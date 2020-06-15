Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/06/2020 18:55:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Health care product sell well in Vietnam amid pandemic

 
 
15/06/2020    17:37 GMT+7

Seeing food and health care products have become a priority of consumers after the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses are racing to grab market share.

A honey production line of Xuan Nguyen Group. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

During the peak of the pandemic in Viet Nam, the food and health care sector still grew with high revenue while many industries had almost no revenue.

Lu Nguyen Xuan Vu, general director of Xuan Nguyen Group, said the group has enjoyed very fast revenue growth rate, up to 300-400 per cent compared to before the pandemic.

The group has 11 nutritional product lines, which sold well as consumers care more about health, Vu told Cong Thuong (Industry & Trade) newspaper.

In addition, consumers are interested in frozen foods and immunity-boosting products like fruits and vegetables.

Vina T&T Import Export Trading Service Co., Ltd noted its revenue sales volume at agricultural product distribution stores always stayed at about VND500 million (US$21,500) per month.

Notably, the company's sales increased by 30 per cent after the COVID-19 pandemic. The business will also open two more stores to meet the needs of consumers in HCM City in the near future.

The Food and Foodstuff Association of HCM City has said that the industry growth rate would increase by about 10 per cent this year.

Demand for food and health care products is good and it is the gold time for enterprises to accelerate production from now until the end of the year.

 

Vu said his company was speeding up the procurement of raw materials, training sales agents and preparing business scenarios in “new normal” conditions.

Similarly, many other food companies such as Meizan, Ba Huan and Vissan have boosted their capacity to meet the needs of the market.

The food producers said although the pandemic is under control in Viet Nam, the situation was still complex in the world, therefore, businesses were always ready to supply enough food when the market needed it.

Many businesses have also paid more attention to the investment in modern machinery and equipment to create quality and lower-cost products to improve competitiveness and meet domestic and export demand.

The Department of Industry and Trade of HCM City said the food processing industry accounts for 27 per cent of the city's four key priority industries.

Therefore, the increase in production and revenue after the pandemic also helped limit the decline of the city's industry, it said.

The city also said it had implemented policies to support businesses in this industry to invest in developing production, connecting banks and businesses, and organising trade promotion programmes for the food industry at home and abroad. — VNS

Vietnam aims to become healthcare destination

Vietnam aims to become healthcare destination

K.V., a 53-year-old foreign sailor who became sick from anthrax while at sea, recovered within just a week of treatment for the infection in Vietnam.

New tech heading up healthcare industry

New tech heading up healthcare industry

Digital transformation in the healthcare sector is expected to move faster than ever on the back of new milestones and upcoming legal foundations, illustrating bright future prospects for ventures.

 
 

Other News

.
Tax deferral policy must be longer to benefit firms
Tax deferral policy must be longer to benefit firms
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government’s policy of giving a five-month postponement of tax and land-use fee payments to support businesses to overcome the difficult time caused by COVID-19 pandemic should be extended

Propzy receives $25 million investment
Propzy receives $25 million investment
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Real estate technology platform Propzy has completed a US$25 million Series A funding round from two investors – Gaw Capital and SoftBank Ventures Asia.

Vietnamese Government to develop policies to promote key economic regions
Vietnamese Government to develop policies to promote key economic regions
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked relevant ministries and localities to create policies for the development of key economic regions to drive post-pandemic economic growth.

Vietnam considers specific investment incentives to attract FDI
Vietnam considers specific investment incentives to attract FDI
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Under the draft law, financial incentives would be given in three fields – corporate income tax, import/export tax; finance and land; and accelerated depreciation.

Vietnamese Govt to keep pushing for cashless payment
Vietnamese Govt to keep pushing for cashless payment
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Non-cash payments have increased sharply in recent time in Viet Nam, but more efforts are needed to increase their rate, experts said.

Vietnamese stocks to struggle with increased caution
Vietnamese stocks to struggle with increased caution
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market is forecast to struggle this week with rising caution among investors as they wait for the market to reach its balance point.

Most Southeast Asian economies to fall into recession, rebound in 2021: report
Most Southeast Asian economies to fall into recession, rebound in 2021: report
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam will emerge from the pandemic the least affected of all countries in Southeast Asia, though it is not immune to the sharp slowdown in trade flows, 

Imex Pan Pacific Group wins bid for VND6.83-trillion project on Phu Quoc
Imex Pan Pacific Group wins bid for VND6.83-trillion project on Phu Quoc
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen’s Imex Pan Pacific Group has won the bid to invest in a VND6.83 trillion (US$293 million) duty-free zone on Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Kien Giang Province, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported.

Vietnam's veggie, fruit exports exceed US$1.5 billion in H1
Vietnam's veggie, fruit exports exceed US$1.5 billion in H1
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Exports of vegetable and fruits fetched more than 1.5 billion USD in the first six months of the year, a year-on-year decline of 14.5 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Programme to foster international market links for Vietnamese businesses unveiled
Programme to foster international market links for Vietnamese businesses unveiled
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises looking for new technologies or to promote their products internationally markets are encouraged to participate in the VCIC CONNECT Programme.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 15
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 15
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen wants to invest in Bac Van Phong

Vietnam to encourage construction of cheap apartments
Vietnam to encourage construction of cheap apartments
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The State of Vietnam will employ policies to encourage the development of cheap commercial houses to remove difficulties for the real estate market and enterprises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More investors join Vietnamese stock market, cash flows in
More investors join Vietnamese stock market, cash flows in
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

As many as 102,000 trading accounts opened in the last months, showing the attractiveness of the stock market.

Vietnam's resort property market to remain stagnant in H2
Vietnam's resort property market to remain stagnant in H2
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The luxury resort real estate business is expected to continue sliding in the coming months because the number of foreign travelers to Vietnam has yet to recover.

Vietnamese big firms adjust business plans because of Covid-19
Vietnamese big firms adjust business plans because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Under pressure from investors, annual business plans are rarely changed at large enterprises. But things may be different this year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 14
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 14
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

SBV eyes tightening non-bank credit in corporate bonds, property

Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing
Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The sales of automobile surged 62 percent month-on-month in May following the end of social distancing measures, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

PV Power to build four new LNG-fired plants
PV Power to build four new LNG-fired plants
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), has completed plans for the construction of four liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power plants.

Vietnam gears up to export cars
Vietnam gears up to export cars
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnamese manufacturers are taking steps to become the ‘new Detroit of Asia’.

Employee recruitment in Vietnam to pick up strongly post-COVID
Employee recruitment in Vietnam to pick up strongly post-COVID
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Worker demand is expected to soar after COVID-19. Businesses will expand recruitment activities as they need workers to revive production and grab opportunities from investors' relocation moves.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 