Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/04/2020 10:26:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

International insurers fortify local presence

 
 
27/04/2020    10:12 GMT+7

With the current global situation bringing various sectors to their knees, foreign insurers are turning the tide against the gloomy economy by ramping up their presence in Vietnam’s insurance market.

international insurers fortify local presence hinh 0
Local insurers like BMI are being eyed on by foreign shareholders, Photo: Le Toan

Just a few days ago, leading pan-Asian insurer FWD Group confirmed securing regulatory approval to proceed with the previously announced acquisition of Vietcombank-Cardif Life Insurance (VCLI), a joint venture between leading state-owned Vietcombank and French partner BNP Paribas Cardif.

The tie-up, rumoured to be worth anywhere between US$400 million and US$1 billion, is slated to strengthen FWD’s presence in Vietnam as well as underline the company’s continued confidence in the long-term growth potential of Vietnam. FWD is looking forward to officially welcoming the newly-acquired business’ employees, business partners, and customers in due course.

“I’m thrilled that we can finally begin this new exciting chapter and I’d like to personally welcome all the staff, salesforce, and customers of VCLI to FWD and look forward to working together to grow our business, bring fresh and positive experiences to our customers, and ultimately change the way people feel about insurance,” said FWD Group CEO Huynh Thanh Phong.

In another case, German-based HDI Global SE expanded its presence in PetroVietnam Insurance (PVI) in last December by pouring US$5.5 million to raise its stakes from 41.05 to 42.78%. Funderburk Lighthouse Ltd., is another foreign major shareholder of PVI with 11.73%.

“We are the clear winner of the industrial insurance race in Vietnam, which will be a contributing factor of our expansion to the non-life insurance sector,” said Jens H. Wohlthat, chairman of the board at PVI Holdings cum member of HDI Global SE’s board of directors. “Investing in PVI is our trump card to keep one step ahead of competitors in the Southeast Asian market as well as in other countries,” he added.

Notably, State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) recently reaffirmed its ambition of divesting 85 state-owned enterprises, including local insurers such as BVH and Bao Minh Insurance (BMI), among others.

A few months ago, Japan-headquartered insurer Sumitomo Life registered to purchase more than 41.4 million shares of local insurance and finance group Bao Viet Holdings (BVH). The additional investment of VND4 trillion (US$174 million) has lifted Sumitomo’s ownership at BVH to 22.09%.

Even though BMI’s foreign ownership is capped at 49%, its two major shareholders – AXA from France and Firstland from Hong Kong – are expressing their appetite about buying more stakes in BMI.

With SCIC’s strong will in speeding up equitisation, BVH and BMI could catch the eyes of overseas groups that wish to hold all the aces in Vietnam’s insurance sector, such as Prudential.

 

As a subsidiary of Prudential Plc. – a leading global financial group headquartered in the United Kingdom – Prudential Vietnam has been operating here for over 20 years. Prudential Vietnam offers products focused on protection, savings, and investment via its nationwide network of partnerships with eight reputable banks and 366 hospitals and clinics as of March.

The Republic of Korea's insurer Hanwha Life, meanwhile, increased its charter capital to US$233 million in 2018 – a bold move demonstrating its long-term development in the country.

Previously, Mirae Asset Life Insurance – another South Korean business – also increased its footprint in the local insurance sector by acquiring a 50% stake in Prevoir Vietnam Life Insurance, marking its first venture into the Southeast Asian country’s market.

Other international players have entered ventures in Vietnam, with Samsung Fire & Marine acquiring a 20% stake in PJICO, the insurance arm of Petrolimex. British insurer Aviva and Canadian counterpart Sun Life have also bought out the entirety of their Vietnamese joint ventures.

As the Vietnamese market is full of potential, Sun Life has continued to increase charter capital from VND2.57 trillion (US$109.37 million) to VND5.07 trillion (US$215.76 million). This has enhanced its financial capacity to invest in a leading client experience through digitalisation and investment in distribution, such as a partnership with TPBank.

Vietnam is home to 17 service providers in life insurance businesses and 29 service providers in non-life insurance. As of March, there were five insurance companies with the charter capital over VND5 trillion (US$212.83 million) while FWD is the only insurer surpassing VND10 trillion (US$425.66 million).

