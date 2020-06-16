Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Jetstar Pacific to change name, step up cooperation with Vietnam Airlines

 
 
16/06/2020    11:51 GMT+7

Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group from Australia have recently agreed on changes to their joint venture, Jetstar Pacific, to improve the operations and profits of the budget airline.

Jetstar Pacific will change its name to Pacific Airlines and feature a new logo and livery inspired by Vietnam Airlines’ colours and design. It will officially operate under the new name once approval is secured from authorities.

It will also switch its reservation system from Navitaire to Sabre, which is currently used by Vietnam Airlines.

Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines and Chairman of Pacific Airlines Trinh Hong Quang said that low-cost carriers have a role to play in supporting the return of travel as restrictions are eased, and by streamlining its functions Pacific Airlines can remain competitive, inheriting many of the efficiencies of Vietnam Airlines.

The change will help both sides expand scale and strengthen the Vietnam Airlines Group’s leading position in the Vietnamese aviation market, he added.

Qantas Group Executive and Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans said that with a highly competitive domestic market in Vietnam and the disruption caused by COVID-19, it is time to take advantage of the strength and scale of Vietnam Airlines in its home market.

He affirmed that streamlining the customer and booking functions will enable further cost savings and position the airline for a stronger future as international travel restrictions are eased.

Vietnam Airlines and Qantas will continue to review the low-cost carrier’s structure and future shareholding arrangements./.VNA

 
Jetstar Pacific Airlines (JPA), the low-cost Vietnamese air carrier, is moving ahead with the third restructuring, expected to be carried out after the epidemic ends.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam's credit institutions must speed up restructuring to meet deadline
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Some credit institutions (CIs) that have not yet completed their restructuring roadmap will have to speed up the process to meet the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s deadline this year.

Mekong Delta leads in provincial competitive index
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta has topped six economic regions nationwide in terms of provincial competitive index (PCI) over the past five years,

Restructuring, bad debts prevent VN banks from paying dividends
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

At Sacombank’s annual general meeting held on June 5 its permanent vice chairman Pham Van Phong said that in 2019 the bank’s pre-tax profit increased by 43.2 per cent to VND3.2 trillion (US$137.5 million), which was 21.4 per cent above the target.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 16
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam spends over US$1.2 billion on fuel imports

It will take time for economy to recover: expert
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

PhD Doctor Nguyen Duc Do, deputy director of the Academy of Finance, talks on the need to promote the development of the domestic market.

Health care product sell well in Vietnam amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Seeing food and health care products have become a priority of consumers after the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses are racing to grab market share.

Tax deferral policy must be longer to benefit firms
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government’s policy of giving a five-month postponement of tax and land-use fee payments to support businesses to overcome the difficult time caused by COVID-19 pandemic should be extended

Propzy receives $25 million investment
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Real estate technology platform Propzy has completed a US$25 million Series A funding round from two investors – Gaw Capital and SoftBank Ventures Asia.

Vietnam's IZs expand in anticipation of new FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Developing IZs is seen as a profitable business at this time as many foreign investors are leaving China and heading for Vietnam.

Will benefits from EVFTA be affected by Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam has puts high hopes on EVFTA, but the COVID-19 pandemic may make the path to realize its benefits a bumpy one.

Vietnamese Government to develop policies to promote key economic regions
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked relevant ministries and localities to create policies for the development of key economic regions to drive post-pandemic economic growth.

Vietnam considers specific investment incentives to attract FDI
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Under the draft law, financial incentives would be given in three fields – corporate income tax, import/export tax; finance and land; and accelerated depreciation.

Vietnamese Govt to keep pushing for cashless payment
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Non-cash payments have increased sharply in recent time in Viet Nam, but more efforts are needed to increase their rate, experts said.

Vietnamese stocks to struggle with increased caution
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market is forecast to struggle this week with rising caution among investors as they wait for the market to reach its balance point.

Most Southeast Asian economies to fall into recession, rebound in 2021: report
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam will emerge from the pandemic the least affected of all countries in Southeast Asia, though it is not immune to the sharp slowdown in trade flows, 

Imex Pan Pacific Group wins bid for VND6.83-trillion project on Phu Quoc
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen’s Imex Pan Pacific Group has won the bid to invest in a VND6.83 trillion (US$293 million) duty-free zone on Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Kien Giang Province, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported.

Vietnam's veggie, fruit exports exceed US$1.5 billion in H1
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Exports of vegetable and fruits fetched more than 1.5 billion USD in the first six months of the year, a year-on-year decline of 14.5 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Programme to foster international market links for Vietnamese businesses unveiled
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises looking for new technologies or to promote their products internationally markets are encouraged to participate in the VCIC CONNECT Programme.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 15
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen wants to invest in Bac Van Phong

Vietnam to encourage construction of cheap apartments
BUSINESSicon  15/06/2020 

The State of Vietnam will employ policies to encourage the development of cheap commercial houses to remove difficulties for the real estate market and enterprises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

