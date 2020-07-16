Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'

19/07/2020    17:08 GMT+7

“Someone said the land rent in IZs has surged to $150-200 per square meter. But rent of $100 is considered high already,” said Do Nhat Hoang, director of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

According to MPI’s Economic Zone Management Department, there were 561 IZs as of the end of May with total area of 201,000 hectares, accounting for 0.6 percent of total area of the country.

These include 374 established IZs with the area of 114,400 hectares (accounting for 56.9 percent of total programmed area), and 259 unestablished zones with the area of 86,600 hectares.

More and more investors have poured money into industrial real estate projects, believing that demand for land in IZs will soar in the time to come as foreign investors are flocking to Vietnam because of the US-China trade war and Covid-19.

News about the FDI wave has pushed the land rent in IZs up. Hoang from the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) also thinks that IZ land rents have become too high.

In order to invite big foreign investors to the country, they need to prepare land resources well. However, a problem has arisen that the land fund is shrinking and land rent is increasing.

Analysts also point out that there are many problems in IZ development. While the land rent is on the rise, infrastructure conditions have not improved. Infrastructure development is going slowly and potential investors need to seek alternative solutions.

According to Pham Ngoc Thien Thanh from CBRE Vietnam, the total supply of ready-made workshops and storehouses in the north will reach 2 million square meters by 2020, an increase of 25.3 percent over the year before.

In the south, the total supply will be 2.7 million square meters, an increase of 28.2 percent. After the pandemic is contained, the rents to be offered may increase by 4-11 percent.

While agreeing that IZ development is a very promising business, analysts warned that not all investors will succeed.

Le Trong Hieu from CBRE Vietnam said the development of industrial real estate requires huge capital for site clearance and infrastructure development, and therefore is not a game that can be played by everyone, but just big investors.

He said that individual investors could get indirect benefits from IZ development by building houses for specialists, located next to the IZs.

Meanwhile, investors complain that complex procedures may make them miss opportunities.

“Under current laws, it will take at least two years to obtain a license to develop IZs. During the two years, many opportunities may be missed," said Nguyen The Chinh from Viglacera.

Chi Mai

Zero-dong supermarket opened in Thang Long industrial zone to help COVID-19-affected workers

Zero-dong supermarket opened in Thang Long industrial zone to help COVID-19-affected workers

A zero-dong supermarket was opened on Saturday to support 1,500 workers of the Thang Long Industrial Zone in Hanoi who have been financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19

What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19

Speeding up infrastructure development and improving ease of doing business and vocational training are among things Vietnam can do to make itself more attractive to foreign investors post-Covid-19, according to VinaCapital.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam viewed as safe investment location after successful control of COVID-19
Vietnam viewed as safe investment location after successful control of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The nation’s successful efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is being taken as a guarantee of the country’s full commitment to a safe and competitive investment environment in comparison to regional neighbours.

US companies planning to expand investment in Vietnam
US companies planning to expand investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

An online discussion took place recently in Washington D.C. to look into post-COVID-19 investment opportunities throughout ASEAN, with some companies saying they will soon announce investment and business expansion plans in Vietnam.

Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects
Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security has proposed not granting ownership certificates to allow condotels, tourist villas and officetels to be turned into residential projects.

Vietravel Airlines eligible to obtain business licence: CAAV
Vietravel Airlines eligible to obtain business licence: CAAV
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The application made by Vietravel Airlines satisfies all conditions for licensing as an aviation transport business, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

Jobs lost as orders decrease
Jobs lost as orders decrease
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Analysts have warned of the second wave of layoffs which may come six months after the first period, which were caused by the effects of the pandemic.

Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA
Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

EVFTA is expected to pave the way for Vietnam’s enterprises to exploit the EU market and its 500 million consumers and GDP of $18 trillion.

Vietnam to see enhanced high-quality investment flows after successful VKFTA
Vietnam to see enhanced high-quality investment flows after successful VKFTA
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Vietnam and South Korea are witnessing their heyday in multi-faceted and bilateral co-operation.

ASEAN-wide tax race for FDI a road leading into the abyss
ASEAN-wide tax race for FDI a road leading into the abyss
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

ASEAN countries should stop offering aggressive tax incentives in order to attract foreign funds, as it could create an unfair business climate among enterprises and lead to an acute state budget deficit.

Intra-ASEAN trade flourishing following mutual commitments
Intra-ASEAN trade flourishing following mutual commitments
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Nearly five years have elapsed since the ASEAN Economic Community was established, and businesses in the region have gradually taken advantage of the bloc’s import tariff cuts to expand exports to Vietnam.

VN pharmaceutical market: stiff competition fosters M&amp;A wave
VN pharmaceutical market: stiff competition fosters M&A wave
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Vietnam ranks 17th among 'pharmerging' markets, or markets expected to become a ‘pillar’ for the world’s pharmaceutical industry, according to IMS Health.

Focusing on technology transfer in attracting new wave of FDI capital
Focusing on technology transfer in attracting new wave of FDI capital
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

As Vietnam is attracting high-quality foreign inflows, domestic firms now have an even greater opportunity to draw technology transfer to improve added value in its manufacturing industry.

Growth to spur via raised public debt
Growth to spur via raised public debt
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The government is planning to raise the country’s public debt in an aim to spur on the economy’s aggregate demand, creating opportunities for international organisations to offer loans.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 18
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Night-time economy key to stimulating tourism in Da Nang

Can Vietnam’s enterprises take full advantage of EVFTA?
Can Vietnam’s enterprises take full advantage of EVFTA?
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh, speaking at a recent conference, expressed his concern about the indifference shown by many Vietnam’s enterprises to EVFTA (EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement).

BOT thermal power projects rush to meet target
BOT thermal power projects rush to meet target
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

In spite of numerous difficulties, the investors of four thermal power plant projects under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model are rushing to start operation and begin generating power for the national grid.

Replaced regulation to hit global drugmakers
Replaced regulation to hit global drugmakers
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

International pharma giants are expected to be strongly hit soon by a price cut under Vietnam’s new tender rules for branded drugs, enabling local patients to receive an increase in pharmaceutical access at affordable prices. 

VN fishery sector aims for “yellow card” removal with US$10 billion export target in sight
VN fishery sector aims for “yellow card” removal with US$10 billion export target in sight
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The seafood industry is making all-out efforts to meet this year’s U$$10 billion export target whilst dealing with recommendations from the European Commission (EC)

What's the best marketing strategy for post-Covid-19?
What's the best marketing strategy for post-Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Covid-19, which has caused disruptions in cash flow, has created many changes in businesses’ marketing strategies.

PM urges faster public investment disbursement
PM urges faster public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged localities nationwide to hasten the disbursement of more than VND633 trillion (nearly US$28 billion) of public investment this year.

Police issue warning over illegally-operated WinsBank system
Police issue warning over illegally-operated WinsBank system
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security has warned people about investing in the WinsBank system through website WINSBANK.IO.

