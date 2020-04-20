Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:24:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Inspection team set up to check rice volume stuck at ports

 
 
20/04/2020    13:27 GMT+7

An interdisciplinary inspection team led by the Ministry of Industry and Trade has been established to work with agencies to determine how much rice is stuck at ports so that the ministry can come up with an appropriate rice export plan.

Inspection team set up to check rice volume stuck at ports hinh anh 1

Rice loaded for export 

The inspection team is led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh, and the team’s deputy head is Director of the Import and Export Department Phan Van Chinh.

The team includes leaders of the Agricultural Products Processing and Market Development Department and Department of Crop Production (Ministry of Agricultural and Rural development), General Department of Customs (Ministry of Finance), Department of Economic Security (Ministry of Public Security), and the Vietnam Food Association.

The mission of the team is to work with customs authorities and a number of agencies to determine the actual amount of rice volume at ports. The team will then write a report on the rice export situation in April and recommend measures to regulate rice exports in May. This will be submitted to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The team’s working time is expected to be from April 20 to April 24 and will dissolve upon completion of the task.

The establishment of the inspection team arose after chaotic developments occurred when the General Department of Customs began accepting online customs declarations from rice exporters on April 12 after the Government approved the resumption of rice exports but capped them at around 400,000 tonnes for April.

 

Many rice exporters were left disappointed since the quota of 400,000 tonnes was reached within only three hours. And many firms with rice consignments stuck at ports were unable to submit declarations.

In recent days, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has received many documents from rice exporters saying that the opening of the e-customs declaration software system has not been transparent since many firms have not received prior notice.

Some said that they could not access the system due to system error. In addition, some companies said that they had successfully submitted declaration forms, but the forms then disappeared on the e-customs system./.

Vietnamese rice exporters surprised with the quick end of export quota

Vietnamese rice exporters surprised with the quick end of export quota

Many rice exporters were left surprised because the export quota of 400,000 tonnes of rice in April ended quickly in just three hours.  

Trade Ministry issues rice export quotas this month under PM permission

Trade Ministry issues rice export quotas this month under PM permission

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has signed on decision announcing the rice export quota for April after the Prime Minister gave the green light to resume exporting the product.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vung Tau: one step closer towards building US$1 billion airport
Vung Tau: one step closer towards building US$1 billion airport
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Ba Ria-Vung Tau has just approved the site for the $1 billion relocation project of the existing Vung Tau airport.

Thriving health apps conquer local market
Thriving health apps conquer local market
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The international health emergency currently plaguing the world has initiated a surging demand in digital healthcare in Vietnam, opening doors for telemedicine startups offering solutions that go well with social distancing efforts. 

Auto exports target 100,000 products
Auto exports target 100,000 products
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnamese automobile manufacturers are cherishing the dream of entering the world market.

A catalyst for digital change
A catalyst for digital change
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

There is no time when speed matters more than when a pandemic strikes, and what is unfolding with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide speaks volumes to this. 

VN banks still register encouraging performance amid COVID-19
VN banks still register encouraging performance amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Many banks are posting optimistic business results as the full force of the disruptions of the global COVID-19 pandemic are not felt in their operations yet.

Vietnam remains attractive destination to investors
Vietnam remains attractive destination to investors
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

With COVID-19 and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike, experts have predicted.

Logistics groups roll out schemes to avert doldrums
Logistics groups roll out schemes to avert doldrums
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on supply chains globally, logistics firms in Vietnam have experienced decline in revenue but are mustering the strength to overcome the challenges ahead.

COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over the global economy, the HCM City office space market has not been badly affected this year, according to property consultancy companies.

VN agriculture out in the cold for credit
VN agriculture out in the cold for credit
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam has directed the banking sector to develop a VND250 trillion ($10.87 billion) credit support programme to help companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Cash-strapped local businesses hunting for foreign M&amp;A deals
Cash-strapped local businesses hunting for foreign M&A deals
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The coronavirus crisis is expected to create mergers and acquisitions opportunities for foreign dealmakers in the coming months as cash-starved Vietnamese companies seek funding to overcome their difficulties.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 20
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 20
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Banking fees reduced for businesses providing transportation services

VN banks change key personnel, cut wages and bonuses
VN banks change key personnel, cut wages and bonuses
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Banks have cut wages of high-ranking executives to cope with the effects of Covid-19.

Consumer finance in Vietnam charm foreign players
Consumer finance in Vietnam charm foreign players
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

As Vietnam has a fertile consumer finance market, more foreign players are considering joining the bandwagon by tying up with local peers.

Housing prices unlikely to drop despite pandemic: experts
Housing prices unlikely to drop despite pandemic: experts
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Experts believe that the real estate market is unlikely to fall into a crisis and housing prices will remain stable because market demand remained high while supply is limited.

Transitioning the country towards a more feasible energy system fit for the future
Transitioning the country towards a more feasible energy system fit for the future
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been an important source of energy for countries worldwide. According to a recent Norwegian-based report, 42 countries are importing LNG to balance their local insufficiency of energy.

Positive signs in COVID-19 prevention buoy VN-Index up
Positive signs in COVID-19 prevention buoy VN-Index up
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Thanks to positive signs in COVID-19 prevention, the VN-Index had a fabulous run since early April.

Solar power grows 28-fold in Vietnam's energy mix
Solar power grows 28-fold in Vietnam's energy mix
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

In the first three months, EVN mobilised 2.76 billion kWh of renewable energy, including 2.31 billion kWh of solar power, signifying a 28-fold increase on-year.

Two foreign banks' representative offices have licences withdrawn
Two foreign banks' representative offices have licences withdrawn
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has withdrawn the licences of the representative offices of Kookmin from South Korea and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan
EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) group has required the Ministry of Industyr and Trade (MoIT) to publish the list of grid-connected solar power projects which were added to the power planning of Ninh Thuan.

Transparency key for aiding businesses: expert
Transparency key for aiding businesses: expert
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Vice-Chairman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises To Hoai Nam spoke about the Government’s support policies for enterprises impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 