Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19

16/07/2020    10:00 GMT+7

Contrary to all predictions, Vietnam’s startups continue to receiving investment capital, though Covid-19 has caused investors to become more cautious.

Investors from South Korea, Japan and Vietnam have confirmed investment of $8 million in OnPoint. With the latest investment deal, the total capital the startup has received is an 8-figure number.

Sapo, a fintech, has wrapped up the capital call round and received a 7-figure investment from South Korean Smilegate Investment and Vietnamese Teko Ventures.

Sapo Go has officially opened a portal connecting with Tiki, an ecommerce marketpace, making progress in developing omni-channel sales.

Waves, a startup in HCM City, has received $1.2 million in a capital call series led by Insignia Ventures Partners from Singapore. Waves plans to launch iOS- and Android-based mobile apps.

One of the most noteworthy investment capital calls was Elsa Speak, an app for learning and practicing English launched in 2015 by CEO Van Dinh Hong Vu.

Investors from South Korea, Japan and Vietnam have confirmed investment of $8 million in OnPoint. With the latest investment deal, the total capital the startup has received is an 8-figure number.

JobHopin, which connects job seekers and employers, has just received $2.45 million. Prior to that, also in this field, Affirma Capital announced investment of $34 million in Transcendental Human Resources JSC, an online recruitment service company.

 

Pega, an electric bicycle, has had two orders worth $3 million, becoming the first and the only electric vehicle manufacturer to export products.

Of these, the order for 1,260 products worth nearly VND20 billion has been fulfilled and are going to be shipped to Cuba.

Tens of Vietnamese startups have announced they have successfully called for capital this year, which is good news for the community of startups.

In addition, Grab has launched Grab Ventures Ignite with the total prize value of over $1 million.

Technology startups in the fields of mobile technology, food processing, e-payment, financial services, logistics, e-commerce and AI are encouraged to join the program.

According to Hooi Ling Tan, co-founder of Grab, Covid-19 has caused the demand for online services to soar overnight.

Small businesses are considered the ‘backbone’ of Southeast Asian economies. However, most of them operate offline. They need to apply technology and demand for digital transformation, or they will face the risk of being left behind. Online business is an effective new business model for them.

The latest report on technology investment by Cento Ventures showed that Vietnam’s startups in 2019 attracted $741 million worth of investments, or 18 percent of total capital into Southeast Asia in that year.

The figure was by far higher than the $287 million in 2018, or 4 percent of total capital poured into the region.

Thanh Mai

Other News

.
LG, Foxconn join major global tech firms to shift production to Vietnam
LG, Foxconn join major global tech firms to shift production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

With a growing number of multinationals looking to set a foothold in Vietnam, the country is having a great opportunity from a new wave of foreign investment, according to the trade ministry.

Be wary of deals related to Chinese investors: experts
Be wary of deals related to Chinese investors: experts
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The State needs to be wary of new business registration applicants and M&A deals related to Chinese investors, Bui Ngoc Son from the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) has said.

Vietnam's foreign borrowings jump 1.6-fold to US$533 million in H1
Vietnam's foreign borrowings jump 1.6-fold to US$533 million in H1
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The government is looking at loans and government bonds, among others, to meet growing demand of state expenditure.

Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL
Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have contributed to the country's higher rank in the 2020 index.

Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&amp;A transactions
Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&A transactions
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The country has risen to the second place in terms of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions with total domestic investment of US$872 million, the majority of which was driven by US$651 million worth of investment from Vinhomes, 

Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high
Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s exports to key markets such as the US and EU sharply rebounded across many sectors.

VN Trade Ministry rescues 58 containers of pepper stuck in Nepal
VN Trade Ministry rescues 58 containers of pepper stuck in Nepal
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Upon receiving information regarding 58 containers stuck in Nepal and India, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh signed a letter to the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies of Nepal to request support for Vietnamese businesses.

Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year
Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Despite a worldwide economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the banking sector has still enjoyed a good first half of the year and are on course to meet targets.

Liquidity abundant, banks given larger room for credit
Liquidity abundant, banks given larger room for credit
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

State Bank Vietnam (SBV) Governor Le Minh Hung said at a conference on reviewing socio-economic development in the first half of the year that SBV has adjusted the 2020 credit growth rate limits of some banks.

Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in VN petrol and oil firms
Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in VN petrol and oil firms
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed the Government to allow petrol and oil businesses to transfer stakes to foreign investors, but not exceeding 35 per cent.

Car manufacturers resume assembling of some models in Vietnam
Car manufacturers resume assembling of some models in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

As Vietnam has set new policies to encourage domestic production, car manufacturers have resumed the assembling of some bestsellers in Vietnam to enjoy incentives.

Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel
Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Viet Nam has asked the Philippines to exclude Viet Nam from three safeguard investigations on some steel products.

Will US investors head for Vietnam after leaving China?
Will US investors head for Vietnam after leaving China?
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

US businesses are seeking Vietnamese partners in various business fields, according to the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC).

Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced there were only a few cases of incorrect electricity bills after checking its records from June 25 to July 3.

Vietnam struggles to have 5,000 science and tech firms this year
Vietnam struggles to have 5,000 science and tech firms this year
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

Vietnam would have difficulty achieving the goal of having 5,000 science and technology enterprises this year under the 2011-20 science and technology development strategy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 15
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 15
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

Automobile market on recovering track: VAMA

Price wars imminent as initial fees reduce
Price wars imminent as initial fees reduce
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

As car sales continue to reduce, local importers have asked authorised agencies to apply a 50% reduction in registration fees for imported cars in order to remove discriminatory tax reduction currently used for only locally-assembled vehicles.

Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups
Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

After months of challenges and faults in the global ingredient supply chain, peaks and valleys are the landscape for Vietnamese drug giants in their first-half performance, 

EVFTA benefits yet to be seen
EVFTA benefits yet to be seen
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

While the whole world was aggressively fighting Covid-19, Vietnam and the European Union ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVTFA).

Bad debts get worse
Bad debts get worse
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

Even after launching a credit package worth hundreds of trillions of dong to support businesses, bad debts will still increase this year.

