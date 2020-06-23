Japanese experts, entrepreneurs to arrive in Vietnam soon: Japanese FM

Some 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs are likely to travel to Vietnam by charter flight from June 25 to 27, according to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Japanese experts come to Vietnam to examine Vietnamese lychee (Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development)

He told the press in Tokyo on June 23 that this is the first step in the process of easing travel restrictions applied by the two countries since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Vietnamese side has allowed the experts and businesspeople to enter provided that they agree to enhanced disease prevention measures, he noted.

Vietnam Airlines flights arranged by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam will take off from Tokyo’s Narita Airport and land at Van Don International Airport in northern Quang Ninh province.

Motegi said on June 19 that Japan and Vietnam agreed to gradually lift travel bans as a way to reopen economic and bilateral exchanges, and it will not take much time to resume travel between the two countries.

Besides Vietnam, Japan is also negotiating with Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand to ease travel restrictions, on the condition that travellers test negative for COVID-19 prior to departure and submit itineraries detailing where they will stay and visit. This will allow entrepreneurs to avoid the mandatory 14-day quarantine period./.VNA