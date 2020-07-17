Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/07/2020 15:12:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Jobs lost as orders decrease

19/07/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Analysts have warned of the second wave of layoffs which may come six months after the first period, which were caused by the effects of the pandemic.

Hoang, a carpenter at a workshop in Kon Tum, was informed that he had to leave his job last March. The boss then promised that he would hire Hoang again after several months, when the epidemic is contained.

Jobs lost as orders decrease



However, when Hoang contacted the business in early July, he was informed that the business is still in a bad situation because of the lack of orders from partners.

“I applied for a job at a screw manufacturing company in district 7 in HCM City. However, I was refused. So I decided to leave the city for my home village where I will do farming,” Hoang said.

Thang, owner of a wooden furniture workshop in HCM City, said there were many workers like Hoang.

The boss said in the golden days of the company, 70 percent of its products were exported. Since the pandemic broke out, he has had to stop making products for export and lay off 60 percent of workers. The remaining workers have shifted to make products for domestic consumption.

Analysts have warned of the second wave of layoffs which may come six months after the first period, which were caused by the effects of the pandemic.

“The demand in the domestic market is also weak, so the profit is just enough to pay workers,” he complained.

 

Luckier than Hoang, Sang, a worker at PouYuen, a shoe company in HCM City, has received leave allowance.

“I did not think I would be laid off because I am a manager and I have been working here for 10 years,” he said.

He said that he received VND70 million from the company and is going to receive another VND40 million worth of unemployment insurance, but still finds it difficult to lead his life with that amount of money.

Failing to find a new job, Sang, who has two children, decided to work as an e-hailing taxi driver. However, he said the pay of VND5-6 million is not enough for his family.

Surveys by associations have found that unemployment will continue to increase in the last six months of the year.

Some businesses said they cut their workforce by 20-30 percent in the first half of the year, while businesses which saw the numbers of orders dropping by 70 percent said 50 percent of their workers were sacked and some small companies have stopped operation.

According to Nguyen Chanh Phuong, deputy chair of Hawa (Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City), the woodwork industry's layoff rate is 20-30 percent on average.

As for garment companies, 25-30 percent of workers in HCM City lost their jobs in the first half of the year, while the figure is expected to rise to 40 percent by the year end.

Mai Lan 

Businesses in distress, unemployment rate on the rise

Businesses in distress, unemployment rate on the rise

Thousands of businesses have suspended their operation or filed for dissolution because of Covid-19, causing tens of thousands of workers to become redundant.

Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside

Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside

The unemployment rate among those aged 15 and above in Vietnam stood at 2.05 percent last year and the figure in urban areas is almost double that of rural areas, the 2019 population and housing census reveals.

 
 

Other News

.
Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA
Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

EVFTA is expected to pave the way for Vietnam’s enterprises to exploit the EU market and its 500 million consumers and GDP of $18 trillion.

Vietnam to see enhanced high-quality investment flows after successful VKFTA
Vietnam to see enhanced high-quality investment flows after successful VKFTA
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Vietnam and South Korea are witnessing their heyday in multi-faceted and bilateral co-operation.

ASEAN-wide tax race for FDI a road leading into the abyss
ASEAN-wide tax race for FDI a road leading into the abyss
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

ASEAN countries should stop offering aggressive tax incentives in order to attract foreign funds, as it could create an unfair business climate among enterprises and lead to an acute state budget deficit.

Intra-ASEAN trade flourishing following mutual commitments
Intra-ASEAN trade flourishing following mutual commitments
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Nearly five years have elapsed since the ASEAN Economic Community was established, and businesses in the region have gradually taken advantage of the bloc’s import tariff cuts to expand exports to Vietnam.

VN pharmaceutical market: stiff competition fosters M&amp;A wave
VN pharmaceutical market: stiff competition fosters M&A wave
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam ranks 17th among 'pharmerging' markets, or markets expected to become a ‘pillar’ for the world’s pharmaceutical industry, according to IMS Health.

Focusing on technology transfer in attracting new wave of FDI capital
Focusing on technology transfer in attracting new wave of FDI capital
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

As Vietnam is attracting high-quality foreign inflows, domestic firms now have an even greater opportunity to draw technology transfer to improve added value in its manufacturing industry.

Growth to spur via raised public debt
Growth to spur via raised public debt
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The government is planning to raise the country’s public debt in an aim to spur on the economy’s aggregate demand, creating opportunities for international organisations to offer loans.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 18
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Night-time economy key to stimulating tourism in Da Nang

Can Vietnam’s enterprises take full advantage of EVFTA?
Can Vietnam’s enterprises take full advantage of EVFTA?
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh, speaking at a recent conference, expressed his concern about the indifference shown by many Vietnam’s enterprises to EVFTA (EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement).

BOT thermal power projects rush to meet target
BOT thermal power projects rush to meet target
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

In spite of numerous difficulties, the investors of four thermal power plant projects under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model are rushing to start operation and begin generating power for the national grid.

Replaced regulation to hit global drugmakers
Replaced regulation to hit global drugmakers
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

International pharma giants are expected to be strongly hit soon by a price cut under Vietnam’s new tender rules for branded drugs, enabling local patients to receive an increase in pharmaceutical access at affordable prices. 

VN fishery sector aims for “yellow card” removal with US$10 billion export target in sight
VN fishery sector aims for “yellow card” removal with US$10 billion export target in sight
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The seafood industry is making all-out efforts to meet this year’s U$$10 billion export target whilst dealing with recommendations from the European Commission (EC)

What's the best marketing strategy for post-Covid-19?
What's the best marketing strategy for post-Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Covid-19, which has caused disruptions in cash flow, has created many changes in businesses’ marketing strategies.

PM urges faster public investment disbursement
PM urges faster public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged localities nationwide to hasten the disbursement of more than VND633 trillion (nearly US$28 billion) of public investment this year.

Police issue warning over illegally-operated WinsBank system
Police issue warning over illegally-operated WinsBank system
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security has warned people about investing in the WinsBank system through website WINSBANK.IO.

Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
FEATUREicon  17/07/2020 

Driven by new encouraging policies and motivations, more fresh opportunities will be coming for Japanese investors in Vietnam, expecting a new investment wave ahead.

Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel
Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The Australian Anti-dumping Commission (ADC) initiated two anti-dumping and anti-subsidisation investigations for some aluminium zinc coated steel products, which originate from Vietnam and some other countries.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 17
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

Central province to call for PPP investment in airport and sea port

VN garment companies face cancelled orders, multiple hardships
VN garment companies face cancelled orders, multiple hardships
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The lack of input materials and cancellations of 50 percent of orders have put textile and garment companies in serious difficulty, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT).

Consumer lending: bad debts rise, creditors hire 'thugs' to collect debt
Consumer lending: bad debts rise, creditors hire 'thugs' to collect debt
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

Because of Covid-19, 5 million workers have lost jobs or seen their income decrease.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 