Jetstar Pacific to change name, step up cooperation with Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group from Australia have recently agreed on changes to their joint venture, Jetstar Pacific, to improve the operations and profits of the budget airline.

Jetstar Pacific will change its name to Pacific Airlines and feature a new logo and livery inspired by Vietnam Airlines’ colours and design. It will officially operate under the new name once approval is secured from authorities.



It will also switch its reservation system from Navitaire to Sabre, which is currently used by Vietnam Airlines.



Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines and Chairman of Pacific Airlines Trinh Hong Quang said that low-cost carriers have a role to play in supporting the return of travel as restrictions are eased, and by streamlining its functions Pacific Airlines can remain competitive, inheriting many of the efficiencies of Vietnam Airlines.



The change will help both sides expand scale and strengthen the Vietnam Airlines Group’s leading position in the Vietnamese aviation market, he added.



Qantas Group Executive and Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans said that with a highly competitive domestic market in Vietnam and the disruption caused by COVID-19, it is time to take advantage of the strength and scale of Vietnam Airlines in its home market.



He affirmed that streamlining the customer and booking functions will enable further cost savings and position the airline for a stronger future as international travel restrictions are eased.



Vietnam Airlines and Qantas will continue to review the low-cost carrier’s structure and future shareholding arrangements./.VNA