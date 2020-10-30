Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/11/2020 13:05:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hotel co-working service competes with co-working spaces

06/11/2020    12:00 GMT+7

Going to hotels to study and work is a growing tendency among Vietnamese youth.

According to Savills, hoteliers are using hotel rooms as offices for lease. Because of the pandemic, many companies have asked their officers to take turns working from home to comply with social distancing regulations. This has caused many offices to be fully or partially closed.

Hotel co-working service competes with co-working spaces

Savills believes that co-working spaces with short-term leases are effective. The demand from businesses with small and medium scale and startups will encourage the development of co-working spaces. The tenants have been very sensitive to the economic downturn.

Having worked in the tourism sector for 10 years, Bui Duc Quan, a founder of Tizona, a provider of co-working spaces in hotels, said the hotel co-working model not only provides accommodations to travelers, but also serves the demand of local clients.

In 2018, after working for a tourism company overseas, Quang came back to Vietnam to design a hotel model which minimizes all costs and maximizes revenue for sustainable development.

He realized that at many hotels, the revenue is mostly from tourists. Meanwhile, tourists come in different seasons and revenue is especially high in certain months. So, in order to ensure stable revenue, it is necessary to exploit other resources for development.

He realized that many young people, startups and businesspeople need a new, comfortable, and quiet working space to unleash their creativity or meet partners. The space at cafés cannot satisfy these requirements: they are noisy and lack privacy.

Meanwhile, many hotels in Hanoi have closed down or temporarily stopped operaiton because of Covid-19.

 

All these factors prompted Quan to design the hotel co-working model, or hotels with offices.

In September, Quan began providing the hotel co-working service. The biggest difficulty is that the majority of people are still reluctant to go to a hotel to work.

Quan has tried to solve the problem by offering programs which allow clients to get familiar with a new space.

Hotel co-working provides private and comfortable spaces for working and organizing meeting and events, and relaxing with diverse services, from spas to swimming pools.

The model is a solution at a time when the number of international travelers has decreased. However, it will have to compete with co-working spaces, which have developed strongly and are already familiar to many people. 

Duy Anh

The dark future of hotels on 'golden land' in Hanoi

The dark future of hotels on 'golden land' in Hanoi

A series of hotels have had to cancel their opening plans this year because of Covid-19. Many hotels have been put up for sale because of poor patronage.

Many hoteliers intend to divest capital due to heavy losses

Many hoteliers intend to divest capital due to heavy losses

Over the past eight months, hotel room tariffs have plunged and hotel room occupancy rates have remained low, forcing several hoteliers to divest capital with many financially weak hotels in the local market being put up for sale.

 
 

Other News

.
Trade defence measures applied on $12 bln worth of Vietnamese exports
Trade defence measures applied on $12 bln worth of Vietnamese exports
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) held a workshop on November 4 to discuss tools to protect businesses against trade defence lawsuits in export markets in the context of integration.

Traditional fish sauce to have its own logo
Traditional fish sauce to have its own logo
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Association of Fish Sauce, established on October 27, will label products that meet certain standards with its own logo, to help consumers recognise traditional local fish sauce and provide access to safe and high-quality fish sauce.

Textile and garment production struggles due to lack of fabric
Textile and garment production struggles due to lack of fabric
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s underdeveloped fabric production is making it difficult for textile and garment businesses to take advantage of free trade agreements, including the Europe – Vietnam FTA (EVFTA).

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 5
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 5
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Growth target of 6 percent for 2021 is feasible: legislator

Some 100,000 companies predicted to leave market by end-2020
Some 100,000 companies predicted to leave market by end-2020
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

With an average of more than 8,500 businesses withdrawing from the market due to ailing operations in January-October, the nation is expected to see around 100,000 enterprises shutting shop by the end of this year.

Second stimulus package to focus on most affected sectors
Second stimulus package to focus on most affected sectors
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

The second stimulus package to aid the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic would focus on the most affected sectors, including aviation, tourism and consumption, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Khanh Hoa seeks to have casino on island
Khanh Hoa seeks to have casino on island
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Khanh Hoa provincial authorities are seeking permission to develop a casino project on Hon Tre Island in Nha Trang City.

Optimism about Vietnam economic rebound
Optimism about Vietnam economic rebound
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Despite high economic openness and growing global uncertainties, Vietnam’s economy still maintains its resilience and is on track for a V-shaped recovery, stated economist Nguyen Minh Phong.

Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance
Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

The movement of issuing corporate bonds has cooled down, but the large number of bonds that have been issued with no collateral, or untrustworthy collateral, is viewed as a ‘bubble’ that may burst at any time.

Experts simultaneously called for the cancellation of the Formula 1 race in Hanoi
Experts simultaneously called for the cancellation of the Formula 1 race in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Experts believe Hanoi should stop the organisation of Formula 1 race in the long-term to focus on economic recovery.

Vietnam gov’t warns of interest groups profiteering from SOE privatization
Vietnam gov’t warns of interest groups profiteering from SOE privatization
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

The government would continue to hold majority stakes at state-owned commercial banks, and maintain presence in companies operating in fields that are essential to the economy.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 4
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 4
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Industry-trade sector to ensure enough goods for Tet

Corporate bond market still holds risks for investors: SSI
Corporate bond market still holds risks for investors: SSI
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

The corporate bond market cooled in September and risks still persist for investors, according to securities companies.

Vietnam must accept US$60-billion tourism losses to ensure safety: PM
Vietnam must accept US$60-billion tourism losses to ensure safety: PM
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, Vietnam would welcome 21 million international visitors annually, with total revenues exceeding US$60 billion.

Disbursing ODA: mission for remaining months of 2020
Disbursing ODA: mission for remaining months of 2020
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

The prime minister has highlighted disbursing official development assistance (ODA) as the main mission of ministries and localities in the final months of this year.

Vietnam develops economy, but remains vigilant against Covid-19: PM
Vietnam develops economy, but remains vigilant against Covid-19: PM
FEATUREicon  04/11/2020 

Discussing the current socio-economic situation at the ongoing National Assembly session on November 2, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the current government term has been very challenging.

Digital transformation – the key to overcoming Covid-19 among retailers
Digital transformation – the key to overcoming Covid-19 among retailers
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Experts believe that the impact of Covid-19 will last at least 12-16 months more. Only 14 percent of companies, the most agile and flexible, can become the ‘winners’, according to Arnaud Ginolin, CEO of BCG.

Farmers livestream to sell oranges, tea around the globe
Farmers livestream to sell oranges, tea around the globe
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Within one hour, nearly 2,000 products were sold by last cam farmers. In the middle of the pandemic, Truong Thi Tam, a local seller, for the first time tried to sell her goods by livestreaming.

Industrial real estate rents surge in HCM City, Hanoi
Industrial real estate rents surge in HCM City, Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Rents for industrial lands in HCM City and Hanoi have increased by two and 1.7 times respectively in the third quarter from a year earlier.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 3
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 3
BUSINESSicon  03/11/2020 

Export revenue rises 4.7% in ten months despite COVID-19

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 