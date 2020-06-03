Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/06/2020 16:23:20 (GMT +7)
Industry-Trade Ministry contradicts rumor about Sabeco share buyback

 
 
04/06/2020    16:20 GMT+7

The Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 3 refuted a rumor stating that it would buy back 53% of Saigon Beer, Alcohol and Beverage Corporation's (Sabeco) shares from Thaibev.

A man loads Sabeco’s Saigon-branded beer crates onto a truck – PHOTO: THANH HOA

According to rumors, Thai investor Thaibev that holds 53% of Sabeco's shares is seeking to sell them to another investor. However, foreign breweries are uninterested in the deal, while the Ministry of Industry and Trade, which holds 36% of Sabeco's shares, would reportedly buy Thaibev’s shares at VND130,000 per share.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai disputed this, saying, “Vietnam is trying to recover the economy and help businesses resume operations. There will not be any deals that affect the safe investment environment.”

The ministry earlier rejected a rumor that Sabeco would be sold to a Chinese investor in October 2019.

In a document sent to the Singapore Exchange on May 29, on which ThaiBev is listed, the Thai investor confirmed that it is not seeking buyers for Sabeco's shares.

In late 2017, ThaiBev spent over US$4.8 billion buying 53.59% of Sabeco’s shares from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

After the deal, Sabeco operated efficiently until the Government issued Decree 100 banning drink driving, followed by the Covid-19 outbreak, which saw the company’s revenue and profit fall in 2019 and the early months of 2020. SGT

Lan Nhi

 
ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco

ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco

ThaiBev affirms that Vietnam “continues to be one of ThaiBev’s core markets."

How is Sabeco faring now?

How is Sabeco faring now?

Having spent nearly $5 billion to acquire 53 percent of shares of Sabeco, the largest brewer in Vietnam, Thaibev has seen its investment value fall by half.

 
 

