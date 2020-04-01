Honda Vietnam suspends production due to COVID-19

Honda Vietnam (HVN) has become the fourth automaker in Vietnam to suspend production and assembly of cars and motorbikes over the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A manufacturing line of Honda Vietnam.

The suspension will take place for two weeks from April 1 until April 15.

Nguyen Huy Trung, head of Foreign Affairs of Honda Vietnam, said that in accordance with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc's directive on the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the firm’s top priority on ensuring the health of all staff, Honda Vietnam has decided to halt production of automobiles and motorbikes.

The resumption will depend on the general pandemic situation and the Government’s direction, Trung said.

Earlier, Ford Vietnam, Toyota Motor Vietnam and TC MOTOR suspended production activities to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak./.