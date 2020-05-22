Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
25/05/2020

Covid-19 has upset businesses’ recruitment and workers’ job application plans.

Hoang Hung, 27, submitted his resignation letter to his boss before Tet. He planned to spend one month after Tet to relax before looking for another job.

Job opportunities diminish in many fields after COVID-19



“I resigned from the post, but my friends all think I was laid off because of the epidemic,” Hung said. “I have applied for jobs at 5-6 companies, but there has been no reply."

The young man with five years of experience in his field admitted that it was difficult to find jobs at this moment, when businesses have scaled down to cut costs.

In general, after Tet holiday workers often seek new job opportunities. It is also the time when businesses recruit workers in large quantities.

However, the pandemic has upset everything: the recruitment market has become gloomy and companies’ doors have closed to workers.

Thu Thao, an HR manager at a real estate firm, said the firm is still recruiting workers, mostly for posts of construction supervisors because the firm is trying to speed up projects in some provinces. However, it has stopped recruiting business and marketing officers to optimize costs in the difficult period.

Analysts commented that workers have never been so anxious about job opportunities. Covid-19 has caused serious damage to many businesses, resulting in fewer job opportunities.

A quick survey conducted of 172 businesses from the end of March to the beginning of April about HR strategies in Covid-19 by Talentnet has found problems that businesses are facing and a high threat to workers.

Fifty two percent of polled businesses predicted considerable fall in revenue and 27 percent said they are still not sure about the changes in the time to come. If the current situation lasts a long time, 75 percent will have to cut costs on HR.

Except for workers who resigned their posts like Hung, other workers dare not think of quitting jobs at this moment.

“I decided to put aside the plan to change job temporarily. It is not easy to find another job at this moment,” said Hoang Thien, an officer at an advertising firm in district 1, HCM City.

While many workers have become redundant, others still can find good jobs.

According to Nga Vuong from Talentnet, businesses in the fields of media, retail, e-commerce, IT, and medical equipment and services are still seeking workers. 

Linh Ha

Nearly 21 million workers in ASEAN-6 to lose jobs due to pandemic

Analysts from BofA Global Research estimated that about 7 percent of total employees, or 20.7 million, in ASEAN-6 economies could be laid off due to the COVID-19.

IT engineer a “hot&quot; job in Vietnam

Human resources in the information technology (IT) sector have been head-hunted in large numbers by both Vietnamese and foreign employers since the beginning of this year.

 
 

Other News

Share set to increase, facing corrections
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnamese stock market is forecast to move higher this week, where correction and volatility is expected.

VN needs to change its ways to attract FDI leaving China: experts
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam has some great advantages while competing with regional countries in attracting capital flows moving out of China after the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said.

E-commerce titans step up fake product fight
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Overseas e-commerce companies Lazada and Shopee may lose their positions in Vietnam if they keep demonstrating limitations in protecting consumers from low-quality and fake goods.

US becomes Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits, vegetables
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The US has become Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits and vegetables in the first four months of the year, recording a 44% increase year-on-year in export value to $102.1 million, according to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association.

Vietnam to launch mobile money in June
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Mobile money is about to be launched in Vietnam despite worries about management methods.

Over half of population to shop online by 2025
VIDEOicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam is aiming to have 55 percent of its population shopping online by 2025, with average consumer spending rising to 600 USD per year, according to a master plan on e-commerce development for 2021-2025.

Deadly new seafood virus should be prevented: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has called for strengthening the management of seafood transportation across the border.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 25
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Japanese newspaper: EVFTA to lift Vietnam’s post-pandemic growth

World-famous resilience keeps up M&amp;A appetite
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Although the current pandemic is spreading rapidly in many countries and causing severe damage to the global economy, Vietnam continues to effectively control the situation while ensuring that economic activities are not interrupted.

EVFTA implementation requires local firms to thoroughly grasp regulations
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Businesses and management agencies should be fully aware of the regulations and rights included within the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) before the trade deal fully comes into effect.

Covid-10 sparks new competition in fresh food market
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Selling fresh food online is a service provided by supermarkets, but e-commerce firms and technology platforms have jumped on the bandwagon recently.

Commitment level of tariffs in new-generation FTAs comes under scrutiny
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Up to 99% of tariff lines with partner countries are poised to be eliminated over the course of the 10-year roadmap set out in new-generation trade pacts 

Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Resort real estate is one of the segments expected to see the fastest pace of recovery in the post-pandemic times.

Vietnam’s economy likely to have V-shaped recovery after Covid-19: SSI
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Saigon Securities Incorporated (SSI) believes that the highest probability for Vietnam's economy is a V-shaped recovery.

Fate of five of 12 loss-making projects uncertain with EPC contractors out of reach
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

The fate of five of the 12 notorious loss-making projects remain uncertain because the Chinese contractors cannot be taken to court.

Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

If the Vietnamese economy is able to successfully enjoy a rapid economic recovery following the conclusion of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the retail industry will be one of the driving factors in this revival process.

Vietnam in favourable position in new int’l economic order thanks to EVFTA: expert
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Associate Professor, Dr. Chu Hoang Long from the Australian National University (ANU) on May 23 expressed his belief that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), once effective, will boost two-way trade thanks to eased tax barriers.

Vietnam told to prepare for new foreign investment wave
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Vietnam will have to compete with many rivals to attract foreign investors who are considering relocating their production bases out of China.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 24
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Pork prices reach record high

Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Vietnam’s first information technology museum was established by Doctor Nguyen Chi Cong, former Head of the Department of Science and Technology under the Vietnam Information Technology Association.