Vietnam has set the minimum capital requirement of companies that offer life insurance products at VND400 billion (US$17 million) and non-life insurance products at VND1 trillion (US$43.47million). Therefore, the recent moves of international companies to inject more capital into the Vietnamese market reflect the attractiveness of the market as well as their preparation for a marathon.

According to the General Statistics Office, despite the impact of the pandemic, Vietnam’s insurance business activities reached record highs in the first quarter of 2020 with an estimated increase of 16% compared to the same period last year. Life insurance premium revenue increased by 21%, while non-life insurance rose by 8% in the given period. VIR

COVID-19 brings more business to insurers

COVID-19 brings more business to insurers

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far hurt many businesses in the country, except the insurance industry.

Foreign capital to flow into non-life insurers on hopes of State divestment

Foreign capital to flow into non-life insurers on hopes of State divestment

State divestment is expected to lure foreign investors into and lift Vietnam’s non-life insurance market.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 27
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 27
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

How to eliminate trade conflicts after implementation of EVFTA

Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

While gaining advantage in the first quarter of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnamese drug giants are predicted to face challenges in the upcoming months due to faults in the global ingredient supply chain.

Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders
Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

From April 23, ride-hailing apps in Vietnam have resumed operations in some localities after the three-week suspension in response to social distancing orders.

VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce
VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19 has been praised by international media.

Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics
Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam imported more than 46,402 tonnes of pork and related products as of April 13, rocketing over 300 percent from the same period last year, according to the Department of Animal Health.

More foreign fashion brands come to Vietnam
More foreign fashion brands come to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Following Zara and H&M, Uniqlo has arrived in Hanoi following its earlier opening in HCM City.

11 localities top 1 billion USD in exports in Q1
11 localities top 1 billion USD in exports in Q1
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Eleven provinces and cities had exports of more than 1 billion USD in the first quarter and accounted for 78 percent of the nation’s entire exports.

Central localities call for $215 million property investment projects
Central localities call for $215 million property investment projects
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Da Nang and Thua Thien-Hue have approved some key property projects for construction in the third quarter of this year, calling for investment to help recover the real estate market growth that was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 26
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 26
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

Discount programmes launched by supermarkets after end of lockdown

Digital economy expected to add 30% to GDP by 2030
Digital economy expected to add 30% to GDP by 2030
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

The country wants to raise the digital economy’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) to 20 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 25
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 25
BUSINESSicon  25/04/2020 

Restrictions on export of medical masks proposed

State-owned banks told to sacrifice profits to support businesses
State-owned banks told to sacrifice profits to support businesses
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Deputy Governor of the State Bank Dao Minh Tu said at a conference between the Prime Minister and ministries’ leaders that state-owned banks will have to sacrifice 30-40 percent of profit to help businesses cope with Covid-19.

Will Vietnam issue oil bonds?
Will Vietnam issue oil bonds?
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

Some experts have suggested issuing oil bonds to store oil and petroleum products as oil prices now are low.

Digital economy to be pillar of future society
Digital economy to be pillar of future society
BUSINESSicon  25/04/2020 

The digital and platform economies would become pillars of our future society,

VN automobile sales fall to 5-year low
VN automobile sales fall to 5-year low
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

Car sales have dropped to a 5-year low and may continue to slide if the pandemic persists.

Budget overspending looks likely
Budget overspending looks likely
BUSINESSicon  25/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance forecast a budget overspending at 5-5.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, about 1.5-1.6 percentage points higher than the Government’s plan due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 24
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 24
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Retail sector works to serve more customers online amid COVID-19

Standard Chartered lowers Vietnam’s 2020 growth forecast to 3.3%
Standard Chartered lowers Vietnam’s 2020 growth forecast to 3.3%
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam’s economic growth will slow to 3.3 per cent in 2020 due to increase in external headwinds.

Private investors see risks in transport infrastructure projects
Private investors see risks in transport infrastructure projects
BUSINESSicon  25/04/2020 

Regulatory risks are the biggest barrier to attracting private investors to the infrastructure sector.

Vietnamese businesses go online to survive pandemic
Vietnamese businesses go online to survive pandemic
BUSINESSicon  25/04/2020 

Technology firms in the past have had to spend big money to attract users to online transactions, but because of the pandemic, e-commerce has taken off.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 