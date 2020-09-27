Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/09/2020 17:33:33 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Increasing agricultural quality through new EU deal

29/09/2020    17:27 GMT+7

The historic EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has been in force for nearly two months now.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong talked how the agricultural sector has availed of the deal’s benefits and what suite of measures will come out in the rest of the year to expand the gains and reach annual development targets.

1510p18 increasing agricultural quality through new eu deal
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong

Since the enforcement of the EVFTA, many agricultural producers have made inroads into the European Union. What leads to their success in accessing the new market?

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) last week worked with the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai to start export shipments of coffee and fresh passion fruit to the EU, and teamed up with Ben Tre province in the Mekong Delta to accelerate shipments of fruit to this market after accessing the tariff incentives from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Earlier, the south-central province of Ninh Thuan celebrated the first shrimp exports that are eligible for EVFTA benefits. These positive outcomes followed the agricultural sector’s thorough preparations for the deal.

The signing of the EVFTA brings many advantages. Firstly, it helps beef up exports to this important market in product categories where Vietnam holds an advantage such as shrimp, coffee, fruits, and rice.

Secondly, through the deal, we can get access to cutting-edge processing technology from the EU by attracting foreign direct investment.

Thirdly, local businesses can improve management expertise via cooperating with European counterparts on management training for mutual development.

To access these advantages, right from the start, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, businesses, and farmers have been actively preparing to meet the EU’s conditions, while restructuring production to create links from input material preparation to deep processing and consumption. This has helped local agricultural businesses to avail themselves of the EVFTA benefits after the deal came into power. Preliminary statistics show that one month after the EVFTA came into force in August, Vietnam’s export value to the EU surged by 15-17 per cent on-month.

Alongside support from state bodies, businesses play a key role in capitalising on EVFTA opportunities. How do you assess the role of pioneering businesses in promoting Vietnamese agricultural exports in the EU?

Clearly, businesses are the nucleus of the production chain by not only applying science and technology but also streamlining trade and exports.

It is crucial to provide the support businesses need, including small businesses, foreign-invested ones, and particularly those in rural and remote areas. This will help the creation of smooth links with farmers to establish close chains for modern agriculture and ensure the success of the agricultural sector.

 

What are the most important measures to help Vietnamese businesses conquer the EU market?

Restructuring production to ensure compliance with food safety and origin of goods rules is of great importance, as without it, the tremendous opportunities from the EVFTA would stay out of reach.

The MARD will continue working closely with businesses and encouraging firms to concentrate on product categories where Vietnam holds an advantage like fruit and vegetables, seafood, and cash crops. We will also push up chain-based production with a close eye on product quality and will ensure that businesses have the necessary skills to succeed in their new environment.

More radical and sustainable solutions are needed in the long haul to promote chain-based production and tighten links with farmers to establish closed production chains from input material preparation to processing and sale.

The EU has significance far beyond a simple export market. Successful exportation to this market will attest to the production capacity of Vietnamese farmers and will be a clear indicator that “Made in Vietnam” goods have the capacity to pass any market gate.

Could the agricultural sector leverage EU exports to counter the impacts of COVID-19 and reach the $41 billion export target for this year?

Like other sectors, the agricultural sector is doing its utmost to achieve our dual targets for 2020: ensuring pandemic containment and reaching the set goals, including the export target. Right from outset of 2020 we have made great efforts to ensure businesses can maximise their benefits from policy incentives and what we have achieved so far is significant.

Besides inclusion programmes (the national target programme on new rural development and agricultural restructuring programme), the sector will deploy a raft of other promotion activities. For instance, in the rest of the year, about 10-12 major projects would be kicked off, mainly focusing on agricultural processing.

With the determination of the agricultural sector as a whole, we believe we can reach the full-year projections. VIR

Thu Phuong

Vietnam’s rice exports to EU sell at good prices

Vietnam’s rice exports to EU sell at good prices

With the new EVFTA, more and more Vietnamese rice is being shipped to the EU. Scented rice in particular is being sold at high prices.

