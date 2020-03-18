Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Help for Vietnam Airlines discussed

16/07/2020    17:45 GMT+7

Though Vietnam has largely been recovering quite rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s aviation industry remains significantly affected, with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines suffering the most damage. 

Assistance for its recovery was tabled at a conference on July 13 in Hanoi discussing the role of the State in helping it cope with the crisis.

Vietnam Airlines was the local airline hit hardest by the pandemic. According to a representative, its annual freight and passenger transport down 48% compared to 2019, with revenue falling 50 trillion VND and a loss of 15 trillion VND.

Around the world, governments have supported their national flag carriers in an attempt to restore their economy and tourism sector.

The financial support, according to economic analysts, would demonstrate the responsibility the Government holds for the airline, in which it owns an 86 percent stake.

 

A number of solutions have been proposed by analysts, such as facilitating the State Bank of Vietnam’s refinancing to Vietnam Airlines through credit institutions, or increasing its charter capital to raise equity and ensure restructuring.

Solutions are to be submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration./. VNA

Vietnam Airlines continues expansion of domestic flight network

Vietnam Airlines will continue expanding its domestic flight network with July 22 seeing the addition of four air routes connecting different regions nationwide in order to facilitate greater travel demand among local passengers.

Vietnam Airlines to buy more aircraft despite big losses

The national flag air carrier is still moving ahead with its plan to buy 50 narrow-body aircraft, though it has reported a loss of VND2.6 trillion in Q1.

 
 

Other News

.
Lender BIDV tops corporate bond market in H1
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) was the biggest corporate bond issuer in January-June.

Vietnam's insurance market expected to grow 20 percent
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s insurance market is expected to achieve a growth rate of more than 20 percent this year, according to Vietnam Report (VNR).

VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

There is increased adoption of digital payments by older users, according to a new report released by online shopping platform, Shopee.

Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Public investment is expected to be one of the major driving forces for economic development in the second half of the year. Securities investors have been advised to buy building-material manufacturing shares.

Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

After 20 years of operations, the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has seen as many as 23 firms with a market capitalization of over US$1 billion each, 

Many coastal hotels in Danang offered for sale after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Many coastal hotels in the central city of Danang have been put on sale after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam receives first coal batch imported from the US
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company, a member of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation (Vinacomin), has received the first batch of more than 21,700 tonnes of coal imported from the US.

Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s effective containment of COVID-19 should allow it to make a quicker rebound than most other economies in the region and its GDP growth can be around 2.3% this year, Sian Fenner, an economist from Oxford Economics wrote in a July 14 report.

Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year: McKinsey
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year although the pandemic threw a spanner in the works for the country’s thriving economic growth story, McKinsey & Company said in report published on Consultancy.asia.

Multinational groups to relocate production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s (MOIT) report on industrial production and trade activities in H1 showed that Vietnam’s great achievements in containing the epidemic were highly appreciated by the international community.

EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The European Commission (EC) on July 15 announced quotas for several Vietnamese agricultural products and rice in line with the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 16
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Foreign businesses proposed joining petroleum products trading

M&amp;A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The appetite for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities in Vietnam has not been dampened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Contrary to all predictions, Vietnam’s startups continue to receiving investment capital, though Covid-19 has caused investors to become more cautious.

Be wary of deals related to Chinese investors: experts
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The State needs to be wary of new business registration applicants and M&A deals related to Chinese investors, Bui Ngoc Son from the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) has said.

Vietnam to benefit most from global apparel manufacturing diversification
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam would remain a prime candidate for gains over the near term, according to Fitch Solutions.

LG, Foxconn join major global tech firms to shift production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

With a growing number of multinationals looking to set a foothold in Vietnam, the country is having a great opportunity from a new wave of foreign investment, according to the trade ministry.

Vietnam's foreign borrowings jump 1.6-fold to US$533 million in H1
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The government is looking at loans and government bonds, among others, to meet growing demand of state expenditure.

Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have contributed to the country's higher rank in the 2020 index.

Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&amp;A transactions
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

The country has risen to the second place in terms of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions with total domestic investment of US$872 million, the majority of which was driven by US$651 million worth of investment from Vinhomes, 

