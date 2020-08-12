Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/08/2020 15:13:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City readies land to expand infrastructure at IPs and EPZs, attract investment

12/08/2020    15:06 GMT+7

HCMC authorities promise to offer competitive land rentals and other incentives at industrial parks (IPs) and export processing zones (EPZs) besides improving the business environment and simplifying administrative procedures to attract investment.

HCM City readies land to expand infrastructure at IPs and EPZs, attract investment

An industrial park in HCM City. 

The city has earmarked lands on which infrastructure can be built to serve investors in industrial parks, according to its People’s Committee.

Seventeen of the city’s planned 19 EPZs and IZs are operational with almost 1,800ha available to investors.

The city is speeding up investment in some new IPs like the 200ha Vinh Loc 3 IP in Binh Chanh District, and plans to expand the Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park by 392.89ha. 

The city is expected to have 23 EPZs and IZs with a total of 5,797.62ha by the end of this year.

It has established a group chaired by Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the People’s Committee, to reduce the investment licensing process by at least 50 per cent.

It is also committed to addressing all problems faced by businesses, who can communicate directly with the Department of Planning and Investment.

Dao Xuan Duc, deputy head of the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA), said the infrastructure at many of the city’s IPs and EPZs fell short of investors’ needs.

EPZs and IZs must invest in infrastructure to meet the investment needs of businesses, he said.

 

“It is also necessary to set up zones for supporting industries to regulate land lease prices and attract investors into sectors targeted by the city and the Government.”

Experts said the city should switch to newer models of IPs and EPZs to continue to attract investment, while ensuring it has appropriate incentives and policies during the transition process.

According to the General Statistics Office, the city attracted $1.6 billion worth of FDI in the first five months to rank third in the country behind only Bac Lieu ($4 billion) and Ba Ria-Vung Tau ($1.9 billion) provinces. 

Vietnam remains appealing to foreign investors who continue to invest, especially in the southern economic hub comprising HCM City, despite the pandemic. 

The city expects to welcome a wave of investments post-pandemic when US, European and Japanese investors move their production lines to Vietnam, experts have said.
Priority should be given to high-tech projects that could produce high-quality products, they said. 

In 2019 the city had attracted $8.3 billion worth of foreign investment.

Before the outbreak the city had set itself a target of 8.5 per cent economic growth this year.

The city aims to have 44,000 new businesses that create 135,000 jobs this year.  VNS 

East Ho Chi Minh City entices new investors

East Ho Chi Minh City entices new investors

The recent green light for HCM City People’s Committee to set up an innovative hub in the east would make the so-called Vietnam Silicon Valley come to life and attract further investment into the city’s real estate market.

HCM City gets ready for new foreign investment wave post-COVID-19

HCM City gets ready for new foreign investment wave post-COVID-19

Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in particular have remained appealing to foreign investors who are continuing to pour capital into the southern economic hub despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City: supermarkets slash food prices amid Covid-19
HCM City: supermarkets slash food prices amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Many supermarkets in HCM City have reduced prices of essential goods to share with customers during the pandemic.

VN firms fail to take up tax payment postponement policy
VN firms fail to take up tax payment postponement policy
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Government’s policy of a five-month extension for tax payment deadlines did not attract a large number of firms.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 12
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 12
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Foreign firms to gain greater footing in petrol retail market

PM approves implementation plan for EVFTA
PM approves implementation plan for EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has approved a plan to implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Auto firms urged to have suitable business plans amid COVID-19
Auto firms urged to have suitable business plans amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Automobile producers are observing the complex changes of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to adjust their businesses.

Vietnam's real estate market prospects uncertain
Vietnam's real estate market prospects uncertain
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The new outbreak of Covid-19 and the heavy fluctuations of financial investment channels are creating big challenges for the real estate market.

Latest drops see gold prices plunge to VND56 million per tael
Latest drops see gold prices plunge to VND56 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The opening trading session of August 11 saw the price of domestic gold endure a sharp fall and is now hovering around VND56 million per tael following a series of consecutive increases over the past few days.

Transportation transaction floor should offer more services
Transportation transaction floor should offer more services
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Phan Thi Thu Hien, deputy director of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, spoke on the transport transaction floor in Vietnam.

Vietnamese private enterprises increase investments abroad
Vietnamese private enterprises increase investments abroad
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

While private enterprises have made more outward investments, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been gradually reducing their investments, reported Bizlive.

Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years
Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Economists have predicted the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic could leave Vietnam facing its lowest level of economic growth in 35 years.

Export turnover of Vietnam's main agricultural products down significantly
Export turnover of Vietnam's main agricultural products down significantly
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

The export of many agricultural products, especially industrial crops such as pepper, rubber, tea, and cashew nuts, fell remarkably from January to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Airlines projects loss of over US$650 million this year
Vietnam Airlines projects loss of over US$650 million this year
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has forecast a consolidated pre-tax loss for 2020 of nearly 15.18 trillion VND (over 650 million USD) due to COVID-19.

No new FDI in 12 provinces in first seven months of the year
No new FDI in 12 provinces in first seven months of the year
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

As many as 12 cities/provinces have not seen new FDI projects this year, reported Saigon Times.

Vietnamese banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms
Vietnamese banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has asked banks to further reduce operating costs in the remaining months of the year in order to continue lowering interest rates to support COVID-19 affected firms and individuals.

Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses
Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a resolution to promote the development of support industries with the aim of having 2,000 enterprises capable of directly supplying parts for multinational corporations in ten years.

Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses
Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Some economists have suggested pumping 1-2 percent of GDP, or $2.5-5 billion, into 28 SME credit guarantee funds to help businesses overcome current difficulties.

Vietnam expects imminent new wave of foreign investment
Vietnam expects imminent new wave of foreign investment
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

In late July, news that 15 Japanese companies received support from their Government to move to Vietnam from China became a hot topic in the media.

Local businesses struggle as another outbreak hits
Local businesses struggle as another outbreak hits
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

As another wave of COVID-19 hits the nation, many businesses are already on the verge of collapse.

Vietnam's IT employees expect to work on solutions to crises similar to Covid-19
Vietnam's IT employees expect to work on solutions to crises similar to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

IT investment and digital working are highlighted in the latest survey to facilitate the digital future of work.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 11
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 11
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Fierce competition in retail market

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 