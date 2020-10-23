Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Interest rates at record low, banks entice clients with car loans

30/10/2020    10:00 GMT+7

Commercial banks are competing fiercely with each other to disburse car loans. Both lending interest rates and car prices are at a record low.

The lending interest rates offered by banks are very reasonable. ShinhanBank offers three options with interest rates of 7.5 percent for the first 12 months, 8 percent for the first 24 months and 8.6 percent for the first 36 months.

Interest rates at record low, banks entice clients with car loans

After enjoying the preferential rate periods, the interest rate is 9.4 percent on outstanding loans.

Woori Bank, another foreign bank, is providing loans with the interest rate of 7 percent per annum, applied to the first 12 months. Hong Leong Bank is lending at 7.55 percent per annum for the first 12 months and 8.55 percent for the first 24 months. Meanwhile, Standard Chartered is offering loans with the interest rate of 7.25 percent for the first 12 months, 8.49 percent for the first 24 months and 8.75 percent for the first 36 months.

Among Vietnamese banks, TP Bank is providing loans to fund car purchases with the interest rate of 7.5 percent per annum which may be fixed for up to 24 months, depending on clients’ demands. The loans are up to 75 percent of the value of cars.

VietinBank, one of the ‘big four banks’, is lending at 7.7 percent per annum for the first 12 months. Saigon-Hanoi Bank applies the interest rate of 6.8 percent for the first six months.

Analysts say that the lending interest rate, at 7.5-8.5 percent on average, is very attractive at this moment.

Most commercial banks are offering loans to fund car purchases by installment. The preferential interest rates are between 7 percent and 9 percent, depending on buyers’ income and value of cars. After the preferential period, the interest rates will float, 9.4-13 percent.

 

Clients just need to prove they have jobs and stable monthly income of VND10 million or higher. The disbursement will be made after 6-48 hours after the application.

The lending interest rates in preferential period are nearly equal to the 6-36 month term deposit interest rates of many commercial banks.

Analysts said banks have to ease lending interest rates and lure car buyers because capital is plentiful, while demand from businesses is low because of Covid-19.

They said that it is the right time to buy cars as manufacturers are running attractive sale promotion programs. Besides, car buyers from now to the end of the year can enjoy a 50 percent reduction in vehicle registration tax.

With the tax reduction and preferences offered by manufacturers, people can save up to hundreds of million dong if they buy cars now. 

Tran Thuy

VN central bank further cuts benchmark interest rate to aid economy

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 30 announced its decision to lower the benchmark interest rate as part of efforts to support the national economy amid difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As bank deposit interest rates fall, people prefer investing in real estate

Individual investors are increasingly buying real estate bonds and land rather than depositing money in banks, which have reduced interest rates on deposits.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam leading ASEAN-wide aims
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

ASEAN member states under the chair of Vietnam are beefing up efforts to fight the lingering coronavirus pandemic and prepare a recovery plan that will facilitate investment and trade inflows across the region.

Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

To own a super luxury car, one has to pay tens of billions of dong in taxes and fees, which are 3-4 times higher than imported car prices.

New deals offering scope for Japanese businesses
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam and Japan are entering new horizons for further bilateral investment ties, with the former becoming a key market for the latter’s businesses to shore up their supply chains overseas.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 29
BUSINESSicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnam emerges as FDI hub in Asia: Eurasian Times

Growing trade remedies a sign of rising export activity
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

As Vietnam is continuously increasing its presence and exploring new export markets, applied trade remedies against domestic producers and their goods have become more frequent.

Vietnam Railway Corporation braces for $85 million loss
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) faces the most difficult period in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding in central Vietnam.

Smart energy to grow with smart urban development
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

As smart energy plays an important role in smart urban areas, Vietnam plans to develop smarter, cleaner, greener and more sustainable energy resources for its cities, said experts at a recent summit in Hanoi.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 28
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

Dong Nai to open three huge industrial parks

Demand for organic farm produce on the rise in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

Demand for organic products has been rising sharply globally including in Vietnam, and this is good news for businesses investing in them, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Why are Vietnamese Facebook posts that sell goods being prohibited?
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

Online sellers on Facebook have complained that they cannot sell their goods.

Vietnam’s mobile ad market expected to hit $211 million in 2020
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

The mobile advertising market in Vietnam is expected to reach $211 million by the end of this year, according to the “Vietnam Mobile & Smartphone Application Report in the first half of 2020” released by Appota Group.

Crafting a complete framework for online services
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

Some articles of draft Decree No.72/2013/ND-CP regarding the management, provision and use of internet services and online information have come up against contrasting opinions, mostly from overseas companies providing related services in Vietnam. 

Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses
FEATUREicon  28/10/2020 

Businesses following the sharing economy model are facing problems in tax declaration. Because of the lack of regulations, the taxation body may be taxing inaccurately or missing taxpayers.

Securities companies report big profits, but Viet Capital sees sharp fall in profits
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

Viet Capital Securities (VCSC) of Nguyen Thanh Phuong has been showing signs of decline recently, but the stock market is brightening with strong liquidity.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 27
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

Industry - trade sector to ensure enough goods for traditional lunar new year

Explore “Senses of Thai in Vietnam” at MM Mega Market
BUSINESSicon  29/10/2020 

MM Mega Market Vietnam (MMVN) has announced the program “Senses of Thai in Vietnam” that aims to bring the cultural experiences and cuisine of Thailand to Vietnam at a time when international travel is limited.

Transport ministry requests plan to exit hospital
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has asked the State capital management committee to soon move its ownership of the Transport Hospital JSC to the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC).

$30 milion battery factory opens in Binh Phuoc
BUSINESSicon  28/10/2020 

The handover ceremony of the GPPD factory project between the general contractor - WorldSteel Group and the investor - GPPD Energy Co., Ltd. took place on October 19 at Becamex Industrial Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

Urgent electricity projects proceeding slowly
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

The problems arising during site clearance and the lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic have led to the slow implementation of the 500KV transmission line circuit 3 project.

Trade remedies imposed on Vietnamese goods surge
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

Vietnam was among four countries worldwide subject to the largest number of trade remedies from January to September 2020, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

