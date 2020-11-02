Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/11/2020 22:10:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Highlights from the year-end meeting of the National Assembly

02/11/2020    21:01 GMT+7

The government is taking a cautious view in setting its development goals for 2021, which is understandable due to lingering risks from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s year-end meeting, scheduled to last for more than three weeks from October 20 to November 17, will focus on reviewing socio-economic development in 2020 and decide important matters related to socio-economic issues and the state budget for the next year. 

2020 economic review: Stays resilient despite Covid-19

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s GDP is estimated to grow at 2.0-3.0% in 2020 versus a target of 6.8% for the year.

This would result in the GDP growth rate averaging 5.9% over the 2016-2020 period, which falls short of the 5-year period target of 6.5-7.0%. Per capita GDP is estimated at US$2,750 in 2020, which also misses the target of US$3,200-3,500 by 2020.

On the other hand, labor productivity has significantly improved, growing by an average of 5.8%/year during 2016-2020 vs. 4.3%/year in the 2011-2015 period. Another important highlight is that the economy remained resilient amid strong external headwinds with low inflation, a relatively stable exchange rate and improving foreign exchange reserves.

2020 budget deficit is estimated at 5.0-5.6% of GDP

State revenue is expected to reach VND1,323.1 trillion (US$56.94 billion) in 2020, fulfilling 87.5% of this year’s target and decreasing 14% year-on-year. Meanwhile, state expenditures are estimated at VND1,686.2 trillion (US$72.56 billion), fulfilling 96.5% of this year’s target.

At the NA meeting on October 20, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung said that the 2020 budget deficit is estimated at VND319.5 – 328 trillion (US$13.78 – 14.15 billion), equivalent to 4.99 – 5.59% of GDP, significantly higher than the 3.44%-of-GDP target set in early 2020. As a result, public debt could rise to 56.8% of GDP at end-2020 from 55.0% of GDP at end-2019. Notably, the ratio of government debt to state budget revenue would be 24.1%, which is approaching the 25% threshold set by the NA and pose major risks to the national financial security.

The government sets a cautious growth target for 2021

 

The Vietnamese government targets 6 – 6.5% GDP growth in 2021 given uncertainties stemming from the pandemic, which is lower than the rate forecast by international institutions (an average of 7.2%). Despite this cautious view, the government still aims for the prospect of the 2021-2025 period with a GDP growth rate of 6.5-7.0%, and per capita income of US$4,700-5,000 by 2025. It is also important to note that the government continues to prioritize the dual target of containing the pandemic and boosting economic growth, especially in the early years of the 2021-2025 period.

Fiscal spending is expected to be limited in 2021 due to debt payment pressure

For the next year, the target for the State budget is likely unchanged compared to the estimate for the 2020 fiscal year.

Specifically, budget revenue is estimated at VND1,343.3 trillion (US$58 billion) and expenditures at VND1,687.0 trillion (US$72.78 billion), resulting in a budget deficit of VND343.7 trillion (US$14.82 billion).

Meanwhile, public investment is expected to slightly increase by 1.4% in 2021 against the previous year, equivalent to VND477.3 trillion (US$20.53 billion). GDP is expected to grow faster in 2021 and the budget deficit is estimated at 4.0% (based on adjusted GDP, which is 25.4% higher than current method of GDP’s calculation).

Given an economic rebound after the pandemic shock, Viet Dragon Securities Company (VDSC) predicts the tax revenue would exceed the government’s target. However, on the expenditure side, VDSC expects that the space for expansionary fiscal policy is limited due to the debt burden.

The government estimates that the direct debt repayment obligation will be VND368.27 trillion (US$15.84 billion), of which domestic debt payment obligation is VND323.09 trillion (US$13.9 billion) and foreign debt obligation is VND45.18 trillion (US$1.94 billion). This is equal to 27.4% of the planned budget revenue, exceeding the 25% threshold.

In general, VDSC said the government is taking a cautious view in setting its development goals for 2021, which is understandable due to lingering risks from the Covid-19 pandemic. Hanoitimes

Ngoc Thuy

Legislators to discuss socio-economic development issues, revised drug prevention law

Legislators to discuss socio-economic development issues, revised drug prevention law

Socio-economic development issues and a draft amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control will be high on agenda at the 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly on November 2.

