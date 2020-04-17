Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
IFC supports Vietnam's exports of high quality fruits

 
 
17/04/2020    12:04 GMT+7

The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Plant Protection Department to support efforts to expand export markets for Vietnam's high quality fruits.

IFC supports exports of high quality fruits hinh anh 1

Dragon fruits for exports 

Over the next four years, the IFC will collaborate with the department to expand shipments of international-standard produce such as dragon fruit and passion fruit, which have the fastest growth in high value markets.

Although Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports tripled from 2013 to 2018, most products are still exported through informal channels at less competitive prices due to incomplete quality standards.

To address this restriction, the two sides will work together to improve the legal framework and public services to open new export markets. They will also endeavour to improve the quality of dragon fruit and passion fruit by updating and implementing plant quarantine and traceability regulations in accordance with international practices and the requirements of importing countries.

When tariffs are no longer a trade barrier thanks to free trade agreements, the implementation of sanitary and phytosanitary requirements is extremely important for Vietnamese agricultural products to penetrate overseas markets, according to Director of the Plant Protection Department Hoang Trung.

 

Based on cooperation with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Japanese Government and the Korea Green Growth Trust Fund - part of the World Bank Group, the IFC will support Vietnam to implement an online system of requirements, involving exports of dragon fruit and passion fruit by 2022, he added.

Vietnam exported 836 million USD worth of fruit and vegetables in the first quarter of 2020, a year-on-year decline of 10.9 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

China continued to take the lead with over 300 million USD, down 29.4 percent compared to the same period last year. The sharp decline was attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, other markets recorded slight year-on-year growth from January-March, such as Indonesia with 2.1 million USD compared to only 164,800 USD in the same period in 2019, Thailand 35.2 million USD against 7.6 million USD one year ago, Laos 9.6 million USD compared to 2.6 million USD last year, Russia 8.2 million USD against 2.4 million USD in the same period last year, and Cambodia 885,300 USD from 340,000 USD from one year ago./.VNA

 
 

.
Shrimp exports to China show drastic upturn after five years

Agriculture ministry proposes maintaining sticky rice exports

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need "painkillers" in the short term to increase liquidity and "vaccines" to develop sustainably in the long term.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has given his consent to allow the export of medical masks, protective suits, and medical equipment as a means of providing other countries with the equipment necessary for epidemic prevention and control.

Experts have applauded the measured taken by HCM City authorities on risk assessment and management, believing that this is the first important step to run the economy safely.

An unprecedented series of measures may not be enough to save Australia's normally robust economy.

National Assembly deputies say if the government gives financial support to real estate firms and private schools, it will only be saving rich people.

The Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) required all local drug manufacturing, exporting and importing firms to suspend the export of drugs used in...

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has revealed a list of 12 products which are likely to face trade origin fraud or illegal transshipment investigations.

Many African economies had been growing strongly before the coronavirus hit - no longer.

Having spent nearly $5 billion to acquire 53 percent of shares of Sabeco, the largest brewer in Vietnam, Thaibev has seen its investment value fall by half.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had negative impacts on the domestic wooden processing industry, but this is also an opportunity for timber enterprises to review their production and business methods maintain stability

Telecommunications providers like VNPT, Viettel and MobiFone will join in the payment market.

Catfish exporters hope that orders from China will increase again as this country has passed the Covid-19 epidemic peak.

The People's Committee of Lạng Sơn Province has sent to the Prime Minister a proposal that Tân Thanh Border gate temporarily stop receiving trucks...

The Vietnamese national ".vn" domain achieved a new milestone, reaching over half a million users by the end of March.

Demand for low-priced social houses and houses for long-term rent was high but incentive policies have not yet encouraged investors.

MSCI Inc has postponed the upgrading of MSCI Kuwait Indexes to emerging market status until November this year instead of next month due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, upsetting Vietnamese investors.

More people are avoiding the use of bank notes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Transport will put component projects of the North-South Expressway out to bid, Minister Nguyen Van The told the Vietnam News Agency on April 14.

Latest news

