Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/05/2020 11:04:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City weighs plans for economic recovery

 
 
07/05/2020    10:43 GMT+7

HCM City authorities are seeking opinions from experts and enterprises on the best ways to revive the economy, a top city official said yesterday at a seminar.

HCM City weighs plans for economic recovery
Dr Tran Hoang Ngan, director of the HCM City Development Research Institute, speaks at a seminar yesterday in HCM City. Photo courtesy of the HCM City Media Centre

Nguyen Thien Nhan, secretary of HCM City Party Committee, said: “Vietnam and HCM City in particular need to open the economy and tourism under specific conditions. The biggest challenge is how to control the risk of infection of more than six million foreign tourists who could enter Vietnam by the end of the year.”

“The recovery of the economy is a huge challenge for the city economy.”

The priority is to prevent the bankruptcy of enterprises by providing income to workers so they can keep their jobs.

“We must ensure that enterprises restore production and services as soon as possible to meet domestic demand,” Nhan said. “It’s important to encourage domestic production to replace imported goods and expand domestic value chains.” 

The city also needs to work closely with major partner countries to open up economic and tourist activities at the appropriate time, according to Nhan.

Digital transformation of enterprises, completion of a digital database of all economic sectors, and promotion of “smart city” implementation should be on the agenda as well.

Nhan said the city targeted disbursement of over 80 per cent of public investment projects by October.

He urged the second-phase construction of new industrial parks and hi-tech parks and called for investment in innovative urban areas in the eastern part of the city. Real estate companies should also be supported as well as innovative start-ups in the city.

Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the People’s Committee, said the city’s economy in the first quarter of the year grew only 0.42 per cent compared to the same period last year, the lowest since 1986.

“The city has over the years achieved an average economic growth rate higher than the national average from 1.1 to 1.2 times. Slower growth will have a negative impact on the country’s growth,” he noted.

There are a number of problems that the city has to address in the coming time, especially since global supply chains have been affected.

Phong said the city must find ways to optimise the purchasing power of the domestic market as many people have become more frugal during this challenging period. 

 

HCM City will focus on industries with high economic growth such as food and beverage production and the processing industry, and manufacture of electronic products, computers and optical products, according to Phong.  

Other industries that need Government support include wholesale, retail, transportation, warehousing, finance and banking, and insurance.

Four scenarios

Dr Tran Hoang Ngan, director of the HCM City Development Research Institute, predicted that the city economy could grow 2.5 per cent under the most pessimistic scenario, while the most optimistic scenario would see a growth of 5.4 per cent.

The city’s economy is predicted to decline due to the outbreak as seen in the low gross domestic product growth (GRDP) of only 0.42 per cent in the first quarter compared to 7.64 per cent in the same period last year, he said. 

The most negative scenario would include a prolonged epidemic, increasing geopolitical instability, world recession, and difficult recovery for the city’s major economic partners such as the US, the EU, South Korea and China.

Under more positive scenarios, the city economy would grow between 3.4 and 4.12 per cent. 

The most optimistic scenario is based on the assumption that the world economy would grow slowly but not fall into recession. If so, the growth of HCM City would be about 5.42 per cent.

However, figures for the first quarter of many countries show that the sign of recession is imminent in countries hit by COVID-19.

According to Ngan, the city should continue to take serious measures to achieve the dual goal of ensuring social security and economic recovery. 

“This year’s economy is definitely declining, but the city needs to ensure that it will grow more strongly next year,” he said.  VNS  

How can Vietnam protect the economy while maintaining public health during the pandemic?

How can Vietnam protect the economy while maintaining public health during the pandemic?

The major goal, according to Vu Thanh Tu Anh from the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, is preserving people's lives and businesses in order to quickly recover after the epidemic.

HCM City economy hit by pandemic, things to worsen, warns Party chief

HCM City economy hit by pandemic, things to worsen, warns Party chief

HCM City’s economic growth in the first quarter was only 0.4 percentage points higher than in the same period last year, Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of its People’s Committee, told an online meeting on Friday.

 
 

Other News

.
Are delivery services earning big money during the pandemic?
Are delivery services earning big money during the pandemic?
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Hanoi asked for permission to close shops and some business activities to fight against Covid-19 on March 25. 

