Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/05/2020 17:02:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hotels become cheap enough to buy during COVID-19

 
 
27/05/2020    16:00 GMT+7

Though receiving some guests during the April holiday, hotels are still not doing well. Some have had to close and others are operating at a moderate level.

According to the Khanh Hoa provincial Tourism Department, the hotel room occupancy rate was 2.81 percent in the 4-day April holiday, while it was 82.75 percent last year.

Hotels become cheap enough to buy during COVID-19

A four-star hotel in HCM City



Le Van Son, CEO of Liberty Central Nha Trang, said the hotel can maintain operation with the occupancy rate of 15-17 percent. Its guests are domestic travelers and some foreign travelers who cannot return home because of Covid-19. Though the hotel has applied measures to cut costs, problems still exist.

“The market remains very quiet and it will only see changes in 1-2 months. We are offering best discounts to lure travelers,” he said.

The hotel is offering a service package with the discount of up to 70 percent. Travelers pay VND550,000/night per person for 3-day-and-2-night services, which include one day of touring four islands, two breakfast buffets, one lunch on island and one dinner.

CBRE Vietnam said since the beginning of Q2, the firm has noticed an increase in desire to purchase hotels which are facing problems in cash flow. It also noted that there are no 4-5-star hotels up for sale.

According to Son, who is also deputy chair of the Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa Tourism Association, only 10 percent of hotels in Nha Trang still is operational.

 


The situation seems to be better in Phan Thiet, with 70-80 percent of hotels and resorts having resumed their operation. However, hoteliers remain very cautious when talking about the market prospect.

“There still have not been many optimistic signs from the domestic market after the April holiday,” said Nguyen Van Khoa, CEO of Mui Ne Bay Resort in Binh Thuan.

“The international market remains stagnant. Some partners still hold contracts, but it’s not clear when they will send guests again,” he said.

The market is also frozen in HCM City. Hoteliers would feel happy with just 10 percent of occupancy rate. A lot of accommodation facilities still cannot reopen after a long time of closure.

According to CBRE Vietnam, the hotel room occupancy rate in HCM City was 42 percent in Q1, while the revenue per room dropped by 47.9 percent compared with the same period last year.

Time to hunt for hotels

CBRE Vietnam said since the beginning of Q2, the firm has noticed an increase in desire to purchase hotels which are facing problems in cash flow. It also noted that there are no 4-5-star hotels up for sale.

This is because the owners of the hotels are large groups with plentiful capital which allowed them to overcome the Covid-19 crisis.

A 4-star hotel with 100 rooms in good position in Nha Trang City can be sold at VND200 billion or less.

“It’s now the time to buy. The price could be 20 percent lower,” a broker said.

Kim Chi 

In Vietnam, hotels are being sold as owners take losses amid Covid-19

In Vietnam, hotels are being sold as owners take losses amid Covid-19

Many owners cannot maintain operation of their hotels during the epidemic and want to sell them.

Most hotels and resorts to reopen this month with attractive promotions

Most hotels and resorts to reopen this month with attractive promotions

Most hotels and resorts in Vietnam would resume operations in May with attractive promotions as the country was entering its post-pandemic recovery, Mauro Gasparotti, director of Savills Hotels Asia Pacific said.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam needs to boost public spending for economic recovery
Vietnam needs to boost public spending for economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

In order to revive an economy left undermined by the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, what matters most to Vietnam is taking advantage of its current potential and seizing new opportunities to bolster growth.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 27
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 27
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Exports shrink to lowest in first half of May

Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt
Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Forty-nine BOT (build-operate-transfer) transport projects have been reported as having revenue below expectations.

PM chairs meeting on development of key EZs
PM chairs meeting on development of key EZs
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting of permanent Government members in Hanoi on May 26 to discuss the development of key economic zones (EZs).

Coronavirus: France announces €8bn rescue plan for car industry
Coronavirus: France announces €8bn rescue plan for car industry
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

President Emmanuel Macron wants France to become the top producer of clean vehicles in Europe.

Vietnamese businesses ‘swim against the stream’ to seek profit
Vietnamese businesses ‘swim against the stream’ to seek profit
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

While many businesses have had to take big losses because of Covid-19, other businesses have reported profits with 2-digit growth rates.

Da Nang kickstarts economy after COVID-19 pandemic
Da Nang kickstarts economy after COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The central city of Da Nang is planning a tourism stimulation programme named “Đà Nẵng Thank You” to revive its key economic industry as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in Vietnam.

Hit by Covid-19, Vietnam enterprises turn to domestic market
Hit by Covid-19, Vietnam enterprises turn to domestic market
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

A market with population of nearly 100 million is more than enough for domestic firms to boost sales and expand market shares.

EVFTA to help cover some economic losses from pandemic
EVFTA to help cover some economic losses from pandemic
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), to take effect shortly, is expected to make up for some of the losses Vietnam’s economy incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to insiders.

Is Vietnam ready to receive new FDI wave after Covid-19?
Is Vietnam ready to receive new FDI wave after Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Prof Nguyen Mai, an expert on FDI, and chair of the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE), pointed out three problems in the picture of FDI in Vietnam.

Vietnam ready for swift actions to boost economy
Vietnam ready for swift actions to boost economy
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The ongoing health crisis has been taking a heavy toll on the Vietnamese economy.

Numerous SOEs under special financial supervision
Numerous SOEs under special financial supervision
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

Subsidiaries of SOEs like Jetstar Pacific, Angkor Air, DAP-Vinachem, and Petrolimex Laos will come under special financial supervision.

Environment Minister: Land Law disallows foreign ownership of land
Environment Minister: Land Law disallows foreign ownership of land
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

The Land Law disallows the issuance of land use rights certificates to aliens, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha told reporters on the sidelines of the National Assembly session on May 25.

Ministry proposes slashing corporate income tax by 30% for small, micro businesses
Ministry proposes slashing corporate income tax by 30% for small, micro businesses
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed that the Government reduce corporate income tax by 30% for small and micro enterprises in 2020 to help them overcome difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese businesses ready to exploit EU market under EVFTA
Vietnamese businesses ready to exploit EU market under EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

Vietnamese enterprises’ awareness of EVFTA has been heightened significantly, and they have prepared to grab business opportunities and find a foothold in the supply chain.

Funding shortage may leave 25 traffic projects suspended
Funding shortage may leave 25 traffic projects suspended
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

As many as 25 traffic projects in Vietnam could be suspended or delayed due to capital shortages, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Local airlines would offer more rates with increasing ceiling prices
Local airlines would offer more rates with increasing ceiling prices
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

Increasing ceiling rates for airfares would bring more chances for the local aviation firms to have flexible and suitable price policies on the...

China tests digital currency and policy recommendations for Viet Nam
China tests digital currency and policy recommendations for Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

China this month started testing its sovereign digital currency, the so-called Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), putting pressure on Vietnam to research cryptocurrency in the context of international integration.

VN car market continues to slide
VN car market continues to slide
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

As predicted by experts, the Vietnamese automobile market continues sliding as manufacturers cannot sell products and their production has arrived at a ‘new normal’.

VN Trade Ministry sets up working groups for EVFTA
VN Trade Ministry sets up working groups for EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

The Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has set up different working groups to implement the the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 