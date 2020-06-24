Large group of Japanese experts and entrepreneurs set for Vietnam visit

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed on June 23 that approximately 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs will be paying a visit to Vietnam from June 25- 27.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed on June 23 that approximately 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs will be paying a visit to Vietnam from June 25- 27, marking an initial step in easing the travel restrictions imposed by the two countries since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic.

In response to questions from reporters in Tokyo, Foreign Minister Motegi said the Vietnamese side has granted permission for experts and businessmen to enter the country providing that they agree to increase epidemic prevention measures.

A number of flights by Vietnam Airlines will be arranged by the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam and will depart from Narita Airport in Tokyo before landing at Van Don International Airport in Vietnam.

This comes after comments made by Foreign Minister Motegi on June 19 stating that both countries have agreed to relax measures by partially lifting travel bans and easing restrictions step by step, noting that it won't take long before the resumption of travel between the two nations.

In addition to opening up to Vietnam, the Far East country is currently in negotiations with Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand in an attempt to loosen travel restrictions, providing that travelers test negative for the COVID-19 before they depart and again once they arrive.

Moreover, a detailed itinerary providing information about the places where arrivals stay must be given. This will allow businessmen to avoid the mandatory 14-day isolation period and continue working with some travel restrictions remaining in place.

VOV