 
 

Other News

.
Development of coastal urban areas: a hot trend
Development of coastal urban areas: a hot trend
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

“Coastal urban area” is a phrase that is appearing increasingly in the print and electronic media.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 2
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 2
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Handling fake goods on e-commerce platforms

Does Vietnam need more airports? The debate continues
Does Vietnam need more airports? The debate continues
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Government Office has asked the Ministry of Transport to consider a proposal by Ninh Thuan Province to use a military airport also for commercial purposes.

Online exports help food-beverage firms expand market share
Online exports help food-beverage firms expand market share
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Using online platforms to boost exports is an inevitable trend that will help food and beverage businesses penetrate the global market, reduce costs and quickly reach consumers, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

US presidential election, news shortage to weigh on local market in November
US presidential election, news shortage to weigh on local market in November
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

After the third-quarter earnings season ends, the Vietnamese stock market may face a correction phase in November as investors try to realise their profits amid expected global market volatility due to the US presidential election.

Vietnam’s 500-year fish sauce specialty reaching out to the world
Vietnam’s 500-year fish sauce specialty reaching out to the world
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Fish sauce production in Vietnam is still modest with small and tiny enterprises. Producers have been told to update technology and diversify products to conquer the world market.

How can loss-making equitized enterprises be rescued?
How can loss-making equitized enterprises be rescued?
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Experts say these enterprises need an ‘exchange transfusion’, which means a basic change in corporate governance. If not, they will continue taking losses.

The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is compiling a plan to develop the automobile industry in the post-Covid-19 period with many new solutions.

Vietravel Airlines licensed for air transport
Vietravel Airlines licensed for air transport
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has granted a business license for air transport to Vietravel Airlines, said Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan on Thursday.

Second economic stimulus package announced
Second economic stimulus package announced
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has announced the second economic simulation package which will be used to spur the recovery of the aviation and tourism sectors.

The drivers for record high trade surplus
The drivers for record high trade surplus
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Few people can realize that Vietnam has achieved a record high trade surplus amid the Covid-10 pandemic.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 1
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 1
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Trade surplus hits record in 10 months

Large corporations receive hundreds of million dollars in investment from Japan
Large corporations receive hundreds of million dollars in investment from Japan
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

The good relations between Japan and Vietnam are fueling Japanese capital flow into Vietnamese enterprises through portfolio investments.

Preferential registration tax expires by year end, people rush to buy cars
Preferential registration tax expires by year end, people rush to buy cars
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

The car market has recovered recently, though sales are not as good as the same period last year. The demand for both new and used cars is increasing, and the prices are escalating.

Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
FEATUREicon  01/11/2020 

The disbursement of public investment from the state budget has reached 60 percent, the highest ever level. The disbursement of ODA has also improved, but is still low.

HCM City receives $4 billion in remittances in nine months
HCM City receives $4 billion in remittances in nine months
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Remittances flows into Ho Chi Minh City reached 4 billion USD in the first nine months of 2020 despite impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, representing a rise of 2 percent over the same period last year, according to a municipal official.

With business slow, Ben Thanh Market wears deserted look
With business slow, Ben Thanh Market wears deserted look
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Despite Vietnam’s success in responding to the global coronavirus pandemic, the resulting economic slump has left many businesses dealing with significant challenges. 

More thrust to propel foreign investment in aviation
More thrust to propel foreign investment in aviation
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Despite expectations to the contrary, Vietnam’s existing rules easing access to conditional business lines in civil aviation have been unable to improve the sector’s investment picture, 

Facing difficulties in US market, ‘Shrimp King’ family still earns big money
Facing difficulties in US market, ‘Shrimp King’ family still earns big money
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

The seafood company of Le Van Quang, dubbed the ‘Shrimp King’, is facing an international lawsuit, and reporting a sharp fall in profit in 2019. However, it still plans to pay hundreds of billion dong worth of dividends.

VN attract US$23.48 billion in FDI in ten months: MPI
VN attract US$23.48 billion in FDI in ten months: MPI
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam attracted US$23.48 billion worth of FDI in the first 10 months of this year, equal to 80.6 per cent of the figure in the same period last year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has reported.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 