Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/04/2020 15:54:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Levelling up agriculture through modern tech and linking farming communities

 
 
15/04/2020    14:50 GMT+7

Digitalising the agricultural sector is an essential requirement in the context of disease and climate change.

levelling up agriculture through modern tech and linking farming communities

Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong

Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong sat down with Phuong Hao to discuss the issue.

The Vietnamese government and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) have called on businesses and farmers to apply more technology in agricultural production. How will this impact a field depending a lot on the weather like agriculture?

After more than 30 years of development since doi moi, Vietnamese agriculture has attained very basic achievements. We have moved from importing two million tonnes of food every year to producing enough food for nearly 100 million people, exporting up to $41.3 billion worth of agro-forestry-fishery products in 2019. This is the highest result ever in a very difficult global picture of agricultural trade, and proves that Vietnam’s agricultural production capacity has developed well. Vietnam’s agricultural products are exported to 185 markets around the world, but are mostly raw products with very low added value. We are determined to restructure the agricultural industry by developing value chains for the long term, building a clean agricultural industry with global integration.

The current virus pandemic, along with other issues such as African swine fever and H1N1 avian flu, with devastating effects on the whole economy in general and agriculture in particular, has shown the urgency of technology application in agricultural production. In addition, drought and climate change here are also factors that compel businesses and workers to apply technology to reduce the negative impacts of natural factors, ensure productivity and quality of agricultural products, and turn into deep processing to lengthen the expiry date of products.

Vietnam has been actively participating in major free trade agreements which require very high standards regarding quality and origin of goods. To take advantage of these agreements, digitalisation is a core element for businesses and farmers.

Last September, the Vietnam Digital Agriculture Association was launched. What is the association’s role in promoting the application of high technology in agriculture in Vietnam?

The Vietnam Digital Agriculture Association has 500 members, all of which are economic organisations and enterprises of all sizes as well as typical households, operating in agriculture, fisheries, and livestock farming. Even logistic businesses have joined this digital association.

This is a requirement of businesses when they want to reach international integration. Enterprises realise that it is necessary to take the management platform of digital economy and digital industry, approaching the latest achievements in science and technology to apply in production in order to renew themselves and grow together.

It can be said that the association is a common playground for resources to perform practical tasks such as perfecting the technological infrastructure for agriculture, international connection, and market expansion. The association is expected to support the development of large-scale projects to modernise Vietnam’s agriculture, introduce high-quality agricultural centres in the world, build online agricultural product exchanges serving the global market, and create centres for processing and preserving agricultural products in the regions, deploying the system of digital agricultural vocational training for Vietnam and the region.

The association will be the link between the enterprise community and the state. It will criticise and determine how to improve mechanisms and institutions towards intelligent agriculture, integration, and bridging between large enterprises, co-operatives, and farmers in the development process.

 

Digitalisation will bring a more sustainable future to Vietnam’s agriculture. How do you assess the current conditions for this?

In the last three years, the number of enterprises focusing on the agricultural sector has nearly quadrupled, from 3,000 to 11,800 so far. Besides this, 49,000 businesses are indirectly supporting the sector. We have also witnessed that many large enterprises operating in other fields have turned to investing in agriculture.

This is a very happy signal, and a good condition for Vietnamese agriculture to be digitalised.

In addition, although the number of businesses investing in agriculture is not too big, most of the major industries have private enterprises as the pillars. We can proudly say that catfish production in Vietnam is currently the most modern in the world with the core businesses being private ones. In addition, quick development of dairy and vegetables has also allowed us to believe that the room for development in the major agricultural sector is still large, and that our agriculture can integrate globally.

How will the MARD accompany businesses and farmers in digitalising the agricultural sector?

Production in the sector is most difficult for those with low profits, so it requires great determination from the business community. We appreciate the involvement of businesses in agricultural production and in processing chains. The business community is a companion of the MARD to realise the goal of agricultural restructuring and new rural development. The ministry is willing to engage in matters under its responsibility to address business barriers.

The prime minister requires further administrative reforms, creating an ecosystem for businesses to participate in the most favourable market, so the MARD is trying its best to solve difficulties for them. VIR

Phuong Hao

Which investors are pouring money into agriculture?

Which investors are pouring money into agriculture?

