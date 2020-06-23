Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/06/2020 09:50:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Japanese experts, entrepreneurs to arrive in Vietnam soon: Japanese FM

 
 
24/06/2020    08:45 GMT+7

Some 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs are likely to travel to Vietnam by charter flight from June 25 to 27, according to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Japanese experts, entrepreneurs to arrive in Vietnam soon: Japanese FM hinh anh 1

Japanese experts come to Vietnam to examine Vietnamese lychee (Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development)

He told the press in Tokyo on June 23 that this is the first step in the process of easing travel restrictions applied by the two countries since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Vietnamese side has allowed the experts and businesspeople to enter provided that they agree to enhanced disease prevention measures, he noted.

 

Vietnam Airlines flights arranged by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam will take off from Tokyo’s Narita Airport and land at Van Don International Airport in northern Quang Ninh province.

Motegi said on June 19 that Japan and Vietnam agreed to gradually lift travel bans as a way to reopen economic and bilateral exchanges, and it will not take much time to resume travel between the two countries.

Besides Vietnam, Japan is also negotiating with Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand to ease travel restrictions, on the condition that travellers test negative for COVID-19 prior to departure and submit itineraries detailing where they will stay and visit. This will allow entrepreneurs to avoid the mandatory 14-day quarantine period./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Amended investment law to relieve funding burdens
Amended investment law to relieve funding burdens
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

With the strategic plan to attract qualified FDI into Vietnam in the light of the Politburo’s Resolution No.50-NQ/TW, the drafted amendment of the Law on Investment 2014 simplifies licensing procedures for setting up a foreign-invested entity.

Vietnam to go digital through decade of all-purpose action
Vietnam to go digital through decade of all-purpose action
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam has made a new policy move in its journey to transform itself into a digital economy and improve its legal framework, much to the appreciation of investors and businesses.

Europe and Vietnam draw ties together at time of dire need
Europe and Vietnam draw ties together at time of dire need
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The overwhelming positive vote of the Vietnamese National Assembly on the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) confirms the strong Vietnamese commitment

Retailers say rent for retail premised are too expensive
Retailers say rent for retail premised are too expensive
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Chair of the Vietnam Retail Association (VRA) Vu Thi Hau, at a recently held event, complained about the suffering borne by Vietnamese retailers. 

Vietnamese consumers turn to online shopping amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese consumers turn to online shopping amidst COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Criteo recently unveiled the results of its research analysing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the e-commerce landscape.    

Tasty takeovers sorely lacking as 2020 continues to frustrate
Tasty takeovers sorely lacking as 2020 continues to frustrate
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Merger and acquisition deals in Vietnam’s food and beverages arena in the first five months of this year were inevitably subdued due to global slowdowns across the board.

Fruit exports to China down, Vietnam pins hopes on Japan, India
Fruit exports to China down, Vietnam pins hopes on Japan, India
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s litchi can now be exported to the Japanese market, and dragon fruit to India.

Local outlets of Zara possibly subject to major restructuring by Inditex
Local outlets of Zara possibly subject to major restructuring by Inditex
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Losses following COVID-19 caused Zara's parent company Inditex to close many of its fashion shops, and both Vietnamese Zara outlets could be included.    

Dozens of foreign firms fail to register MLM business in Vietnam
Dozens of foreign firms fail to register MLM business in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Only three of the 20 firms lodging an application last year have met all registration criteria to run multi-level marketing (MLM) business in Vietnam.

Foreign-invested enterprises hopeful about plans to list shares on bourse
Foreign-invested enterprises hopeful about plans to list shares on bourse
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), suggesting solutions to help the stock market overcome the Covid-19 crisis, has once again proposed allowing foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) to list on the bourse. 

Trade defence investigations into wood products on the rise
Trade defence investigations into wood products on the rise
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Although accounting for a small proportion of the total trade defence cases, investigations into wood products are on the rise.

In Vietnam, M&amp;A 'wave' strong in Covid-19 crisis
In Vietnam, M&A 'wave' strong in Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Many companies have been sold during the COVID-19 crisis due to lack of capital and longterm financial durability.

Suitable tiered pricing mechanism urged for Vietnam's electricity sector
Suitable tiered pricing mechanism urged for Vietnam's electricity sector
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is proposing reducing power price tiers from the current six to five levels.

Vietnam's auto consumers expected to enjoy 50 percent cut in registration fee
Vietnam's auto consumers expected to enjoy 50 percent cut in registration fee
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has officially asked the Government to cut 50 percent of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles.

ASEAN, partner nations set to restore multilateral trade mechanisms
ASEAN, partner nations set to restore multilateral trade mechanisms
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The 10th Meeting on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) can be considered an opportunity for regional countries to affirm that they will soon be able to overcome the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) 

$43mn solar power plant inaugurated in Ninh Thuan
$43mn solar power plant inaugurated in Ninh Thuan
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The 45-MW Phuoc Ninh solar power plant was officially inaugurated in Thuan Nam district in south-central Ninh Thuan province on June 22.

Listed firms buy more treasury stocks to prevent price falls
Listed firms buy more treasury stocks to prevent price falls
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Many listed companies plan to buy tens of trillions of dong in treasury stocks.

Finance Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
Finance Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20% to 30% to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions the Ministry of Finance made public for comments.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 23
BUSINESSicon  23/06/2020 

Experts: Night-time economy expected to boost Hanoi tourism

Vietnamese shrimp industry sees bright prospects after Covid-19
Vietnamese shrimp industry sees bright prospects after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The shrimp price has regained an upward trend, while supplies from other countries have fallen.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 