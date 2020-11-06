Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/11/2020 21:13:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hope for Vietnam's billion-dollar export industry at end of year

07/11/2020    21:09 GMT+7

Although the market has not fully recovered, footwear and handbags export turnover is expected to return to growth in the fourth quarter of this year during the year-end shopping rush in European and American countries.

Hope for Vietnam's billion-dollar export industry at end of year hinh anh 1

Production of footwear for export to the EU (Photo: VNA)

A report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade said after a sharp decline in the second quarter, orders of businesses in the footwear industry started gradually recovering from the third quarter of this year.

Some businesses in the leather and footwear sector have secured orders until the end of the year and started recruiting workers again.

However, purchasing power is still weak as the main import markets for Vietnamese leather and footwear products are still being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, importers are still cautious, resulting in smaller orders.

After more than two months implementing the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), footwear is a commodity in the list of Vietnam’s exports with positive changes.

The trade agreement will be a big driver for the growth of the footwear and handbag industry in the remaining months of this year and the next.

Leather footwear production is estimated at 31 million pairs last month, up 5.3 percent month-on-month and 11.8 percent year-on-year.

Generally, leather footwear production is estimated at 249.1 million pairs in the past 10 months of the year, up 0.8 percent year-on-year.

 

Footwear export turnover of all kinds in 10 months was estimated at 13.38 billion USD, down 9.9 percent over the same period last year.

This year has been particularly difficult for the Vietnamese textile and garment industry with many complicated and unpredictable market fluctuations.

Textiles and garments has been one of the industries with the greatest direct losses from the pandemic, along with tourism, aviation, and footwear.

Demand slowed due to COVID-19 when consumers around the world focused on essential products and disease prevention.

Facing this situation, Vietnamese textile and garment enterprises have switched to labour protection products, knitwear and traditional shirts to maintain production and business activities.

Textile enterprises need new measures to change the mode of production and business to suit the new situation, and at the same time exploit and expand the domestic market, according to experts.

Experts also advised businesses to link with customers to form a production chain, meeting rules of origin as committed in free trade deals./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Banks post high profits from forex trading
Banks post high profits from forex trading
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Many banks have gained significant profit increases from foreign exchange (forex) trading this year, figures show.

Hope for Vietnam's billion-dollar export industry at end of year
Hope for Vietnam's billion-dollar export industry at end of year
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Although the market has not fully recovered, footwear and handbags export turnover is expected to return to growth in the fourth quarter of this year during the year-end shopping rush in European and American countries.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 7
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 7
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

FTAs, e-commerce offer prime opportunities to local economy

Renewable energy sector may reach $714 billion
Renewable energy sector may reach $714 billion
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The value of the Vietnamese renewable energy sector may reach US$714 billion and it may keep developing for at least 25 years, Vietinbank Securities JSC said in a report.

EVFTA to spur Vietnam’s digital transformation
EVFTA to spur Vietnam’s digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

With great advantages and potential, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to spur the digital economy and digital transformation in Vietnam.

Low-cost Chinese cars do not sell well in Vietnam
Low-cost Chinese cars do not sell well in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Despite slow sales, Chinese auto manufacturers have never given up the ambition to penetrate the Vietnamese market.

Cautious action advised to secure sound economy
Cautious action advised to secure sound economy
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The government is formulating its new economic growth goal for the next five years, amid its struggle against the health crisis and natural calamities undermining its efforts to reach targets.

Vietnamese shoppers increase online purchase frequency in 2020: Survey
Vietnamese shoppers increase online purchase frequency in 2020: Survey
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

E-commerce is the fastest-growing digital economy in Vietnam as online usage becomes part of the Vietnamese shopping life.

Local traders need business plans to develop e-commerce activities
Local traders need business plans to develop e-commerce activities
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Businesses need to develop specific business plans to succeed in e-commerce activities that are seeing strong development in Vietnam, according to experts.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 6
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 6
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Fisheries expected to become major production industry

Vietnamese digital economy expected to jump to US$43 billion by 2025
Vietnamese digital economy expected to jump to US$43 billion by 2025
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

The nation’s digital economy hit US$12 billion in 2019, with the sector anticipated to record rapid growth in the coming years to reach a figure of US$43 billion by 2025.

New report finds GDP growth revised up 25.4 per cent in 2010-2017
New report finds GDP growth revised up 25.4 per cent in 2010-2017
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

A new report on Vietnam's macroeconomics and GDP revision has been released by Prof Can Van Luc and researchers from the BIDV Training and Research Institute

Innovation a must for SOEs
Innovation a must for SOEs
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Innovation has become a pressing need for State-owned enterprises (SOEs) which have undergone drastic restructuring during the past decade but their operation efficiency remained lower than expected.

Vietnam’s 2020 M&amp;A value to halve to $3.5 billion due to pandemic
Vietnam’s 2020 M&A value to halve to $3.5 billion due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam’s merger and acquisition market is considered the least affected among the Southeast Asian countries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the new normal state, 

Ministry predicts 2020 export growth of 3-4 pct.
Ministry predicts 2020 export growth of 3-4 pct.
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam still managed to maintain export growth in the first 10 months of this year despite COVID-19, and exports for the year as a whole are expected to rise 3-4 percent against 2019, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Billionaire shows his power, buys FLC shares at high prices
Billionaire shows his power, buys FLC shares at high prices
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Trinh Van Quyet, president of FLC Group, has decided to spend nearly VND100 billion to buy FLC shares, though prices have increased sharply recently.

Hotel co-working service competes with co-working spaces
Hotel co-working service competes with co-working spaces
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Going to hotels to study and work is a growing tendency among Vietnamese youth.

Trade defence measures applied on $12 bln worth of Vietnamese exports
Trade defence measures applied on $12 bln worth of Vietnamese exports
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) held a workshop on November 4 to discuss tools to protect businesses against trade defence lawsuits in export markets in the context of integration.

Traditional fish sauce to have its own logo
Traditional fish sauce to have its own logo
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

The Vietnam Association of Fish Sauce, established on October 27, will label products that meet certain standards with its own logo, to help consumers recognise traditional local fish sauce and provide access to safe and high-quality fish sauce.

Textile and garment production struggles due to lack of fabric
Textile and garment production struggles due to lack of fabric
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Vietnam’s underdeveloped fabric production is making it difficult for textile and garment businesses to take advantage of free trade agreements, including the Europe – Vietnam FTA (EVFTA).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 