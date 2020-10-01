Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
01/10/2020 20:53:45 (GMT +7)
Hotels throughout Hanoi fall quite due to COVID-19

01/10/2020    18:51 GMT+7

The majority of hotels located in the capital have been left virtually deserted in recent months despite remaining open, largely due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 which has stopped foreign visitors entering the country.

Up to 950 tourism accommodation facilities based in Hanoi have been forced to suspend operations as of August 31, resulting in 16,000 local people being left unemployed.
Hotels located around the capital’s Old Quarter have been hardest hit by the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
During the start of the year before the COVID-19 epidemic affected international travel, the majority of hotels had been packed with guests, with many being fully booked for prolonged periods.
In contrast, since the global spread of COVID-19 and the negative impact it has had on the tourism industry, many establishments have been forced to endure a sharp decline in terms of visitor numbers.
The sudden fall in guests has forced many hotels to remain closed.
At night most hotels rooms are left in the dark.
According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, the occupation rate at one to five-star hotels is currently very low, reaching only 10.6% of capacity, marking a decline of 53.4% compared to the same period last year.
Local hotel owners are now waiting for the end of the COVID-19 epidemic in order to welcome the return of foreign tourists.
A hotel located on Hang Bong street remains open, despite there being no sign of any guests.
With revenue plummeting, a number of hotels have been forced to let staff go in an effort to reduce costs.

Other News

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 1
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

New incentives to favour innovative startups in Vietnam

Vietnamese textile and garment products may face EAEU safeguard duties
Vietnamese textile and garment products may face EAEU safeguard duties
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Many Vietnamese textile and garment products may face safeguard duties in 2020 from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) 

Vietnam’s nine-month economic growth lowest in 10 years
Vietnam’s nine-month economic growth lowest in 10 years
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The gross domestic products (GDP) of Vietnam grew 2.12 per cent in the first nine months of this year, the lowest nine-month growth rate in the 2011-2020 period, the General Statistics Office said.

$4 billion LNG project helps Bac Lieu lead in FDI attraction
$4 billion LNG project helps Bac Lieu lead in FDI attraction
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Bac Lieu ranked first among 63 provinces and cities in term of foreign direct investment attraction in the first nine months of this year, with projects including an LNG-to-power project worth US$4 billion from Singapore.

Vietnamese spend more at home on int'l fashion brands as travel abroad remains restricted
Vietnamese spend more at home on int'l fashion brands as travel abroad remains restricted
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Customers wore protection masks lined up and had their temperature checked before selecting products during the opening of the fashion store of a brand from Japan this year.

Vietnam needs consultation to push up economic development
Vietnam needs consultation to push up economic development
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam urgently needs consultation from international organisations, ministries, partners and scientists to ensure recovery and sustainable, inclusive growth post-COVID-19 pandemic, 

VN central bank further cuts benchmark interest rate to aid economy
VN central bank further cuts benchmark interest rate to aid economy
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 30 announced its decision to lower the benchmark interest rate as part of efforts to support the national economy amid difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
The appeal of the Vietnamese brand and the country's confidence to reach out to the world
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam is seen as an attractive destination for investment. We are introducing ourselves as people who "want to play" with the world in a transparent, legal manner.

Billions of banking stocks to flood market under dividend plans
Billions of banking stocks to flood market under dividend plans
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Billions of banking stocks are about to flood the market with banks planning to pay stock dividends and issue new shares to raise their charter capital.

Moon cake market competition heats up
Moon cake market competition heats up
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

A crowded moon cake market has caused a drop in sales for many stalls ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival.

Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

As international flights still cannot fully resume, the tourism industry is hoping for an increase in domestic travel.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 30
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

Ministry asks for continued domestic tourism stimulus programmes

Averting inflation due to excess cash in the system
Averting inflation due to excess cash in the system
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

As many companies cope with debts caused by the economic fallout due to the pandemic, they are unable to take loans for maintaining or expanding their business lines.

APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
FEATUREicon  30/09/2020 

APV, or Agriculture Photovoltaic system, is becoming increasingly popular around the world. It could be a feasible model in Vietnam if the government sets a reasonable legal framework to develop it.

Airline pilots, flight attendants see salaries plummet
Airline pilots, flight attendants see salaries plummet
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

The aviation industry is facing the toughest days in its history: airplanes have been left idle for several months, while the salaries of pilots and flight attendants have seen unprecedented sharp cuts.

Vietnam has room to climb up global value chains
Vietnam has room to climb up global value chains
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

According to experts, to participate more deeply in the global value chain, Vietnam must be able to do sophisticated steps. Meanwhile, Vietnam's GDP will also increase faster.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 29
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

Investors seeking piece of PPP cake

Increasing agricultural quality through new EU deal
Increasing agricultural quality through new EU deal
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

The historic EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has been in force for nearly two months now.

FTSE Russell keeps Vietnam at secondary emerging market level
FTSE Russell keeps Vietnam at secondary emerging market level
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

Vietnam remains a secondary emerging market following the latest market re-classification by the British analytics and data solution provider FTSE Russell.

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

VietnamNet presents the second part of a presentation by Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, at the seminar entitled “Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response”.

