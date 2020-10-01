Hotels throughout Hanoi fall quite due to COVID-19

The majority of hotels located in the capital have been left virtually deserted in recent months despite remaining open, largely due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 which has stopped foreign visitors entering the country.

Up to 950 tourism accommodation facilities based in Hanoi have been forced to suspend operations as of August 31, resulting in 16,000 local people being left unemployed.

Hotels located around the capital’s Old Quarter have been hardest hit by the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

During the start of the year before the COVID-19 epidemic affected international travel, the majority of hotels had been packed with guests, with many being fully booked for prolonged periods.

In contrast, since the global spread of COVID-19 and the negative impact it has had on the tourism industry, many establishments have been forced to endure a sharp decline in terms of visitor numbers.

The sudden fall in guests has forced many hotels to remain closed.

At night most hotels rooms are left in the dark.

According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, the occupation rate at one to five-star hotels is currently very low, reaching only 10.6% of capacity, marking a decline of 53.4% compared to the same period last year.

Local hotel owners are now waiting for the end of the COVID-19 epidemic in order to welcome the return of foreign tourists.

A hotel located on Hang Bong street remains open, despite there being no sign of any guests.

With revenue plummeting, a number of hotels have been forced to let staff go in an effort to reduce costs.