Tran Ba Duong, a member of top 10 stock billionaire, president of Thaco, an automobile manufacturer, has joined hands with the ‘King of Catfish’ Duong Ngoc Minh, president of Hung Vuong Group (HVG).

Vietnam aims to become global agriculture powerhouse

Vietnam aims to become global agriculture powerhouse

Vietnam is pursuing an ambitious plan to become a global agricultural powerhouse by 2030, according to Government Resolution 53/NQ-CP.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 15
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 15
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Fitch affirms 'BB' ratings on EVN, EVNNPT, PVN; revises outlooks to stable

Historic deal augurs trade renaissance
Historic deal augurs trade renaissance
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Despite the cornonavirus crisis badly affecting the ASEAN and its partners, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) remains slated to be inked later this year as scheduled.

Hanoi office market has good performance in Q1: CBRE
Hanoi office market has good performance in Q1: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Hanoi office market fared relatively well in the first quarter this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CBRE Vietnam.

Vietnamese enterprises add jobs as Chinese supplies to int'l buyers are interrupted
Vietnamese enterprises add jobs as Chinese supplies to int'l buyers are interrupted
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

International manufacturers are seeking component suppliers in Vietnam, considering Vietnam as an alternative market in the context of Covid-19 escalation.

Coronavirus: Five ways the outbreak is hitting global food industry
Coronavirus: Five ways the outbreak is hitting global food industry
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

From demand for orange juice to vegetables left unpicked, our usual supply chains have been upended.

Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process
Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s foreign investment picture in the first quarter of 2020 showed the hardest downtrend in over a decade since the 2003 SARS pandemic, as the current coronavirus continues to thrash manufacturing, real estate, retail, services, and tourism.

India coronavirus: World's largest postal service turns lifesaver
India coronavirus: World's largest postal service turns lifesaver
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

India Post steps in to transport vital medical supplies during the coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus: 'World faces worst recession since Great Depression'
Coronavirus: 'World faces worst recession since Great Depression'
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The IMF says the coronavirus pandemic has plunged the world into a "crisis like no other".

93% enterprises to benefit from cut in corporate income tax
93% enterprises to benefit from cut in corporate income tax
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

About 700,000 enterprises are expected to enjoy a cut in corporate income tax (CIT) to between 15-17 per cent from July 1 this year, down from the current rate of 20 per cent.

China McDonald's apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people
China McDonald's apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

A ban at a Guangzhou branch of the fast-food chain came amid rumours Africans were spreading coronavirus.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 14
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 14
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Coronavirus hits flower gardens

ETFs sell net $283 million in ASEAN in Q1: VNDS
ETFs sell net $283 million in ASEAN in Q1: VNDS
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Net outflow of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from ASEAN markets in the first quarter of 2020 reached US$283 million, VNDirect Securities Corporation (VNDS) has estimated.

Ministry approves 10 per cent to power bills cut
Ministry approves 10 per cent to power bills cut
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cut power bills for businesses and households by 10 per cent over the next three months to ease their difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is allowed to export rice during the COVID-19 crisis?
Who is allowed to export rice during the COVID-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The total amount of rice that Vietnamese exporters have to deliver to partners under contracts from now to the end of May is 1.385 million tons.

Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Virtual kitchen, tech fitness at home and others are among the business models going online during the stay-at-home period.

Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Switching to face mask production may not yield long-term benefits as the COVID-19 pandemic should last no more than two years based on previous epidemics.

Industrial parks forecast lower profits due to pandemic
Industrial parks forecast lower profits due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

Industrial park owners are forecasting a drop in 2020 profits, blaming the ongoing damage inflicted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Labor market freezes due to Covid-19
Labor market freezes due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

Large companies are not recruiting workers, while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are laying off workers as they cannot maintain a big staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

Maintaining business stability a top task for foreign investors
Maintaining business stability a top task for foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

Amidst the complicated developments of the covid-19 pandemic, foreign-invested enterprises are struggling to maintain business as usual, and taking measures to curb the spread of the virus and ensure employees’ health.

Record high number of new accounts on VN stock market opened
Record high number of new accounts on VN stock market opened
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

The number of newly opened accounts has reached a record high at a time when the stock market has fallen sharply.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 