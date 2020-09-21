Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/09/2020 11:52:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Huge number of bankrupted firms raises concern

24/09/2020    10:46 GMT+7

Local experts have raised concern over the soaring number of businesses going bankrupt due to impacts of the Covid-19 epidemic, which may lead to tremendous damages for the macro economy, said Vietnamplus website, citing a report.

Employees are working at Thang Long Industrial Park. Local experts have raised concern over the soaring number of businesses going bankrupt due to impacts of the Covid-19 epidemic - PHOTO: VNA

According to a survey of Vietnam Report, up to 60% of enterprises saw their revenue in the first half of 2020 slumping compared with last year, in which nearly 15% suffered a steep decline.

Some 54% of enterprises said their pretax profit fell over the same period of 2019, with 31% reporting a sharp decrease or even huge losses.

The General Statistics Office has released data for the January-August period, with the number of firms that had suspended business reaching nearly 34,300, up 70.8% year-on-year. Around 24,200 firms had been making dissolution procedures and 10,400 others had finished the paperwork.

Among the dissolved businesses, there were 9,200 firms having capital under VND10 billion each and 168 enterprises with capital scale over VND100 billion each. Most enterprises that had finished dissolution procedures were active in the fields of wholesale-retail, auto and bike repairing, processing and manufacturing, construction, property trading, accommodation and restaurant.

Some enterprises have adjusted business plans for 2020 to reflect current difficulties. Some 77.1% of enterprises in the survey have completed 50% of this year’s revenue goals, in which 36.1% finished over 80%.

Meanwhile, 68.9% of firms have completed over 50% of this year’s profit plans, of this 31.1% have reached over 80%. However, the figures were just few bright spots on the overall gloomy picture of the local economy.

Nguyen Van Quyen, chairman of the Vietnam Automobile Transportation Association (VATA), said that most transport enterprises are mired in a hardship as the number of passengers and goods has tumbled by up to 90%

During the peak of the pandemic, most of transport enterprises had to cease operation or operate perfunctorily with meager revenue earned. Further, they had to pay wages and other disease fighting fees to maintain operations, leading to insolvency or bankruptcy.

Although some businesses have accessed supportive policies of the Government and local authorities such as soft loans and tax reduction, it remains unknown whether they could survive the pandemic and maintain long-term business, Quyen said.

According to economic expert Ta Quang Binh, there are many reasons forcing firms to dissolve or halt operations. They may have poor capability, suffer objective conditions such as natural disaster and unexpected problems, or fail to adapt to current economic policies.

In this situation, it is necessary to have comprehensive solutions instead of using the Government’s resources to rescue all businesses. Although saving ailing firms may help curb the rate of unemployment, heavy costs and bad impacts from maintaining poor businesses may result in worse consequences to the economy, Binh explained.

Regarding solutions for the large number of bankrupted firms, many experts said that current supportive policies still have many shortcomings, such as slow deployment and disbursement of financial aids. SGT

Unprofitable SOEs avoid bankruptcy

Unprofitable SOEs avoid bankruptcy

The number of bankrupt state-owned enterprises (SOE) in reality is low, and is not commensurate with the number of private enterprises in bankruptcy.

 
Big auto manufacturer goes bankrupt, can't sell assets

Big auto manufacturer goes bankrupt, can't sell assets

Banks are trying to sell Vinaxuki’s assets to collect debts, but the assets remain unsold.

 
 

Other News

.
Hundreds of million of dollars pouring in from Japanese investors
Hundreds of million of dollars pouring in from Japanese investors
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Many Japanese groups are investing in Vietnamese enterprises instead of setting up their production and business facilities in Vietnam.

Controversial draft decree may make banks lose potential foreign investors
Controversial draft decree may make banks lose potential foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

A draft decree being developed by the State Securities Commission to implement the amended Law on Securities may cause local banks to lose out on potential foreign investment.

Falling in with local consumption habits
Falling in with local consumption habits
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Ten years after the Vietnam-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement entered into force in 2009, with import tariffs removed already, 

Local banks slash interest rates to boost home, car loans
Local banks slash interest rates to boost home, car loans
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Since credit has been growing slowly because of low demand from businesses, commercial banks have increased the number of consumer loans to ‘liberate’ their plentiful capital.

How can Vietnam attract talented people?
How can Vietnam attract talented people?
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

How should Vietnam attract talented people, and accept their differences to develop? On the topic of aspirations for Vietnam to rise up and catch up with modern, civilized countries, VietNamNet spoke with senior economist Tran Dinh Thien.

Tech startups stay safe bet in ASEAN
Tech startups stay safe bet in ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Despite market gyrations, Southeast Asia and Vietnam especially remain on the radar of high-calibre foreign investors.

Vietnam becomes Japan’s biggest coffee supplier
Vietnam becomes Japan’s biggest coffee supplier
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of robusta, has become the top supplier of coffee beans for Japan as the consumption of instant coffee, which uses robusta, is soaring there amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Nikkei Asia Review.

11 sectors proposed to be off-limits for foreign investors
11 sectors proposed to be off-limits for foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

While foreign investors will see easier access to many sectors, they will be prohibited from some sensitive sectors.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 23
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Leather & footwear sector unlikely to meet US$24bln export target

First batch of fragrant rice to be exported under EVFTA
First batch of fragrant rice to be exported under EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The first batch of fragrant rice would be shipped to the EU under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) by the end of this month, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Central bank: Cryptocurrencies are not accepted in Vietnam
Central bank: Cryptocurrencies are not accepted in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has not accepted cryptocurrencies as a currency and a legal means of payment, said Nghiem Thanh Son, Deputy Director of the SBV's Payment Department.

EVFTA brings new impetus for Vietnam’s fishery exports
EVFTA brings new impetus for Vietnam’s fishery exports
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Shipments of Vietnamese fishery products to the EU in August, the first month the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect, increased by around 10 percent over July, demonstrating the positive effect of the deal.

Air transport ground service firms stand out amid pandemic
Air transport ground service firms stand out amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Since the first coronavirus cases were detected in Vietnam in March, the outlook for air transport-related stocks has remained negative.

VN initiates anti-dumping investigation on sugar imported from Thailand
VN initiates anti-dumping investigation on sugar imported from Thailand
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Vietnam for the first time will investigate signs of dumping of sugar imported from Thailand, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on Monday.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 22
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Hotel rates down steeply as COVID-19 keeps away tourists

Support for domestic pharmaceutical industry to rise in Vietnam
Support for domestic pharmaceutical industry to rise in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Government's support for the local pharmaceutical industry will remain steadfast, according to Fitch Solutions.

Unprofitable SOEs avoid bankruptcy
Unprofitable SOEs avoid bankruptcy
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

The number of bankrupt state-owned enterprises (SOE) in reality is low, and is not commensurate with the number of private enterprises in bankruptcy.

VN's livestock industry grows fast, but problems still exist
VN's livestock industry grows fast, but problems still exist
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Agricultural production satisfies domestic demand and brings $40 billion a year from exports, but periodic demand-supply imbalance has caused farmers to suffer.

Samsung eyes conversion into export processing firm
Samsung eyes conversion into export processing firm
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has this month submitted a proposal to the Government seeking approval for Samsung CE Complex Electronics Co. Ltd (SEHC Company) to convert into an export processing enterprise.

Domestic purchases, earnings hope to drive market: analysts
Domestic purchases, earnings hope to drive market: analysts
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Domestic capital and corporate earnings-based buying are key to the growth of Vietnamese shares this week amid the shortage of macroeconomic news and prolonged net foreign selling.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 