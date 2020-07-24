Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/07/2020 09:45:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Improved quality and higher demand boost Vietnam rice export outlook

27/07/2020    08:36 GMT+7

In the first half of this year, rice export value jumped 18.6% year-on-year to US$1.71 billion.

Thanks to improved quality and higher demand, Vietnam’s rice export prices are set to be higher than the same period of last year. In terms of quantity, it is likely that there will be a year-on-year growth due to the opportunity of exporting to new markets, according to Viet Dragon Securities Company (VDSC).

In the first half of this year, rice exports jumped 18.6% year-on-year to US$1.71 billion, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Meanwhile, the export volume increased by 5% year-on-year to 3.5 million tons and the average export price jumped by 13%, reaching US$488 per ton.

Higher export volume was thanks to increased exports to the Philippines (accounting for 39% of Vietnam's rice export) and China (accounting for 13%).

The US Department of Agriculture predicts that the Philippines will have to import approximately three million tons of rice (a slight increase of 3% year-on-year) in the 2019 – 2020 period. That amount will help  fulfill the domestic demand as local supply is estimated to meet only 77% of total national demand (14.3 million tons).

Due to the relatively high price of Thai rice and interruption in the Indian logistic system, a result of the lockdown to control the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam has increased its exports to the Philippines. Exports to that country climbed by 13% year-on-year to reach 1.4 million tons.

Additionally, China also increased its imports from Vietnam as the quantity increased by 59% year-on-year to 458 thousand tons. One of the reasons was a decline in China's domestic rice production (forecast to drop by 1.8 million tons, to 146.7 million tons). Moreover, China has also raised its inventories due to the pandemic.

In contrast, export volume declined in some countries such as Malaysia (-5% year-on-year, to 342 thousand tons), Ivory Coast (-17%, to 214 thousand tons) or Iraq (-50%, to 90 thousand tons).

Overall, VDSC mentioned two other reasons that helped Vietnamese exports: (1) Vietnamese rice image is gradually improving- less pesticides on rice and the advent of the rice strain ST25: “The best rice of the world in 2019”. (2) Vietnam tended to export more high-quality rice as the premium rice accounted for over 60% of total exports, much higher than 10% ten  years ago.

 

Fiercer competition in second half

The Vietnam - EU trade agreement (EVFTA) is expected to take effect from August, helping Vietnam take advantage of the 0% tax with an annual tariff quota of 80,000 tons per year (including 30,000 tons of milled rice and 20,000 tons of un-milled rice and 30,000 tons of jasmine rice).

In addition, the EU will put a 0% tax on broken rice without quota (which is expected to help Vietnam export about 100,000 tons to the EU each year). Also, the EU committed to bring the tax rate to 0% after 3-5 years for rice products. Vietnam’s export volume to the EU in the first half was 13.4 thousand tons, so the remaining in the quota is 66.6 thousand tons (83%).

In the discussion with South Korea, the EU agreed to allocate 20,000 tons of rice to five WTO partners (including Australia, the United States, China, Thailand and Vietnam). South Korea offered a quota of 55,112 tons of rice to Vietnam. In the first half, Vietnam has not exported rice to Korea, so the remaining capacity for the rest of the year is significant.

Recently the Philippines (demand for 300,000 tons of rice), Bangladesh (demand for 200,000 tons of rice), China and Indonesia are also seeking rice to ensure their food supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, in India, the rainy season has provided a large amount of water and the government of India increased the purchasing price of rice. Thus, rice production in India is ample. Indeed, the US Department of Agriculture forecasts that India's export volume in 2019/20 will reach 11 million tons (+12% year-on-year).

In addition, the competition from Indian rice is now very high as the Indian rupee has been weaker, making their offered price much lower than Vietnam and Thailand prices.

In Thailand, the end of the drought has helped the country boost rice production as this year's rainfall is expected to increase. Larger production (export volume is expected to increase by 18% year-on-year) and a more competitive price compared to the first half as the value of the bath has tended to decrease since June. Thai rice is also expected to challenge Vietnam’s exports. Hanoitimes

Ngoc Thuy

Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?

Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?

It will be difficult for Vietnamese businesses to keep stable rice exports to the Philippines in large quantities as currently seen, experts said.

Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year

Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year

Vietnam is likely to reach its rice export target of 6.7 million tonnes this year thanks to favourable market conditions and high global demand, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam imposes tariffs on foreign plastic film
Vietnam imposes tariffs on foreign plastic film
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has applied anti-dumping measures on some products with biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film originating from China, Thailand and Malaysia.

Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects
Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

By fulfiling certain criteria, some foreign investors would receive special treatment, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The construction industry grew 4.5% year-on-year during the first six months of 2020, which was higher than the GDP growth rate of 1.8%.

Korean multinationals suggest solutions to ease difficulties in Covid-19
Korean multinationals suggest solutions to ease difficulties in Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines’ airplanes which have been left idle because of Covid-19 could be used to carry cargo, offering benefits to both the air carrier and export companies.

Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The State Audit Office of Vietnam requested the police to investigate the case.

EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The European Commission (EC) has given the green light for Vietnam’s exporters to extend the deadline of applying for the registered exporter system (REX) until late 2020, 

Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&amp;A deals
Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&A deals
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The southern real estate market has witnessed a series of impressive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals. This trend is expected to be more vibrant in the near future. 

Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

It will be difficult for Vietnamese businesses to keep stable rice exports to the Philippines in large quantities as currently seen, experts said.

E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

 E-wallet service providers want to extend the deadline for users to complete identity verification.

Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially reduced revenue for both household businesses (HBs) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), 

VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties
VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 epidemic which broke out six months ago has seriously affected textile and garment companies.

VN Government urged to open economy to 17 partners
VN Government urged to open economy to 17 partners
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The 17 economies determine 90 percent of Vietnam’s foreign investment, 80 percent of international trade and 80 percent of foreign travelers to Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam’s 2020 growth at 3%

Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) does not want condotels converted into houses and does not want to grant ‘red books’ (land-use right certificates) to all apartments.

Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion
Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

Fifteen Japanese firms chose Vietnam as the destination for their production expansion within the Japanese government’s programme to support Japanese firms to diversify their value chains in foreign countries, according to JETRO.

Vietnam Banks Association urges MIC to reduce telecommunication charges
Vietnam Banks Association urges MIC to reduce telecommunication charges
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The Vietnam Banks Association has just sent a dispatch to propose the Ministry of Information and Communications lower charges for banking services via SMS.

Ministry launches PayGov to upgrade national public portal
Ministry launches PayGov to upgrade national public portal
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched a national payment support gateway (PayGov) yesterday in Ha Noi in the latest move to boost e-government in Vietnam.

R&amp;D spending key to join global supply chain: executives
R&D spending key to join global supply chain: executives
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

Challenges will overwhelm opportunities for Vietnamese part suppliers if they are unable to find ways to upgrade technology and meet international production standards, business executives said on July 24.

Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year
Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

Vietnam is likely to reach its rice export target of 6.7 million tonnes this year thanks to favourable market conditions and high global demand, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 25
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

HSBC: Vietnam has growing attractiveness as business destination

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 