Large group of Japanese experts and entrepreneurs set for Vietnam visit

 
 
24/06/2020    12:16 GMT+7

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed on June 23 that approximately 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs will be paying a visit to Vietnam from June 25- 27.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed on June 23 that approximately 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs will be paying a visit to Vietnam from June 25- 27, marking an initial step in easing the travel restrictions imposed by the two countries since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic.

In response to questions from reporters in Tokyo, Foreign Minister Motegi said the Vietnamese side has granted permission for experts and businessmen to enter the country providing that they agree to increase epidemic prevention measures.

A number of flights by Vietnam Airlines will be arranged by the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam and will depart from Narita Airport in Tokyo before landing at Van Don International Airport in Vietnam.

 

This comes after comments made by Foreign Minister Motegi on June 19 stating that both countries have agreed to relax measures by partially lifting travel bans and easing restrictions step by step, noting that it won't take long before the resumption of travel between the two nations.

In addition to opening up to Vietnam, the Far East country is currently in negotiations with Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand in an attempt to loosen travel restrictions, providing that travelers test negative for the COVID-19 before they depart and again once they arrive.

Moreover, a detailed itinerary providing information about the places where arrivals stay must be given. This will allow businessmen to avoid the mandatory 14-day isolation period and continue working with some travel restrictions remaining in place.

VOV

 
 

.
Chain business models under spotlight after Egroup woes
Chain business models under spotlight after Egroup woes
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Locally-invested private firm Egroup, primarily involved in education and tech, has been bogged down in difficulties due to its heavy investment into two businesses in Vietnam, which are also facing passive losses.

Hanoi receives 36 proposals for investment cooperation worth $26b
Hanoi receives 36 proposals for investment cooperation worth $26b
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

 The capital city of Ha Noi as of Monday received 36 proposals for memorandums (MoU) of understanding for investment cooperation, which were estimated to be worth more than US$26 billion in total.

Alternative strategies for sourcing
Alternative strategies for sourcing
FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam can continue to profit from an increased significance of “local-for-local” and dual/multiple sourcing strategies as foreign investors use the country as a supply hub for the Asia-Pacific region.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 24
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Two more Vietnamese dairy firms licensed to export to China

Credit grows slowly, but banks still make profits
Credit grows slowly, but banks still make profits
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Though demand for loans was low in the first five months of the year, commercial banks were able to implement 40-50 percent of their business plans.

Breaking down barriers to recovery
Breaking down barriers to recovery
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

ASEAN member states are aiming to enhance supply chain resilience, improving connectivity and the free flow of goods by minimising trade restrictiveness, particularly non-tariff measures.

Japanese experts, entrepreneurs to arrive in Vietnam soon: Japanese FM
Japanese experts, entrepreneurs to arrive in Vietnam soon: Japanese FM
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Some 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs are likely to travel to Vietnam by charter flight from June 25 to 27, according to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Amended investment law to relieve funding burdens
Amended investment law to relieve funding burdens
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

With the strategic plan to attract qualified FDI into Vietnam in the light of the Politburo’s Resolution No.50-NQ/TW, the drafted amendment of the Law on Investment 2014 simplifies licensing procedures for setting up a foreign-invested entity.

Vietnam to go digital through decade of all-purpose action
Vietnam to go digital through decade of all-purpose action
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam has made a new policy move in its journey to transform itself into a digital economy and improve its legal framework, much to the appreciation of investors and businesses.

Europe and Vietnam draw ties together at time of dire need
Europe and Vietnam draw ties together at time of dire need
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The overwhelming positive vote of the Vietnamese National Assembly on the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) confirms the strong Vietnamese commitment

Retailers say rent for retail premised are too expensive
Retailers say rent for retail premised are too expensive
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Chair of the Vietnam Retail Association (VRA) Vu Thi Hau, at a recently held event, complained about the suffering borne by Vietnamese retailers. 

Vietnamese consumers turn to online shopping amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese consumers turn to online shopping amidst COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Criteo recently unveiled the results of its research analysing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the e-commerce landscape.    

Tasty takeovers sorely lacking as 2020 continues to frustrate
Tasty takeovers sorely lacking as 2020 continues to frustrate
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Merger and acquisition deals in Vietnam’s food and beverages arena in the first five months of this year were inevitably subdued due to global slowdowns across the board.

Fruit exports to China down, Vietnam pins hopes on Japan, India
Fruit exports to China down, Vietnam pins hopes on Japan, India
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s litchi can now be exported to the Japanese market, and dragon fruit to India.

Local outlets of Zara possibly subject to major restructuring by Inditex
Local outlets of Zara possibly subject to major restructuring by Inditex
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Losses following COVID-19 caused Zara's parent company Inditex to close many of its fashion shops, and both Vietnamese Zara outlets could be included.    

Dozens of foreign firms fail to register MLM business in Vietnam
Dozens of foreign firms fail to register MLM business in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Only three of the 20 firms lodging an application last year have met all registration criteria to run multi-level marketing (MLM) business in Vietnam.

Foreign-invested enterprises hopeful about plans to list shares on bourse
Foreign-invested enterprises hopeful about plans to list shares on bourse
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), suggesting solutions to help the stock market overcome the Covid-19 crisis, has once again proposed allowing foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) to list on the bourse. 

Trade defence investigations into wood products on the rise
Trade defence investigations into wood products on the rise
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Although accounting for a small proportion of the total trade defence cases, investigations into wood products are on the rise.

In Vietnam, M&amp;A 'wave' strong in Covid-19 crisis
In Vietnam, M&A 'wave' strong in Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Many companies have been sold during the COVID-19 crisis due to lack of capital and longterm financial durability.

Suitable tiered pricing mechanism urged for Vietnam's electricity sector
Suitable tiered pricing mechanism urged for Vietnam's electricity sector
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is proposing reducing power price tiers from the current six to five levels.

Latest news

