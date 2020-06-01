Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/06/2020 09:52:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Inconsistent policies burden VN automobile industry

 
 
03/06/2020    09:41 GMT+7

Car sales dropped sharply by 40 percent in Q1 2020 as several industries cannot reach agreement on solutions to develop the automobile industry.

The car sales in Q1 reported by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) were the lowest since 2016: 52,557 cars were sold, a 32.8 percent decrease compared with the same period last year.

Inconsistent policies burden VN automobile industry

This included 33,174 domestically assembled cars (- 28 percent) and 19,383 imported cars (- 39 percent).

The association has asked for a 50 percent vehicle registration tax cut to be applied to domestically assembled cars and other preferences, emphasizing that the support is necessary to help automobile manufacturers overcome current difficulties.

While the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) advocates the idea, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) has shown its disagreement. 

The car sales in Q1 reported by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) were the lowest since 2016: 52,557 cars were sold, a 32.8 percent decrease compared with the same period last year.

MOF affirmed that if Vietnam does this, it may violate WTO’s commitment on non-discriminatory treatment between domestically made products and imports.

 

However, MOIT insists on the registration tax reduction. In reply to the MOF warning, MOIT said it has learned international experience and found that some WTO members apply similar measures without meeting reactions from other countries.

Meanwhile, some analysts don’t think the 50 percent vehicle registration tax cut will help develop the automobile industry.

They said the registration tax accounts for a very small proportion of the total value of a car. People buy cars if they have good financial conditions and need to use cars, not because the registration tax is low.

Enterprises have also complained about the problems with car imports. The Indonesian government, in an effort to restrict contacts to prevent the coronavirus spread, has decided to suspend the granting of C/O form D (certificate of origin for the products sourced from ASEAN). This C/O has been replaced with a new form with QR Code and electronic C/O.

The problem is that the unit of measurement on the invoices doesn’t match with the unit of measurement on C/O. As a result, the new C/O is not accepted by Vietnam’s customs agencies.

Meanwhile, if importers submit the C/O 30 days or more late, they won’t be able to enjoy preferential tariffs as stipulated in CEPT (Common Effective Preferential Tariff).

Car importers also complain that the administrative procedures are too complicated and take too much time, money and labor force.

Meanwhile, state management agencies can use electronic declaration services with connections between customs and registration agencies. If so, enterprises would not have to spend too much time on procedural papers and save money for production recovery.

Automobile manufacturers had to halt operations for a couple of weeks in April when the Prime Minister launched the social distancing policy. However, most of them have resumed operation. 

Mai Lan

With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever

With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever

If the government agrees to slash taxes and fees for domestically assembled cars, this will be a ‘doping dose’ for domestic automobile manufacturers and consumers.

VN automobile sales fall to 5-year low

VN automobile sales fall to 5-year low

Car sales have dropped to a 5-year low and may continue to slide if the pandemic persists.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam gov't greenlights Mobile Money
Vietnam gov't greenlights Mobile Money
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The regulation on mobile payment will not allow users to recharge from scratch cards but they must conduct deposits and withdrawals from the registered bank account.

IFRS adoption roadmap raises challenges to property businesses
IFRS adoption roadmap raises challenges to property businesses
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The recent Ministry of Finance (MoF) ruling to adopt IFRS will send ripples across real estate businesses, especially those with extensive asset portfolios.

VN maritime transport become frozen because of Covid-19
VN maritime transport become frozen because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

While maritime passenger transport firms were paralyzed soon after Covid-19 broke out, cargo transport firms still saw growth.

State bank to remove barriers to preferential-loan access
State bank to remove barriers to preferential-loan access
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam will consider simplifying lending procedures to help COVID-19-affected firms easily access preferential interest rate loans, SBV Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu said.

Chinese contractor demands US$50m for system operation of Cat Linh-Ha Dong project
Chinese contractor demands US$50m for system operation of Cat Linh-Ha Dong project
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

While the completion date of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project in Hanoi is not yet known and the inspection dossiers have not been completed,

Major infrastructure projects move at slow pace
Major infrastructure projects move at slow pace
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Major infrastructure projects, especially in the southern key economic zone, are moving at a snail’s pace due mainly to slow site clearance and capital disbursement, according to a report the Government recently sent to the National Assembly.

Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?
Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Within two months, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) slashed interest rates twice to support the economy.

Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may move marginally up as investors look forward to foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complete their quarterly investment reviews.

Productivity should be put at center of Vietnam’s development strategy: WB
Productivity should be put at center of Vietnam’s development strategy: WB
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

In a recent report titled “Vibrant Vietnam: Forging the Foundation of a High-Income Economy”, the World Bank has suggested that a productivity-driven development model,

When will the US become the No 1 foreign investor in Vietnam?
When will the US become the No 1 foreign investor in Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Large-scale production relocating out of China is offering a golden opportunity for Vietnam to attract high-quality US investment.

Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The recent interest rate cuts by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have little impact on the Vietnamese stock market.

Sci-Tech Ministry promotes tech transfer, investment promotion
Sci-Tech Ministry promotes tech transfer, investment promotion
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Climate Innovation Centre (VCIC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) is implementing programmes to help domestic firms find strategic partners in technology, finance and trade.

Proposal to limit higher-end residences brings controversy
Proposal to limit higher-end residences brings controversy
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The recent proposal from the Ministry of Construction to limit new investment in high-end residential property, including villas and high-rise apartments, 

Mobile app launched to match Vietnamese, Australian enterprises
Mobile app launched to match Vietnamese, Australian enterprises
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

A business-matching mobile app called Viet-Aus Trade has been launched by the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia to help connect enterprises in the two countries.

Vietnamese agriculture sector takes advantage from COVID-19
Vietnamese agriculture sector takes advantage from COVID-19
VIDEOicon  02/06/2020 

COVID-19 has prompted many economic sectors and their players to change. Some sectors have done quite well in renovating and made certain achievements.

Supporting start-ups to adapt to new normal
Supporting start-ups to adapt to new normal
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

Le Toan Thang, deputy director of the National Start-up Support Centre, talks on assisting Vietnamese start-ups in the post-COVID-19 recovery phase.

Dutch at forefront of new EU investment activities
Dutch at forefront of new EU investment activities
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

The National Assembly has begun scrutinising a plan to adopt the hallmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, marking a milestone in the process of translating the deal into reality.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 2
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 2
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

New firms up 36 percent in May

FDI attraction - one of five key solutions to post-Coronavirus economic recovery
FDI attraction - one of five key solutions to post-Coronavirus economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) capital flows over the recent five months of 2020 only decreases compared to the same period last year but rises against the same period of the previous years.

Vietnam vows to 'catch' new FDI flow
Vietnam vows to 'catch' new FDI flow
BUSINESSicon  02/06/2020 

Gaining great achievements in the fight against Covid-19 with membership in many FTAs, Vietnam can attract FDI but it is not the only country competing for projects.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 