experts, government officials call for legalizing casinos, betting services in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese entertainment market is seen as a gold mine which, if exploited well, could bring billions of dollars to the State each year.

Local farm produce faces obstacles to move forward
Local farm produce faces obstacles to move forward
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Exporting $43 billion worth of farm, forestry and seafood produce this year has been a difficult task, though the situation improved when European and regional countries began reopening their markets.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 23
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

Vietnam to increase rice exports to EU under EVFTA

FDI relocation "wave" still unclear as Vietnam faces competition from India, Thailand, Indonesia
FDI relocation "wave" still unclear as Vietnam faces competition from India, Thailand, Indonesia
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam has a great opportunity to receive new FDI, but it has been warned of the ‘the other side of the coin’.

Generating power for green recovery and sustainable future
Generating power for green recovery and sustainable future
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

In the wake of Vietnam’s first ever National Energy Summit in July 2020, Swedish ambassador Ann Måwe reflects over Sweden’s journey, and areas where the two countries can cooperate in the development of renewable energy.

20 years of Vietnam’s stock market
20 years of Vietnam’s stock market
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City Securities Center (the forerunner of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, or HoSE) held its first trading session in July 2000, marking the birth of Vietnam’s securities market.

Should Vietnam pursue hi-tech or ecological agriculture?
Should Vietnam pursue hi-tech or ecological agriculture?
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

In an agricultural ecosystem, the impact caused by humans, such as a decline in biodiversity, which affects food chains and food networks, has created more risks.

ASEAN Online Sale Day set for August 8
ASEAN Online Sale Day set for August 8
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

The ASEAN Online Sale Day (AOSD), an initiative of Vietnam within ASEAN’s cooperative framework, is to take place on e-commerce platforms on August 8,

Vietnam, New Zealand facilitate border clearance of agro-forestry-aquatic products via e-Cert
Vietnam, New Zealand facilitate border clearance of agro-forestry-aquatic products via e-Cert
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam and New Zealand have agreed to facilitate border clearance of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products through the use of electronic certification (e-Cert).

Vietnam vows to raise rice value
Vietnam vows to raise rice value
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam’s rice export turnover in the first five months increased by 13 percent compared with the same period last year with the average export price of $485 per ton, a report said.

Consumer lending expands too rapidly
Consumer lending expands too rapidly
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

The number of consumer loans has been increasing rapidly, but the legal framework to control the activities is not strong.

More coffee chains open in Vietnam after Covid-19
More coffee chains open in Vietnam after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Investors have rushed to open coffee shops as retail premises rent has become very reasonable and the market is returning to a "new normal" status.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 