Vietnam’s farm produce gears up for EU under new trade agreement

Vietnam’s farm produce gears up for EU under new trade agreement

Meeting quality standards and enjoying preferential tariffs from the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s key farm produce such as rice, fruit, coffee and seafood are rushing to head for the EU market.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 29
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Investors seeking piece of PPP cake

FTSE Russell keeps Vietnam at secondary emerging market level
FTSE Russell keeps Vietnam at secondary emerging market level
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam remains a secondary emerging market following the latest market re-classification by the British analytics and data solution provider FTSE Russell.

‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

Overlapping laws and contradictory regulations are causing problems for many businesses and individuals.

US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
FEATUREicon  1 giờ trước 

Among the countries running a race to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), Vietnam is a destination with promised great potential.

Good preparations will breed confidence
Good preparations will breed confidence
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The resumption of foreigners’ entry into Vietnam is one of the urgent tasks to be done to spur economic growth while Vietnam has to remain vigilant to the coronavirus. 

Real estate developers interested in emerging markets
Real estate developers interested in emerging markets
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

There is a trend of real estate developers moving their investments from big cities of Hanoi and HCM City to other localities, experts have said.

EU increases investment connection with Vietnamese businesses
EU increases investment connection with Vietnamese businesses
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Enterprises from a number of EU member countries have already made efforts to take full advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and make moves into the Vietnamese market.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 28
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Construction on expressway component projects slated for September 30

Foreign capital still heads to manufacturing, processing
Foreign capital still heads to manufacturing, processing
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

The total amount of foreign investment poured into Vietnam this year to September 20 reached 21.2 billion USD, equivalent to 81.8 percent of the same period last year, reported the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

Nearly 500 readers took part in an online seminar with Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, on the topic: Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response.

Vietnamese banks take cautious approach to foreign ownership limit
Vietnamese banks take cautious approach to foreign ownership limit
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Vietnamese banks assets are taking different approaches to their foreign ownership limit to counter the effects of the pandemic.

As bank deposit interest rates fall, people prefer investing in real estate
As bank deposit interest rates fall, people prefer investing in real estate
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Individual investors are increasingly buying real estate bonds and land rather than depositing money in banks, which have reduced interest rates on deposits.

Vietnam to use e-stamp for tobacco and alcohol products
Vietnam to use e-stamp for tobacco and alcohol products
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

E-stamps will be used for imported tobacco and alcohol products that are subjected to excise taxes, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Mobile money regulations explained
Mobile money regulations explained
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

As businesses in Vietnam race to provide financial services for the unbanked and underbanked population through various fintech solutions, the Vietnamese government is closely following this industry trend 

The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses
The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses
FEATUREicon  28/09/2020 

Amid the health crisis and ongoing trade tensions between major economies, Japan’s enterprises are looking to diversify their production lines and supply chains in multiple markets.

Deadline for luxury tax payment on auto manufacturers extended
Deadline for luxury tax payment on auto manufacturers extended
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

The decision on allowing car manufacturers to extend the luxury tax payment deadline will help them maintain cash flow amid the Covid-19 pandemic and stimulate demand.

Hanoi Old Quarter hotels up for sale due to Covid-19
Hanoi Old Quarter hotels up for sale due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

Many hotels in Hanoi’s Old Quarter area are for sale due to big losses resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Long An international port’s phase 1 inaugurated
Long An international port’s phase 1 inaugurated
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

The Dong Tam Group held an inauguration ceremony for the first phase of the Long An International Port in Tan Lap commune, Can Giuoc district, the southern province of Long An on September 26.

Bright prospects for fisheries sector in final quarter
Bright prospects for fisheries sector in final quarter
BUSINESSicon  27/09/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic could provide a good opportunity for the Vietnamese fisheries sector to increase its share in oversea markets, especially with foreign rivals engulfed by lockdowns or other forms of restrictions, experts have said.

Taking Vietnamese mooncakes to the world
Taking Vietnamese mooncakes to the world
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Mooncakes are among many types of Vietnamese cakes successfully exported to foreign markets. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 