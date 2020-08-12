HCM City readies land to expand infrastructure at IPs and EPZs, attract investment

HCMC authorities promise to offer competitive land rentals and other incentives at industrial parks (IPs) and export processing zones (EPZs) besides improving the business environment and simplifying administrative procedures to attract investment.

An industrial park in HCM City.

The city has earmarked lands on which infrastructure can be built to serve investors in industrial parks, according to its People’s Committee.

Seventeen of the city’s planned 19 EPZs and IZs are operational with almost 1,800ha available to investors.

The city is speeding up investment in some new IPs like the 200ha Vinh Loc 3 IP in Binh Chanh District, and plans to expand the Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park by 392.89ha.

The city is expected to have 23 EPZs and IZs with a total of 5,797.62ha by the end of this year.

It has established a group chaired by Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the People’s Committee, to reduce the investment licensing process by at least 50 per cent.

It is also committed to addressing all problems faced by businesses, who can communicate directly with the Department of Planning and Investment.

Dao Xuan Duc, deputy head of the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA), said the infrastructure at many of the city’s IPs and EPZs fell short of investors’ needs.

EPZs and IZs must invest in infrastructure to meet the investment needs of businesses, he said.

“It is also necessary to set up zones for supporting industries to regulate land lease prices and attract investors into sectors targeted by the city and the Government.”

Experts said the city should switch to newer models of IPs and EPZs to continue to attract investment, while ensuring it has appropriate incentives and policies during the transition process.

According to the General Statistics Office, the city attracted $1.6 billion worth of FDI in the first five months to rank third in the country behind only Bac Lieu ($4 billion) and Ba Ria-Vung Tau ($1.9 billion) provinces.

Vietnam remains appealing to foreign investors who continue to invest, especially in the southern economic hub comprising HCM City, despite the pandemic.

The city expects to welcome a wave of investments post-pandemic when US, European and Japanese investors move their production lines to Vietnam, experts have said.

Priority should be given to high-tech projects that could produce high-quality products, they said.

In 2019 the city had attracted $8.3 billion worth of foreign investment.



Before the outbreak the city had set itself a target of 8.5 per cent economic growth this year.



The city aims to have 44,000 new businesses that create 135,000 jobs this year. VNS

East Ho Chi Minh City entices new investors The recent green light for HCM City People’s Committee to set up an innovative hub in the east would make the so-called Vietnam Silicon Valley come to life and attract further investment into the city’s real estate market.