Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/09/2020 16:13:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Household groceries compete equally with modern retail chains

27/09/2020    11:53 GMT+7

Contrary to all predictions, modern convenience stores and supermarkets, with powerful financial capability, have not led to the closure of traditional household-run groceries.

Many convenience store chains, such as VinMart, Circle K, Family Mart, Co-op Smile and Satrafoods, have opened, present in every residential quarter and satisfying all consumers’ needs, from needles and thread to vegetables and fish.

Household groceries compete equally with modern retail chains

However, surprisingly, traditional groceries still thrive, despite the strong rise of these retail chains.

Nga’s grocery, for example, is located in Long Bien district in Hanoi. Nga is busy selling goods all day and the grocery enjoys many sales, though it is located near a convenience store.

The grocery offers food and essential goods, from batteries to phone scratch cards. On holidays, when demand increases, Nga only closes her shop at midnight.

Buyers mostly make payments in cash. But Nga also accepts online payment of different kinds. The buyers are mostly people in residential quarters nearby, whom Nga knows well. Therefore, customers can buy things on credit and pay money after some days.

According to Nielsen, Vietnam has 1.4 million groceries and 9,000 traditional markets, which make up 75 percent of the retail market share and bring revenue of $10 billion a year.

Contrary to all predictions, modern convenience stores and supermarkets, with powerful financial capability, have not led to the closure of traditional household-run groceries.

Meanwhile, Kantar Worldpanel Vietnam reported that traditional retail channels (traditional markets and groceries) satisfy 85 percent of the needs of customers.

Nine out of 10 polled customers, or 92 percent, said they prefer buying essential goods from groceries. Vietnamese have the habit of going to groceries because they are are small scale, require low operation costs, and can sell products at low prices.

According to Nguyen Ngoc Tram from JLL Vietnam, traditional markets are still the choice of the majority of consumers.

However, analysts said groceries now are different from what they were in the past. They not only sell essential products priced at several thousand dong for each item, but also wholesale rice, sweets and dairy products for large manufacturers.

 

They manage ' sales and run delivery services just like modern retailers.

DInh Thi My Loan, former chair of the Vietnam Retailer Association, noted that traditional retail has to adapt to new circumstances.

Traditional retailers compete with modern retailers and understand consumers’ needs, so they know how to better serve customers.

Traditional retailers have made changes to satisfy customers: they accept e-payments, use both online and offline retail, try to approach modern methods in goods display, and connect customer feedback with manufacturers.

Many sales management solutions for groceries have been designed. Sapo X provides software to manage sales at shops and chains.

KiotViet uses cloud computing technology that allows retailers to access sale data anytime and anywhere. Shop owners can now update selling prices and confirm orders quickly and conveniently.

With Vinshop, a new app, groceries can connect to manufacturers through intermediary distributors, which minimizes costs. In addition, groceries are now using new payment tools such as e-wallet and QR Code.

In late 2019, Telio, a platform connecting business households with wholesalers, mobilized $25 million worth of capital from Tiger Global, Sequoia India, GGV Capital and RTP Global.

Tam An

Drug retailers in fierce compettion for bigger share of $16 billion market

Drug retailers in fierce compettion for bigger share of $16 billion market

The long queues of people standing and waiting for their turn to buy face masks show the great potential of the drug and medical equipment market.

Japanese retailers rouse Vietnamese market, despite pandemic

Japanese retailers rouse Vietnamese market, despite pandemic

While most enterprises have had to scale down their business during Covid-19 and give back their retail premises to landlords, Japanese retailers have continued to open more shops in Vietnam recently.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 27
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Textile FDI down but poised for strong growth: experts

Green shoots for economic performance prospects
Green shoots for economic performance prospects
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Amid the current health crisis, Vietnam’s economy has shown its resilience over past months.

Expensive foreign fruit proves popular in Vietnamese market
Expensive foreign fruit proves popular in Vietnamese market
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Plenty of Vietnamese consumers are willing to spend millions of VND in order to purchase expensive foreign fruit which is currently popular within the local market.

EVFTA to have wide impacts on transport businesses
EVFTA to have wide impacts on transport businesses
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is having an impact on the local government procurement market, with transport being among the more attractive sectors to EU businesses.

Hotels for sale due to COVID-19
Hotels for sale due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The decline in the number of visitors and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led many investors to sell their hotels.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 26
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnamese exports to US market enjoy vigorous growth

Vietnam office market will make rapid recovery: experts
Vietnam office market will make rapid recovery: experts
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

 The office market in Vietnamese cities like Ha Noi and HCM City is likely to recover faster post-Covid than other major cities in the Asia Pacific, experts have predicted.

Viet Nam to work with US to resume fruit exports: official
Viet Nam to work with US to resume fruit exports: official
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

Dr Hoang Trung, head of the Plant Protection Department, said the department would work with the US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the US embassy 

Rumors about billionaire’s investment increases bank capitalization value
Rumors about billionaire’s investment increases bank capitalization value
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

Sacombank’s capitalization value has soared by VND1.3 trillion following the news that Thaco billionaire Tran Ba Duong has bought shares of the bank.

VN aviation sector rebounds with reopening of air routes
VN aviation sector rebounds with reopening of air routes
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Vietnamese airlines have recently unveiled plans to resume air routes following the containment of the second coronavirus outbreak, showing the fact that the aviation market has begun to pick up again.

Government pushing forward with post-pandemic activities
Government pushing forward with post-pandemic activities
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Despite the aftermath of the global health crisis in Vietnam, an optimistic growth scenario is formulated for the next year, with proposals for heavy investment in infrastructure and practical support for the private sector

Multinational companies keen to sign up VN parts suppliers
Multinational companies keen to sign up VN parts suppliers
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Foreign manufacturers who have factories in Vietnam are increasingly looking for local parts suppliers to optimise their production costs, according to the Centre for Supporting Industries Development in HCM City.

Banks struggle to sell cars to collect debts
Banks struggle to sell cars to collect debts
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Hundreds of cars serving as collateral for bank loans have been put on sale by commercial banks to collect debts.

Mobile World shoots for breakthrough growth in Cambodia, eyeing other oversea markets
Mobile World shoots for breakthrough growth in Cambodia, eyeing other oversea markets
Englishicon  20 giờ trước 

Bluetronics - Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG)’s household electronic appliance chain in Cambodia, similar to the Dien May Xanh chain in Vietnam - will celebrate its 20th store to then start gunning for 50 stores before the year ends.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 25
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

EVFTA gives fruit exports a boost

Vietnam’s farm produce gears up for EU under new trade agreement
Vietnam’s farm produce gears up for EU under new trade agreement
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Meeting quality standards and enjoying preferential tariffs from the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s key farm produce such as rice, fruit, coffee and seafood are rushing to head for the EU market.

Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Procedures for accessing the Government’s credit package for enterprises and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic must be made simpler and...

Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

Procedures for accessing the Government’s credit package for enterprises and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic must be made simpler and more rational, experts have said.

Institutional reforms needed to support enterprises' development
Institutional reforms needed to support enterprises' development
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Phan Duc Hieu, deputy director-general of the Central Institute for Economic Management under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, talks about young Vietnamese enterprises’ need for Government support.

Experts warn of ‘bond bubble’
Experts warn of ‘bond bubble’
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Businesses are creating virtual assets by issuing corporate bonds, but experts warn that during the Covid-19 pandemic, a ‘bond bubble’ will bring high risks to the economy.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 