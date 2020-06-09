Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/06/2020 11:46:10 (GMT +7)
KIDO Group ties up with Vinamilk to explore beverage market

 
 
10/06/2020    11:43 GMT+7

Food producer KIDO Group (KDC) has announced that it is entering the beverage industry by setting up a joint venture with dairy giant Vinamilk.

KIDO Group ties up with Vinamilk to explore beverage market hinh anh 1

At KIDO Food's annual general meeting 

The announcement, made at the Kido Frozen Foods Joint Stock Company (Kido Foods)’s annual general meeting in HCM City on June 9, said the two companies had signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a joint venture, Vinamilk-Kido Beverage Joint Venture Company Ltd (Vibev), with Vinamilk holding 51 percent and KDC owning 49 percent.

Kido Foods is a subsidiary of KIDO Group. The joint venture will explore the beverages and ice-cream markets.

Sharing about the joint venture, Mai XuanTram, Deputy General Dirctor of KDC, said the mission of the new company is to build strong brands for Vietnamese beverages and offer consumers a wide choice of modern tastes while ensuring nutrition, quality and safety.

KDC said its first products would be introduced soon, possibly in the third quarter.

Tram said the two companies have strong distribution channels with over 1,000,000 points of sales.

The joint venture will also untilise Vinamilk’s export network in 30 countries and help the two companies better control of raw material prices, he said.

The partners expect the joint venture to grab a 50 percent share of the domestic ice-cream market.

At the meeting on June 9, Tran Le Nguyen, General Director of KIDO Group, announced that more member companies, including Tuong An Vegetable Oil Joint Stock Company (TAC), Vietnam Vegetable Oils Industry Corporation (Vocarimex) and Kido Foods, would merge with the KIDO Group.

Shareholders of Kido Foods voted yes to the merging plan into KIDO Group.

Kido Foods sought its shareholders’ approval for a merger with KIDO Group to better exploit the parent company’s financial and managerial advantages.

According to the merger plan, the swap ratio will be 1:1.3, or one share of Kido Foods for 1.3 shares of KIDO Group.

 

After the merger, Kido Foods will become a one-member limited liability company wholly owned by KIDO Group.

The new shares will be listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.

Talking about the merger at the meeting, Nguyen Thi Kim Lieu, Deputy General Director of KIDO Group, attributed it to both internal and external reasons.

Kido Foods had achieved good growth but failed to meet targets due to the lack of resources.

“The global economy is volatile due to epdidemics, trade wars, climate change.”

There this is a restructuring of global supply chains, offering Vietnam an opportunity, she said.

Furthermore, consumer habits are changing, forcing companies to adjust their business models, she said.

“With strong financial, strategic and human resources, KIDO Group has the capacity to support Kido Foods’ development.”

Kido Foods reported revenues of 1.38 trillion VND (59.2 million USD) in 2019, up 10 percent. The pre-tax profit was 185 billion VND (7.9 million USD), up 488 percent.

In 2020, the company targets revenues of 1.6 trillion VND (68.7 million USD) and profits of 200 billion VND (8.6 million USD)./.VNS

 
 

.
