Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/06/2020 14:40:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Listed firms buy more treasury stocks to prevent price falls

 
 
23/06/2020    13:35 GMT+7

Many listed companies plan to buy tens of trillions of dong in treasury stocks.

Vinamilk, the nation’s leading dairy producer, plans to spend VND1.8 trillion to buy 17.5 million shares.

Khang Dien, a real estate developer, plans to pay VND448 billion for 20 million shares. CII, an infrastructure developer, has also decided to buy 14 million shares as the share price has dropped by 30 percent.

Listed firms buy more treasury stocks to prevent price falls



Hoa Binh Construction has registered to buy 10 millions shares to stabilize the stock prices. The money used to buy treasury stocks is from the 2019 undistributed profits.

Seeing share price falling to a low, IDICO plans to buy 15 million treasury stocks. VP Bank, listed among the most profitable banks in recent years, plans to buy 5 percent of shares in circulation, or 122 million.

A lot of enterprises in many different business fields have decided to take action to save share prices from falling. PAN Group registered to buy 21.6 million shares (10 percent), Hoang Huy Investment and Service 25 million shares, and Thien Long Group 1.5 million shares.

“When investors panic and the share prices fall too much below the companies’ potential and value, they first plan to buy treasury stocks,” said Nguyen Tra My, CEO of Pan Group.

Buying back shares for treasury shares is the strategy used by many listed companies when the market slides. This helps stop the decline in enterprise value and avoids the risk of being taken over at low prices.

Khang Dien, a real estate developer, plans to pay VND448 billion for 20 million shares. CII, an infrastructure developer, has also decided to buy 14 million shares as the share price has dropped by 30 percent.
 

However, analysts said buying treasury stocks is not always a wise move. In some cases, it may send negative messages to investors. Doubts may be raised that the executives of the companies don’t know what to do with the cash they have.

Some listed companies may have to borrow money to buy treasury stocks. This will result in increased debt which puts financial pressure on enterprises.

“Buying treasury stocks at this moment will be just a waste, because nothing can prevent the long-term downward trend,” said Phan Le Thanh Long, director of CMA Australia in Vietnam.

He said that spending big money to buy stocks will bring disadvantages to enterprises because they may be short of money when things return to normal.

Instead of using trillions of dong to buy treasury stocks, enterprises can use the amount of money for other purposes to increase the enterprises’ value.

Kim Chi 

More investors join Vietnamese stock market, cash flows in

More investors join Vietnamese stock market, cash flows in

As many as 102,000 trading accounts opened in the last months, showing the attractiveness of the stock market.

Stock market: seasonal effects won’t occur this year

Stock market: seasonal effects won’t occur this year

The stock market experienced a sharp decline in Q1. KIS Vietnam has advised investors not to ‘sell in May and go away’.

 
 

Other News

.
Finance Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
Finance Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20% to 30% to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions the Ministry of Finance made public for comments.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 23
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Experts: Night-time economy expected to boost Hanoi tourism

Vietnamese shrimp industry sees bright prospects after Covid-19
Vietnamese shrimp industry sees bright prospects after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The shrimp price has regained an upward trend, while supplies from other countries have fallen.

Growing waves of FDI investment set to pose challenges for unskilled workers
Growing waves of FDI investment set to pose challenges for unskilled workers
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Foreign enterprises are beginning to shift their investments into industries that require medium-level workers or higher-skilled workers as opposed to putting money into labour-intensive industries as in the past,

Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts
Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance is drafting an amendment to the decree on business of betting on horse racing, greyhound racing and international football, which would allow the payment of bets via e-wallets or mobile accounts.

Vietnamese businesses strive to reduce inventory after COVID-19
Vietnamese businesses strive to reduce inventory after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Inventory has become a common concern of domestic enterprises due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allowing foreigners to buy tourism property developments needs careful consideration
Allowing foreigners to buy tourism property developments needs careful consideration
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

The Ministry of Construction’s proposal to allow foreigners to buy tourism property developments in Viet Nam needs careful consideration, experts have said.

Bank lending expected to get out of coronavirus doldrums soon
Bank lending expected to get out of coronavirus doldrums soon
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Experts have forecast bank credit growth in the second quarter to reach 3.5-4 percent, much higher than the rate in the first quarter.

Having no orders, companies downsize workforce
Having no orders, companies downsize workforce
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Thousands of workers in the garment and footwear industries will be laid off soon as companies still cannot receive new orders.

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the SME Support Japan organisation introduced J-GoodTech, a Japanese online business matching platform, to Vietnamese enterprises on June 19.

Money oversupply: sign of weak growth
Money oversupply: sign of weak growth
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Last week, interbank liquidity was in excess and the interest rate dropped to a record low, signs showing that capital has become ‘stagnant’.

Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Provincial authorities are responsible for choosing investors and implementing the newly added projects.

AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Luxshare ICT announced they are still hiring 300 workers per day from June 18 to 20 for production expansion in North Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Development strategy for building material sector to be devised

COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA
COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

Although the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is great news for Vietnamese businesses, they should not expect too much as the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in Europe.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 21
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

Decree drafted to empower SSC to halt market trading

Big players enter Vietnamese stock market
Big players enter Vietnamese stock market
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

A large amount of cash released in quantitative easing packages by central banks will be an abundant source of capital for the domestic stock market in the near future.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 20
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

Social housing expected to fuel Vietnam's property market

Resolutions on highway projects, corporate income tax cut approved
Resolutions on highway projects, corporate income tax cut approved
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly on Friday approved a resolution that will turn three public private partnership (PPP) sub-projects of the North-South Highway to public-invested.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 