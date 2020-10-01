Hotels throughout Hanoi fall quite due to COVID-19

The majority of hotels located in the capital have been left virtually deserted in recent months despite remaining open, largely due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 which has stopped foreign visitors entering the country.
With revenue plummeting, a number of hotels have been forced to let staff go in an effort to reduce costs.
Bac Lieu ranked first among 63 provinces and cities in term of foreign direct investment attraction in the first nine months of this year, with projects including an LNG-to-power project worth US$4 billion from Singapore.
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 30 announced its decision to lower the benchmark interest rate as part of efforts to support the national economy amid difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The aviation industry is facing the toughest days in its history: airplanes have been left idle for several months, while the salaries of pilots and flight attendants have seen unprecedented sharp cuts.
VietnamNet presents the second part of a presentation by Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, at the seminar entitled “Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response”.
