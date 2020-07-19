Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Korean investors anticipate favourable investment environment in Vietnam

19/07/2020    17:48 GMT+7

Many financiers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are expecting that regulations on financial investment activities in Vietnam will become clearer and more open with the revised Investment Law coming into force.

Regarding economic co-operation between the two countries during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Hong Sun, vice president of the Korea Chamber of Business in Vietnam (Korcham), says that the crisis caused by the virus can be viewed as a chance for Vietnam to demonstrate sustained efforts in overcoming challenges. 

This will provide extra leverage for both sides as they aim to propel co-operation activities forward, he notes, with the nation’s efforts to reform and improve the national investment environment and to contain the epidemic boosting confidence among the Korean business community that the country remains a safe and attractive destination.

The Korcham representative affirms that Korean enterprises will strive to work alongside their Vietnamese counterparts to establish stronger ties to build new supply chains in the post COVID-19 period. Indeed, the country is rich in natural resources with a growing source of food and manufacturing industry, so there is an opportunity for the nation to boost its market expansion to the wider world, he notes.

According to the Korcham official and several Korean diplomatic representatives, the most pressing issue at present is to promote Vietnam-Korea economic co-operation by resuming air routes for Korean investors, experts, and people who are looking at coming to the nation to work in a new normal.

The Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh Wan believes the world is facing an unpredictable crisis as a result of the effects of the COVID-19. Therefore, the most important thing in joint relations at this time is to respond to changes in unison.

The prerequisite issue that needs to be tackled in bilateral relations is to normalise people-to-people exchanges and seek specific solutions that can support businesses in the two countries in the context of the global economy coupled with an increasing demand for goods being seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial investment marks a major inflow into Vietnam

 

During the post-pandemic period, investors from across the world are set to come to the nation, although there exists plenty of competition in investment attraction with neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

According to Hong Sun, the flow of Korean investment into the country can be divided into three separate phases. The initial two phases can be associated with labour-intensive investment projects and production of electronic components and devices. By phase three Korean financiers had shifted their focus to include indirect investment alongside direct investment.

The Korcham representative says more and more Korean securities, banking, and finance firms are seeking to enter the Vietnamese market. The scale of Korean investment flow is also increasing, from large conglomerates to small Korean start-ups and businesses, looking to enter the Vietnamese market.

With regard to the field of financial technology commonly known as fintech, the country and many other regional nations have yet to complete the legal framework for this field. The Korcham representative therefore recommends that the Vietnamese Government move to adopt an open policy aimed at widely developing fintech and dealing with any problem in accordance to the law.

“If rigorous 'fintech' regulations are set up in the first place, it will be very difficult for technology enterprises and talents to develop. Moreover, it is necessary to set up a special zone for startups, making it easier for any business or investor who are keen to invest in this field,” says Hong Sun. VOV

A beauty centre ran by the famous Korean brand ID is poised to open a new premise in Hanoi in the area close to Hoan Kiem lake during the second quarter of the year, according to the Economic Times of AJU.

Seaports are bearing negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic as the major partners of Vietnam are reducing orders. However, experts still see positive prospects.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Last year saw local businesses pour a figure of US$21 billion into more than 1,300 projects in foreign countries, with profits transferred home reaching roughly US$3 billion, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated Vietnam’s digital transformation as the government, ministries, localities, and businesses have effectively applied IT in both epidemic prevention and production.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

CAAV to reduce congestion and flight cancellation

BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

“Someone said the land rent in IZs has surged to $150-200 per square meter. But rent of $100 is considered high already,” said Do Nhat Hoang, director of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The nation’s successful efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is being taken as a guarantee of the country’s full commitment to a safe and competitive investment environment in comparison to regional neighbours.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

An online discussion took place recently in Washington D.C. to look into post-COVID-19 investment opportunities throughout ASEAN, with some companies saying they will soon announce investment and business expansion plans in Vietnam.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security has proposed not granting ownership certificates to allow condotels, tourist villas and officetels to be turned into residential projects.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The application made by Vietravel Airlines satisfies all conditions for licensing as an aviation transport business, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Analysts have warned of the second wave of layoffs which may come six months after the first period, which were caused by the effects of the pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

EVFTA is expected to pave the way for Vietnam’s enterprises to exploit the EU market and its 500 million consumers and GDP of $18 trillion.

BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Vietnam and South Korea are witnessing their heyday in multi-faceted and bilateral co-operation.

BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

ASEAN countries should stop offering aggressive tax incentives in order to attract foreign funds, as it could create an unfair business climate among enterprises and lead to an acute state budget deficit.

BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Nearly five years have elapsed since the ASEAN Economic Community was established, and businesses in the region have gradually taken advantage of the bloc’s import tariff cuts to expand exports to Vietnam.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam ranks 17th among 'pharmerging' markets, or markets expected to become a ‘pillar’ for the world’s pharmaceutical industry, according to IMS Health.

BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

As Vietnam is attracting high-quality foreign inflows, domestic firms now have an even greater opportunity to draw technology transfer to improve added value in its manufacturing industry.

BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The government is planning to raise the country’s public debt in an aim to spur on the economy’s aggregate demand, creating opportunities for international organisations to offer loans.

BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Night-time economy key to stimulating tourism in Da Nang

BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh, speaking at a recent conference, expressed his concern about the indifference shown by many Vietnam’s enterprises to EVFTA (EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement).

BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

In spite of numerous difficulties, the investors of four thermal power plant projects under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model are rushing to start operation and begin generating power for the national grid.

BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

International pharma giants are expected to be strongly hit soon by a price cut under Vietnam’s new tender rules for branded drugs, enabling local patients to receive an increase in pharmaceutical access at affordable prices. 