Taking lessons on board for an economic jump-start
Taking lessons on board for an economic jump-start
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economy has been seriously hurt by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. 

How will Vietnam’s economy perform in the time to come?
How will Vietnam’s economy perform in the time to come?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

As some business fields are stagnant and the government’s shock relief plans need more time to bring benefits, the picture of the national economy is expected to be darker in Q2 than in Q1.

Foreign homeowner levels refuse to budge
Foreign homeowner levels refuse to budge
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

With few foreigners yet to register for ownership of properties in Vietnam, there have been calls to significantly raise the ownership cap to entice more overseas buyers.

Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

While China is struggling with the pandemic and is losing the confidence of foreign investors, proven resilience is pushing Vietnam to the fore as an ideal investment and manufacturing hub for Southeast Asia.

Lender attitudes shift on coal-fired ventures
Lender attitudes shift on coal-fired ventures
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

A handful of international financial groups have cut their ties with coal-fired power plants – a sustainability move as investors and the public demand strong action on climate change.

Vietnam offers tremendous investment opportunities: VinaCapital
Vietnam offers tremendous investment opportunities: VinaCapital
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Consumer goods, health care, energy, construction materials, infrastructure, and technology are among the sectors with enormous potential for investment in Vietnam once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, an expert has said.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 6
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 6
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Enterprises look to enhance links to prevent future disruptions to supply chains

Experts unconcerned about high number businesses leaving the market
Experts unconcerned about high number businesses leaving the market
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

As many as 35,000 businesses left the market in Q1 (suspended operation, we're dissolved or went bankrupt). Over 11,400 businesses do not operate at registered addresses, according to  the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Quang Ninh tops competitiveness index again
Quang Ninh tops competitiveness index again
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Quang Ninh led all 63 provinces and cities nationwide to top the Provincial Competitive Index (PCI) for the third consecutive year in 2019.

Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
Foreign groups step up plans to enter or expand in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

While China is struggling with the pandemic and is losing the confidence of foreign investors, proven resilience is pushing Vietnam to the fore as an ideal investment and manufacturing hub for Southeast Asia.

Ministry proposes extending feed-in tariffs for wind power until end-2023
Ministry proposes extending feed-in tariffs for wind power until end-2023
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has written to the Government proposing extending feed-in tariffs (FITs) for wind power projects until the end of 2023.

Ministry extends period selecting Vietnam's prestigious exporters 2019
Ministry extends period selecting Vietnam's prestigious exporters 2019
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has extended the period of selecting prestigious exporters for 2019 until May 30, one month later than the schedule of April 30 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patience vital as EU endeavours to reverse fortunes
Patience vital as EU endeavours to reverse fortunes
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

As France, Italy, and Spain are set to relax coronavirus restrictions, Vietnam-based companies still have to wait a little bit longer to step up their export activities towards the European market.

Big Four in e-commerce keep taking on losses despite firm market presence
Big Four in e-commerce keep taking on losses despite firm market presence
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The "money burning" race in the local e-commerce scene is not over yet, with all Big Four competitors scampering to gain a larger market share.

VN export sector sees growing momentum for recovery
VN export sector sees growing momentum for recovery
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s export value recorded in the first four months of the year rose 4.7% against the year-ago figure to reach nearly US$83 billion, with trade surplus of an estimated US$3 billion, according to the General Statistics Office.

Vietnamese SMEs face cash flow problems amid Covid-19
Vietnamese SMEs face cash flow problems amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Many Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are facing cash flow problems triggered by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, stated a survey by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Unable to earn money, investors put hotels up for sale
Unable to earn money, investors put hotels up for sale
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The owners of small and 3-4-star hotels, valued at tens or hundreds of billion of dong, have suffered the most from COVID-19.

Covid-19’s impact on Vietnam's manufacturing sector intensifies
Covid-19’s impact on Vietnam's manufacturing sector intensifies
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam's manufacturing sector saw an unprecedented downturn in April as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey by IHS Markit and Nikkei.

More than half of Vietnamese businesses reportedly pay informal charges
More than half of Vietnamese businesses reportedly pay informal charges
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Some 53% of businesses in Vietnam reportedly paid informal charges to local authorities in 2019, far below the figure of 66% recorded in 2016, according to the Vietnam Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) 2019.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 